Ben Stiller, a household name in the world of comedy and filmmaking, boasts a career that exemplifies versatility and lasting impact. His debut on the big screen can be traced back to the early 1990s when he burst onto the scene in the cult classic ‘Reality Bites’ (1994), showcasing his comedic chops. This marked the beginning of a prolific journey that saw him become one of Hollywood’s most recognizable faces.

Stiller’s filmography is a testament to his comedic genius, with memorable roles in iconic films like ‘There’s Something About Mary‘ (1998) and ‘Zoolander‘ (2001), earning him acclaim for his impeccable timing and relatable characters. Beyond acting, he successfully transitioned into directing and producing, with notable works including ‘Tropic Thunder’ (2008) and ‘The Secret Life of Walter Mitty’ (2013). His contributions have not gone unnoticed, as he has received accolades such as the Emmy award for his work on ‘The Ben Stiller Show.’ Ben Stiller’s enduring career, marked by laughter, creativity, and numerous accolades, cements his legacy as an influential figure in the entertainment industry.

1. Severance (2022-)

Led by Adam Scott, the sci-fi drama mystery series ‘Severence,’ directed by Ben Stiller, follows Mark as he leads a group of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their professional and personal lives. The appearance of a mysterious colleague outside of work sets off a quest to uncover the truth about their jobs. Created by Dan Erickson, the show is set to make a comeback with a second season, with Ben Stiller returning as the director.

Moreover, the original cast is reportedly intact, and includes Adam Scott, Zach Cherry, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, and Jen Tullock. Despite initial reports and rumors hinting at an early 2024 release, production for Season 2 came to a halt in May due to the onset of the WGA strike. Consequently, any information regarding a potential premiere date remains uncertain until the labor disputes are resolved, leaving fans eagerly awaiting the continuation of this intriguing series.

2. Bleecker (TBA)

‘Bleecker,’ a forthcoming worldwide release, is a dark comedy helmed by the talented Edith Hagigi, who takes on the roles of writer, director, and producer. The film delves into the lives of individuals who craft small diversions to evade confronting the profound existential queries that haunt them, questions that seemingly have no answers. Set against the backdrop of New York City’s Village, ‘Bleecker’ intricately weaves together the tales of a diverse array of characters.

At the narrative’s core is Maya, an unassuming presence who arrives in the bustling metropolis seeking her own place in the world. Ben Stiller assumes the character of Dr. Pots, sharing the screen with an ensemble cast that features Bob Ari, Alicia Crowder, Tovah Feldshuh, Anita Gillette, Daphne Rubin-Vega, Christine Taylor, and Callie Thorne. Following its accolade for Best Ensemble Cast at the San Diego International Film Festival, the global release of this highly anticipated film is eagerly anticipated.

3. London (TBA)

Oscar Isaac is set to headline the upcoming film ‘London,’ an adaptation of a short story by Jo Nesbo, with the talented Ben Stiller stepping into the director’s chair. The screenplay will be crafted by Eric Roth, and while the specifics of the project remain shrouded in mystery, it promises to be an intriguing cinematic venture. In addition to his directorial role, Ben Stiller takes on a producer’s mantle for this project, adding to the creative synergy at play. Currently in the pre-production phase, audiences eagerly await further updates on this exciting endeavor.

4. This, But Again (TBA)

Ben Stiller is poised to take the director’s chair for the forthcoming mystery romance film titled ‘This, But Again.’ The storyline revolves around Marcus, trapped in a seemingly endless loop of life, repeating the same pattern from the very beginning, with a glimmer of hope hinging on a single minor change – a chance to live ‘This, but again.’ The screenplay for this intriguing project will be crafted by the talented David Iserson. As the project is currently in the treatment phase, we eagerly await further details.

5. The Semplica Girl Diaries (TBA)

Richard Ayoade is set to direct the highly-anticipated drama film ‘The Semplica Girl Diaries,’ an adaptation of George Saunders’ eponymous short story. The narrative follows Lloyd, nearing his 40th birthday, as he endeavors to bring happiness to his family by investing in the status symbol of “Semplica Girls” despite the resultant financial strain. The delicate equilibrium is disrupted when his daughter Ida stumbles upon the truth, threatening to upend the family’s stability. The star-studded cast features Ben Stiller alongside talents such as Jesse Eisenberg, Richard Ayoade, Sally Hawkins, and Lydia Fox. As the script is currently in its final stages of development, eager audiences are anticipating further updates.

6. The Champions (TBA)

Collaborating in a dynamic partnership, Ben Stiller and Cate Blanchett are joining forces to transform the 1960s espionage television series, ‘The Champions,’ into an exciting cinematic adaptation. Notably, Ben Stiller takes on the dual role of director and actor in this upcoming project. While the script is in the final stages of refinement, the storyline unfolds as a plane carrying three UN agents crashes in the Himalayas. Stranded and facing a dire fate, the agents are miraculously rescued by an advanced civilization concealed within Tibet. This mysterious society bestows upon them enhanced intellectual and physical capabilities, setting the stage for a thrilling tale of transformation and intrigue.

7. Rat (TBA)

Ben Stiller has secured the rights to Stephen King‘s gripping tale, ‘Rat,’ with ambitious plans to take on the roles of producer, director, and lead actor. The narrative orbits around the life of Drew Larson, a disillusioned writer celebrated for his short stories, who finds solace in academia due to a peculiar curse: every time a promising book idea blossoms in his mind, calamity strikes. While the project is still in its nascent stages, further specifics are eagerly anticipated, promising an intriguing cinematic journey.

8. Bag Man (TBA)

‘Bag Man’ is a riveting biographical drama that unravels the political scandal of 1973, shadowing the covert activities of Richard Nixon’s vice president, Spiro Agnew, who orchestrated a clandestine network of bribery and extortion while the public’s gaze remained diverted. The highly anticipated big-screen adaptation of Rachel Maddow’s popular podcast will be guided by the talented Ben Stiller, who not only directs but also collaborates on the screenplay alongside Adam Perlman and Mike Yarvitz. Additional information, including casting details, remains under wraps as the project is still in its infancy.

