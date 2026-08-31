Benedict Cumberbatch’s film and television career is a testament to his exceptional acting prowess. The actor made his mark on the small screen with appearances in shows like ‘Heartbeat,’ ‘Silent Witness,’ and ‘Fortysomething’ before gaining widespread recognition as Stephen Hawking in the television film ‘Hawking’ in 2004. However, it was his iconic portrayal of the brilliant detective Sherlock Holmes in the critically acclaimed series ‘Sherlock’ that earned him global stardom.

Cumberbatch’s filmography is equally impressive, encompassing a wide range of roles, from the enigmatic Khan Noonien Singh in ‘Star Trek Into Darkness’ to the brilliant mathematician Alan Turing in ‘The Imitation Game,’ which earned him an Academy Award nomination. He has also made his mark in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as the charismatic Doctor Strange. With his exceptional talent and diverse roles, the actor is going to continue to captivate audiences on both the big and small screens in his future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and TV shows of Benedict Cumberbatch!

1. Wife & Dog (February 19, 2027)

Cumberbatch, Rosamund Pike, and Anthony Hopkins have been cast in Guy Ritchie’s next aristocratic film, ‘Wife & Dog.’ Ritchie wrote the true-events-based screenplay, which centers on the Fairbank family and their associates, whose relentless greed fuels betrayal and murder in the battle for succession. As per reports, the film will see Ritchie return to the colorful, backstabbing world of the British upper classes, a subject he explored in ‘The Gentlemen’ film and TV series. ‘Wife & Dog’ will also star Cosmo Jarvis, James Norton, Paddy Considine, and Pip Torrens. Post-production is nearing its end. The movie will be released on February 19, 2027.

2. Avengers: Secret Wars (December 17, 2027)

While Cumberbatch will not reprise his role as Doctor Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s ‘Avengers: Doomsday,’ he has confirmed that his character will play a crucial role in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ Robert Downey Jr. will return to the MCU as Doctor Doom, the new villain of Phase 6. While the plot and casting details have been kept under wraps, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will both be directed by Anthony and Joe Russo and will be connected. Post-production has begun on ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ It will be released on December 18, 2026. ‘Avengers: Secret Wars’ will be released on December 17, 2027. You can check out the Doctor Doom trailer for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ right here.

3. Blood on Snow (2027)

Cumberbatch will star in Cary Joji Fukunaga’s crime thriller ‘Blood on Snow.’ The story, adapted by Ben Power from Jo Nesbo’s novel, centers on a hitman/fixer named Olav. He is hired by his mob boss to kill the latter’s wife, who is cheating on him. However, Olav falls in love with the woman and doesn’t kill her, setting off a chain of events with tragic consequences that threaten a bloody mob war. Cumberbatch is playing a rival mob boss named the Fisherman. Aaron Taylor-Johnson will play Olav. The rest of the cast includes Ólafur Darri Ólafsson, Eva Green, Ben Mendelsohn, Emma Laird, and Desmond Eastwood. The project is currently undergoing post-production and is expected to be released in 2027.

4. Last Flight (TBA)

Cumberbatch has been cast in Babak Anvari’s thriller movie ‘Last Flight.’ The movie is based on a script by one of the film’s inspirations, Kirk Wallace Johnson, whom Cumberbatch will portray. Johnson is an author and former USAID (United States Agency for International Development) coordinator who assisted in the reconstruction of Fallujah in Iraq, and the founder of the List Project, a charity resettling Iraqis who assisted the allies in the war. After returning from Iraq with PTSD, Johnson worked closely with Senator Ted Kennedy to create the Special Immigrant Visa program, designated for Iraqis and Afghans who worked for the U.S. during the conflicts. The film will focus on Ali, a young Afghan man fighting for his family’s life to find safe passage out of Afghanistan before being sent to certain death, who must trust Kirk Johnson, an American stranger desperately trying to leave the war behind. Filming was slated to begin in May 2026. More details are awaited.

5. Rogue Male (TBA)

Cumberbatch will star in and produce a feature adaptation of Geoffrey Household’s ‘Rogue Male.’ Bart Layton will reportedly direct, based on a screenplay adapted by Hunter Andrews and Dennis Kelly. The story follows an unnamed English sportsman who attempts to assassinate a European dictator, strongly implied to be Adolf Hitler. He is caught, tortured, and left for dead, but escapes back to England, where he hides out in the countryside with enemy agents and police in pursuit. Filming is expected to begin in 2026. More details regarding the cast are awaited.

6. White Smoke (TBA)

Cumberbatch will star in ‘White Smoke,’ a crime thriller series based on Nick Brucker’s (pseudonym of author Nicholas Binge) upcoming heist novel of the same name, to be published in May 2027. A24 is producing alongside Cumberbatch’s SunnyMarch production company. The story follows a group of duplicitous conmen and thieves who are determined to steal the Vatican’s most remarkable treasures during a papal conclave. Production details are awaited.

7. Mog’s Bad Thing (TBA)

Cumberbatch is part of the voice cast of Robin Shaw’s animated family drama ‘Mog’s Bad Thing.’ Based on Judith Kerr’s ‘Mog’ picture books, the movie will be the next installment in the ‘Mog’ adaptations for Channel 4. Joining Cumberbatch, who will be back to voice Mr. Thomas, are Claire Foy as Mrs. Thomas, Adjoa Andoh as the narrator, Amelie Law as Debbie, Teddy Skelton as Nicky, John Thomson as Mr. Bunce, Katherine Parkinson as Mrs. Ramsbottom, Mawaan Rizwan as Ali, and Amelia Theodorou as Amy. The story follows Mog, a tabby cat, who does a bad thing during a cat show hosted by her family in their garden, hides in the attic feeling sorry for herself, and must find a way to save the day. The movie has yet to enter production.

Read More: Is The Imitation Game Based on a True Story?