Benedict Cumberbatch’s film and television career is a testament to his exceptional acting prowess. The actor made his mark on the small screen with appearances in shows like ‘Heartbeat,’ ‘Silent Witness,’ and ‘Fortysomething’ before gaining widespread recognition as Stephen Hawking in the television film ‘Hawking’ in 2004. However, it was his iconic portrayal of the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes in the critically acclaimed series ‘Sherlock’ that earned him global stardom.

Cumberbatch’s filmography is equally impressive, encompassing a wide range of roles, from the enigmatic Khan Noonien Singh in ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ to the brilliant mathematician Alan Turing in ‘The Imitation Game,’ which earned him an Academy Award nomination. He has also made his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the charismatic Doctor Strange. With his exceptional talent and diverse roles, the actor is going to continue to captivate audiences on both the big and small screens in his future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Benedict Cumberbatch!

1. The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar (2023)

‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar’ is a short film based on Roald Dahl’s eponymous story from his 1977 collection ‘The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar and Six More.’ The adventure film, written and directed by Wes Anderson, revolves around a man named Henry Sugar, who is able to see through objects and predict the future. Cumberbatch stars in the lead as Sugar and is joined by Ralph Fiennes, Rupert Friend, Ben Kingsley, Richard Ayoade, and Dev Patel. The comedy film is going to be released in select theaters on September 20, 2023, before streaming on Netflix on September 27, 2023.

2. Poison (2023)

Cumberbatch is also starring in another Roald Dahl short story adaptation by Wes Anderson, titled ‘Poison.’ The short film follows Harry, who finds a snake asleep in his bed. Cumberbatch portrays Harry, and the rest of the cast includes Dev Patel, Ralph Fiennes, and Ben Kingsley. The comedy film is going to premiere on Netflix on September 30, 2023.

3. The End We Start From (2023)

Based on Megan Hunter’s eponymous novel, ‘The End We Start From’ is a survival film that follows a new mother and her baby, who have to abandon their home in flooded London and flee northwards amid an ecological crisis. Cumberbatch stars in the film in an undisclosed role and also executive produces the project.

The Mahalia Belo directorial also stars Jodie Comer as the mother, along with Katherine Waterston, Mark Strong, Joel Fry, Gina McKee, and Nina Sosanya. The film premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 10, 2023, and is going to be released in theaters on December 8, 2023. Check out the teaser of the film here.

4. The Book of Clarence (2024)

‘The Book of Clarence’ is a comedy-drama film, set in 29 A.D. Jerusalem, that follows a man named Clarence, who, captivated by the rise of Jesus Christ, claims to be a new Messiah sent by God to free himself of debt and get a better life. LaKeith Stanfield stars as Clarence, while Cumberbatch, James McAvoy, Micheal Ward, David Oyelowo, and more appear in undisclosed roles. The biblical film, helmed by Jeymes Samuel, is set to premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 11, 2023, before arriving in cinemas on January 12, 2024. You can watch the film’s official trailer here.

5. Avengers Films (2026-2027)

Cumberbatch is expected to reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Avengers: The Kang Dynasty’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ While the plot and casting details have been kept under wraps, it is known that Jonathan Majors is slated to star as Kang the Conqueror in both superhero films. Destin Daniel Cretton helms the first film. However, the director for the second film has not been announced yet. ‘The Kang Dynasty’ is currently under pre-production and is scheduled to be released on May 1, 2026, while ‘Secret Wars’ is in development and will be released on May 7, 2027.

6. Eric (TBA)

‘Eric’ is a thriller series that revolves around Vincent, a grief-stricken father who becomes friends with Eric, a monster that lives under his son Edgar’s bed after the latter goes missing. Cumberbatch appears as Vincent, with co-stars Gaby Hoffmann, McKinley Belcher III, Jeff Hephner, John Doman, and others. The Netflix series, created by Abi Morgan, is currently in the production stage and its premiere date has not been announced yet.

7. A Complete Unknown (TBA)

A biographical film based on the life of the legendary singer Bob Dylan is currently in the works, titled ‘A Complete Unknown.’ Timothée Chalamet stars in the lead role, while Cumberbatch appears as folk icon Pete Seeger. The James Mangold directorial also stars Boyd Holbrook (Johnny Cash), Elle Fanning (Sylvie Russo), and Monica Barbaro (Joan Baez). The project is currently in the pre-production stage with filming expected to begin after the SAG-AFTRA strike.

8. Morning (TBA)

‘Morning’ is a sci-fi film that follows a society that has put away the need for sleep with the invention of a pill and artificial sun. When there is no end to morning daylight, living, and work, the younger generation of society considers rebelling to reclaim their dreams. Cumberbatch executive produces the project, and stars in it as Frank, along with Laura Dern, Noah Jupe, and Naomi Ackie. The film, helmed by Justin Kurzel, is currently under pre-production.

9. Mog’s Christmas (TBA)

‘Mog’s Christmas’ is an animated film that follows the Thomas family’s attempts to rescue their cat, Mog, after she freaks out looking at the Christmas tree and climbs up the roof. The film features the voices of Cumberbatch as Mr. Thomas and Claire Foy as Mrs. Thomas, along with the voices of Zawe Ashton, Miriam Margolyes, Adjoa Andoh, Maggie Steed, etc. Robin Shaw directs the project, which is currently under pre-production.

10. The Thing with Feathers (TBA)

Cumberbatch stars as a young father dealing with his wife’s death, along with his two sons, in ‘The Thing With Feathers.’ Cumberbatch’s character’s life gets turned around when a strange presence named “Crow” starts to stalk him from the shadowy recesses of his apartment. The rest of the cast has not been revealed as of now. The film, based on Max Porter’s novel ‘Grief is the Thing With Feathers,’ is directed by Dylan Southern. The project is currently in the development stage with no release date attached.

11. How to Stop Time (TBA)

‘How to Stop Time’ is a thriller series that revolves around a man who can live for centuries without aging a single day. Cumberbatch plays Tom Hazard, who has been living for more than 600 years, only to get caught in the middle of a secret war. The show, based on Matt Haig’s eponymous novel, is adapted for screen by D.C. Moore. Tomas Alfredson is set to direct the series, with Cumberbatch starring in the lead and producing the project. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. The show is currently in development and its filming will begin in London and across Europe in 2024.

12. The Hood (TBA)

‘The Hood’ follows a farmer who becomes the leader of a rebellion against the Crown during the Peasants Revolt in 14th century England. Cumberbatch is currently the only star attached to the project. The actor’s character is expected to remind us of the protagonists of ‘Braveheart’ and ‘Gladiator.’ The drama film, directed and written by Paul Greengrass, is currently under development and its release date is yet to be announced.

13. War Magician (TBA)

‘War Magician,’ based on David Fisher’s book ‘The War Magician,’ tells the real story of British illusionist Jasper Maskelyne and his team who fought in World War II by means of their illusions. Cumberbatch plays the lead role in the war film and also serves as a producer of the project, while the rest of the cast has not been revealed yet. The film follows Maskelyne and a female military intelligence officer’s efforts to defeat the Nazis with the help of an international “magic gang” from Africa, Europe, and the Middle East. The Colin Trevorrow directorial was announced in March 2021; however, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning the production.

14. The 39 Steps (TBA)

Cumberbatch also executive produces and stars in ‘The 39 Steps,’ a Netflix series that revolves around an ordinary man who gets involved in resisting a global conspiracy that aims to reset the world order. The actor plays Richard Hannay, a mining engineer who arrives in London. The thriller series is an adaptation of the 1915 novel ‘The Thirty-Nine Steps’ by John Buchan. The rest of the cast has not been unveiled yet. Mark L. Smith serves as the creator and writer of the project which is said to be in development since 2021. However, there have been no recent updates regarding the production.

15. Londongrad (TBA)

Another series starring and executive produced by Cumberbatch is ‘Londongrad.’ The mystery thriller, based on ‘The Terminal Spy’ by Alan Cowell, tells the true story of KGB officer Alexander Litvinenko, who was allegedly poisoned and killed by Russian President Vladimir Putin’s agents. Cumberbatch is currently the only cast member announced for the Bryan Fogel-directed project. The HBO series has been in development since 2021 but there haven’t been any recent updates concerning its production.

Read More: Best Movies and TV Shows of Benedict Cumberbatch