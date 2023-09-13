Ben Affleck, the multifaceted talent of Hollywood, embarked on his illustrious career by appearing in PBS’ educational series ‘The Voyage of the Mimi.’ Born on August 15, 1972, in Berkeley, California, Affleck’s cinematic journey has been marked by a remarkable evolution from a promising actor to a critically acclaimed filmmaker. His early acting roles paved the way for a prolific career that includes a series of memorable appearances in major films.

Affleck had his breakthrough with the 1997 film ‘Good Will Hunting,’ in which he not only stars alongside his close friend Matt Damon but also co-wrote the screenplay, earning them both an Academy Award for Best Original Screenplay. This triumph catapulted Affleck into the Hollywood spotlight, leading to iconic roles in movies like ‘Armageddon,’ ‘Pearl Harbor,’ and ‘The Town,’ in which his versatility and charismatic presence shone through. His directorial debut, ‘Gone Baby Gone’ (2007), and subsequent directorial efforts like ‘Argo’ (2012), which won the Academy Award for Best Picture, further solidified his reputation as a filmmaker of exceptional talent.

Affleck’s career has been a journey of resilience, innovation, and artistic excellence, leaving an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His most recent appearance saw him donning the iconic cape and cowl, reprising his role as Batman in ‘The Flash.’ If you are eagerly awaiting his upcoming projects, here’s everything you need to know about them!

1. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom’ is a superhero film that serves as a sequel to the 2018 film ‘Aquaman‘ and the final installment in the DC Extended Universe (DCEU). Directed by James Wan, the film stars Jason Momoa, alongside Patrick Wilson, Amber Heard, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Dolph Lundgren, Randall Park, Nicole Kidman, and Affleck as Batman. The plot revolves around Aquaman and his half-brother Orm, who team up to protect Atlantis from the vengeful Black Manta, who wields a devastating weapon. Currently in the post-production stage, the movie is set to hit theaters on December 20, 2023, promising an exciting continuation of the Aquaman saga.

2. Untitled Accountant Sequel (TBA)

The sequel to the 2016 thriller film ‘The Accountant‘ is officially in the works. Gavin O’Connor will return to direct the film, with Affleck and Jon Bernthal reprising their roles as Christian Wolff and Brax respectively. The sequel is expected to pick up where the first film left off, with Wolff continuing to work as a math whiz for criminal organizations. The project is currently in development and no release date has been set yet.

“The news I can give you right now is that it’s a work in progress. We’re working on the script right now and we all have high hopes that it’s going to move forward as we planned, but yes, we’re all excited about it and we’re hoping to see it come out very soon as well,” producer Mark Williams told Screen Rant in 2022. Given the unexpected and resounding success of ‘The Accountant,’ a sequel was warranted, with the potential for the franchise to expand into a trilogy.

3. Keeper of the Lost Cities (TBA)

An exciting live-action movie adaptation of the bestselling book series ‘Keeper of the Lost Cities’ by Shannon Messenger is currently in development at Disney with Affleck on board as both director and producer. The story revolves around a telepathic girl named Sophie, who embarks on a journey to unravel the mysteries of her newfound world, realizing that she holds the key to its future, all while racing against time to prevent the wrong person from discovering the truth. The actor-director is also writing the film with Kate Gritmon. Although the project was announced in 2021, information concerning its production is yet to be revealed.

4. The Big Goodbye (TBA)

Affleck is gearing up to adapt Sam Wasson’s eponymous book, delving into the behind-the-scenes intricacies of bringing the 1974 film noir classic ‘Chinatown,’ starring Jack Nicholson and Faye Dunaway and directed by Roman Polanski, to the silver screen. In addition to directing, Affleck will also produce this project and pen down the script. The rights to the book were secured by Paramount and we eagerly anticipate forthcoming updates on the project’s development.

5. King Leopold’s Ghost (TBA)

Adapted from Adam Hochschild’s non-fiction book of the same name, ‘King Leopold’s Ghost’ will dive into the dark historical legacy of Belgium’s King Leopold II during the late 1800s. The narrative centers around Edmund Morel, a former shipping agent turned investigative journalist, who forms an alliance with Irish patriot Roger Casement to uncover the harrowing truth about King Leopold II’s genocidal exploitation of rubber in 1880s Congo. Affleck is poised to take the helm as director and producer for this compelling film, with the screenplay by Farhad Safinia currently in the final stages of development.

6. Falling to Earth (TBA)

Affleck is set to headline ‘Falling to Earth,’ based on Kate Southwood’s eponymous novel. Affleck takes on the dual role of lead actor and producer in this project. The film revolves around the aftermath of a catastrophic tornado in a small Midwestern town, where residents, while surviving the disaster, gradually develop resentment towards a man whose home and business were affected by the calamity. With Grace Wan on directorial duties, the script by Hillary Seitz is in its finalization stage and we eagerly await additional updates.

