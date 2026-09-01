Ben Stiller, a household name in the world of comedy and filmmaking, boasts a career that exemplifies versatility and lasting impact. His debut on the big screen can be traced back to the early 1990s when he burst onto the scene in the cult classic ‘Reality Bites’ (1994), showcasing his comedic chops. This marked the beginning of a prolific journey that saw him become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces.

Stiller’s filmography is a testament to his comedic genius, with memorable roles in iconic films like ‘There’s Something About Mary’ (1998) and ‘Zoolander’ (2001), earning him acclaim for his impeccable timing and relatable characters. Beyond acting, he successfully transitioned into directing and producing, with notable works including ‘Tropic Thunder’ (2008) and ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ (2013). His contributions have not gone unnoticed, as he has received accolades such as the Emmy award for his work on ‘The Ben Stiller Show.’ Ben Stiller’s enduring career, marked by laughter, creativity, and numerous accolades, cements his legacy as an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

1. Focker-in-Law (November 25, 2026)

Ben Stiller will return as Greg Focker in ‘Focker-in-Law,’ the fourth installment of the hilarious comedy film franchise about a man’s uncomfortable situations with in-laws. Other returning cast members include Robert De Niro as ex-CIA Jack Byrnes, Teri Polo as Jack’s daughter, Pam, and Blythe Danner as Jack’s wife, Dina. We also have Owen Wilson, Ariana Grande, and Beanie Feldstein. John Hamburg will direct based on a screenplay he penned, which is under wraps for now. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on November 25, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Bleecker (TBA)

‘Bleecker,’ a forthcoming worldwide release, is a dark comedy helmed by the talented Edith Hagigi, who takes on the roles of writer, director, and producer. The film delves into the lives of individuals who craft small diversions to evade confronting the profound existential queries that haunt them, questions that seemingly have no answers. Set against the backdrop of New York City’s Village, ‘Bleecker’ intricately weaves together the tales of a diverse array of characters.

At the narrative’s core is Maya, an unassuming presence who arrives in the bustling metropolis seeking her own place in the world. Ben Stiller assumes the character of Dr. Pots, sharing the screen with an ensemble cast that features Bob Ari, Alicia Crowder, Tovah Feldshuh, Anita Gillette, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christine Taylor, and Callie Thorne. Following its award for Best Ensemble Cast at the 2022 San Diego International Film Festival, the global release of this highly anticipated film is eagerly anticipated. You can watch the trailer here.

3. Off Weeks (TBA)

Stiller, Jessica Chastain, and Stephanie Hsu will star in the Apple TV+ limited romantic thriller series ‘Off Weeks.’ Alissa Nutting serves as showrunner, with Michael Showalter directing, and Dean Bakopoulos as the writer. The story centers on writing professor Gus Adler, whose divorce has thrown his life into chaos. He struggles to hold things together during “on weeks” when he has custody of his kids. But in his “off weeks,” he’s falling dangerously in love with Stella West, a mysterious woman whose arrival puts Gus’ on-week duties and off-weeks ambitions on a fatal collision course. The cast also includes Richard Gere, Annaleigh Ashford, John Cho, Veanne Cox, and Will Yun Lee. The show is in the post-production stage.

4. A Matter of Time (TBA)

Stiller will star alongside Nicholas Galitzine and Bella Maclean in the upcoming Netflix fantasy comedy drama ‘A Matter of Time.’ Filming is underway in London. Harry Bradbeer is the director. The story is written by Justin Haythe, Madeleine George, Peter Byrne, and Simon Beaufoy. The plot follows an unlikely angel sent from heaven to convince a reclusive man to give up his life for the greater good. The man agrees, only for his impending death to trigger a new lease on life, and a romance that threatens to change the course of history. The cast also includes Anne Reid, Amy Wren, Cecily Cleeve, Tanya Franks, and Nish Kumar. A release date is awaited.

5. The Lost Airman (TBA)

Stiller will direct ‘The Lost Airman,’ a survival movie set during World War II, with Jeremy Allen White circling the lead role. Based on the non-fiction book ‘The Lost Airman: A True Story of Escape From Nazi-Occupied France’ by Seth Meyerowitz. The story focuses on Arthur Meyerowitz, an American turret-gunner whose B-24 bomber was shot down over Vichy France in 1943. While hiding in the French countryside, Meyerowitz befriended Marcel Talliander, the founder of the legendary French resistance group Réseau Morhange, who helped shelter the man from the Gestapo through his secret network. After six months of barely evading capture, an escape plan was hatched that saw the soldier cross into Spain and eventual freedom. Ben Shattuck wrote the screenplay. Production on the A24-backed movie will begin in 2027.

6. Protective Custody (TBA)

Stiller and Benicio del Toro will star in an upcoming Apple TV+ comedy show, ‘Protective Custody.’ The story follows a disgraced financier accused of massive fraud who is placed in protective custody, where he must navigate prison politics, salvage his reputation, and confront the consequences of his actions as he awaits trial. Steve Hely, Mike Judge, and Dave King, who co-wrote the show, are the showrunners, with Judge also directing. ‘Protective Custody’ has yet to enter production.

7. The Band (TBA)

Stiller will headline the HBO musical-comedy TV series ‘The Band.’ Created by Sarah-Violet Bliss and Charles Rogers, the series offers an inside look at the music industry. It follows Oscar (Stiller), a scandal-plagued music mogul who is tasked with forming a new band in order to save his career and find redemption. The project is in its pre-production stage, and more details are awaited.

8. Belly of the Beast (TBA)

Currently in its pre-production phase is Andrew Haigh’s ‘Belly of the Beast’ starring Stiller and Colin Farrell. Adapted from Jerome Loving’s nonfiction book, ‘Jack and Norman: A State-Raised Convict and the Legacy of Norman Mailer’s ‘The Executioner’s Song’’ by Haigh and Alexis C. Jolly, the film showcases the unlikely friendship between American novelist/journalist Norman Mailer and his protégé, Jack Henry Abbot. Jack comes out of prison on parole after almost a decade there and is taken in by Norman. Slowly, Jack gains popularity among Norman’s peers in the literary society while struggling with his prison life. Meanwhile, Norman becomes jealous of Jack’s rising fame and drives the latter to commit a heinous crime, that too, within six weeks of being released. Stiller will play Norman Mailer, and Farrell will play Jack Henry Abbott. No other cast member has been revealed yet. More details about this intriguing film are awaited.

9. London (TBA)

Oscar Isaac is set to headline the upcoming thriller movie ‘London,’ an adaptation of a short story by Jo Nesbø, with the talented Ben Stiller taking his seat in the director’s chair. The screenplay will be crafted by Eric Roth, and while the project’s specifics remain shrouded in mystery, it promises to be an intriguing cinematic venture. In addition to his directorial role, Ben Stiller carries the mantle of producer for this project, adding to the creative synergy at play. The movie is currently in pre-production, and audiences eagerly await further updates on this exciting endeavor.

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