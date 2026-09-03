Blake Lively’s first-ever acting stint was in the 1998 movie ‘Sandman,’ directed by her father, Ernie Lively, and what followed is history as we know it. Bursting onto the scene in 2005, she garnered widespread attention with her role as Bridget Vreeland in ‘The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants.’ Her performance marked the inception of a prolific career that has left an indelible mark on the entertainment world. Lively’s ascent continued with her iconic portrayal of Serena van der Woodsen in the television series ‘Gossip Girl,’ cementing her status as a fashion and cultural icon.

Blake skillfully transitioned to the big screen, capturing hearts in films such as ‘The Shallows,’ ‘The Rhythm Section,’ and ‘The Age of Adaline,’ where her portrayal of a woman who doesn’t age showcased her versatility and depth as an actress. Beyond her artistic achievements, Blake’s charismatic presence and philanthropic efforts have also contributed to her influence in the entertainment industry. Here is a list of her upcoming projects that are bound to continue her career as a shining star in Hollywood’s constellation.

1. The Survival List (TBA)

Lively will star in the Lionsgate action comedy feature ‘The Survival List.’ Written by Tom Melia, the story follows Annie, a highbrow reality TV producer who, against her wishes, is assigned to a new show hosted by famous survival expert Chopper Lane. However, when a shipwreck strands them on a deserted island, Annie discovers Chopper is a fraud and knows nothing about survival, leaving her in charge of figuring out how to keep them alive. Forced to work together, they begin to discover an unlikely chemistry. A director is yet to get attached to the project.

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