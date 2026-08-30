Ben Affleck, the multifaceted talent of Hollywood, embarked on his illustrious career by appearing in ‘The Dark End of the Street.’ Born on August 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California, Affleck’s cinematic journey has been marked by a remarkable evolution from a promising actor to a critically acclaimed filmmaker. His early acting roles paved the way for a prolific career that includes a series of memorable appearances in major films.

Affleck had his breakthrough with the 1997 film ‘Good Will Hunting,’ in which he not only starred alongside his close friend Matt Damon but also co-wrote the screenplay, earning them both an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. This triumph catapulted Affleck into the Hollywood spotlight, leading to iconic roles in movies like ‘Armageddon,’ ‘Pearl Harbor,’ and ‘The Town,’ in which his versatility and charismatic presence shone through. His directorial debut, ‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007), and subsequent directorial efforts like ‘Argo’ (2012), which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, further solidified his reputation as a filmmaker of exceptional talent.

Affleck’s career has been a journey of resilience, innovation, and artistic excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His most recent appearance saw him donning the iconic cape and cowl, reprising his role as Batman in ‘The Flash.’ If you are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, here’s everything you need to know about them!

1. Animals (October 9, 2026)

Affleck has directed and produced the upcoming Netflix crime thriller ‘Animals.’ The plot shows what happens when the son of L.A. Mayoral Candidate Milo Bradford is kidnapped. Bradford and his wife have a few hours to come up with the ransom payment. With most of their money spent on his political campaign, they have to get their hands dirty and expose a side of their lives they never intended to see the light of day. Connor O. McIntyre wrote the story, which was revised by Billy Ray. Affleck plays the mayor, while Kerry Washington plays the wife. The cast also includes Ray Fisher, Steven Yeun, Gillian Anderson, and Luis Gerardo Méndez. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on October 9, 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

2. The Accountant 3 (TBA)

Affleck has confirmed that ‘The Accountant 3’ is in the works. The movie will wrap up Christian Wolff’s emotional arc. The movie will explore Christian’s pursuit of human connection in greater depth. There is a chance it will delve into his romantic relationship. We can also expect Anna Kendrick and Jon Bernthal to return as Dana Cummings and Drax, respectively. Bill Dubuque, who wrote the first two installments, is back to write this one, too. The project is in its nascent stages, and updates are eagerly awaited.

Read More: All Matt Damon Movies Coming Out