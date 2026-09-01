Channing Tatum’s career is a remarkable journey from humble beginnings to Hollywood stardom. He burst onto the scene in the mid-2000s and quickly became one of the most sought-after actors in the industry. Tatum’s first notable movie appearance is in the dance film ‘Step Up’ (2006), in which he showcases not only his acting skills but also his incredible dancing abilities. This breakout role set the stage for a string of successful films, including ‘G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra’ (2009), ’21 Jump Street’ (2012), and ‘Magic Mike’ (2012), in which he played a stripper, a role inspired by his own experiences as a male exotic dancer before his acting career took off. Tatum’s journey from a small-town guy to a Hollywood superstar is a testament to his talent and hard work, solidifying his place as one of the most beloved actors in the industry. Here is a comprehensive list of his upcoming projects!

1. Josephine (November 20, 2026)

Currently in post-production is ‘Josephine,’ a thriller written and directed by Beth de Araújo. Starring Tatum, Gemma Chan, Philip Ettinger, Stefanie Estes, Tracy Todd, Eleanore Pienta, and Nate Duncan, the plot follows eight-year-old Josephine, who, after witnessing a brutal attack in Golden Gate Park, grows paranoid, which starts taking a toll on her family. This is because she gets violent while trying to ensure her own safety. The film is based on a real-life childhood incident that occurred in Araújo’s hometown of San Francisco. It was nominated for the Golden Bear at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival in February 2026. It is scheduled to be released on November 20, 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

2. Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Tatum will reprise his role as Gambit from ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’ in the upcoming MCU movie ‘Avengers: Doomsday.’ The plot is written by Stephen McFeely. Other actors starring in it include Robert Downey Jr. as Doctor Doom, Chris Hemsworth as Thor, Anthony Mackie as Captain America, Sebastian Stan as the Winter Soldier/Bucky Barnes, Simu Liu as Shang-Chi, Pedro Pascal as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as the Thing, Joseph Quinn as Johnny Storm/Human Torch, Florence Pugh as Black Widow Yelena Belova, Lewis Pullman as Bob Reynolds/Sentry, Patrick Stewart as Professor Xavier, Ian McKellen as Magneto, Letitia Wright as Shuri/Black Panther, David Harbour as Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian, James Marsden as Cyclops, Kelsey Grammer as Hank McCoy/Beast, Tom Hiddleston as Loki, Chris Evans as Steve Rogers, Tenoch Huerta Mejía as Namor, Winston Duke as M’Baku, and more. The Avengers will face the wrath of Doctor Doom. Helmed by Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ has completed post-production, and it will be released on December 18, 2026. You can watch the Doctor Doom teaser for the movie right here.

3. The Isle of Man (TBA)

Tatum will be seen in Reid Carolin’s ‘The Isle of Man,’ a movie based on the legendary motorcycle races. Amazon MGM Studios has landed the film and docuseries rights, with Brad Pitt’s Plan B as a producer. Reid Carolin, Bryan Johnson, and Jason Keller serve as writers. The story will showcase the Isle of Man TT Races with never-before-seen access to riders and races through an exclusive partnership between producers and event promoters. The cast also includes Eve Hewson, Ciarán Hinds, May Calamawy, Éanna Hardwicke, and Ruaridh Mollica. Tourist Trophy is the world’s oldest continuously running motorsport event. Filming has wrapped, and release details are awaited.

4. 24 Jump Street (TBA)

‘24 Jump Street’ is finally happening at Columbia Pictures, with Tatum, Jonah Hill, and Ice Cube to return in their respective roles. The third installment in the cult-favorite R-rated crime-comedy franchise will be directed by Rodney Rothman. Rothman, Hill, and Meghan Malloy wrote the script. While the plot is under wraps, the movie will have underachieving cops Schmidt and Jenko go undercover as foreign exchange students for their next mission. Filming will begin in Q1 2027.

5. Later the War (TBA)

Tatum, Tessa Thompson, and Patsy Ferran have onboarded Charlie Kaufman’s fantasy comedy feature ‘Later the War.’ Kaufman adapted the screenplay from Iddo Gefen’s short story ‘Debby’s Dream House.’ The story follows Peekman (Tatum), a wildly popular actor-director, famous for blockbuster physical comedies in which he stars with his wife Kiki (Thompson). The more successful he becomes, the more he begins to suspect that deep down, he has nothing to say. In a bid for the artistic legitimacy that he craves, and as his marriage flounders, he attempts a serious Holocaust film, while Kiki moves on to create her own one-woman show. When Peekman encounters Debora (Ferran), a poet who has no idea who he is, he finds himself desperate to win her approval. This does not go well. The film weaves present-day reality, films nested within films, and mind-bending dreamscapes to create a world in which Peekman and Kiki, having lost themselves to the pursuit of fame, may find their way back to reality. The movie is set to shoot in Cyprus in 2027.

6. Dance Parents (TBA)

Tatum will star alongside Charlize Theron in Jonathan Levine’s comedy movie, ‘Dance Parents.’ The plot, written by Meghan Malloy, is reportedly set in the world of young competitive dancers and their super-passionate parents. The Universal Pictures-backed project is currently navigating pre-production and awaits filming and release details.

7. Calamity Hustle (TBA)

Written and directed by Aaron Nee and Adam Nee, this Warner Bros-backed action comedy-drama will star Tatum and Ryan Reynolds, both of whom also serve as producers. The story is set in the festive season and revolves around an ex-cop turned private investigator (Reynolds) and his criminal brother (Tatum). When the latter gets implicated in a diamond heist, the investigator has to track him down before those he robbed get to him. This may or may not involve a dangerous mob boss. Other than Reynolds and Tatum, no other cast member has been revealed. The project is currently in its pre-production stage, so we will have to wait to find out more.

8. Bloodlines (TBA)

Currently in the pre-production stage, ‘Bloodlines’ is a crime drama based on the book “Bloodlines: The True Story of a Drug Cartel, the FBI, and the Battle for a Horse-Racing Dynasty” by award-winning Texas Observer investigative reporter Melissa Del Bosque. Adapted for the screen by Jonathan Herman, the Universal Pictures movie will follow an FBI agent who investigates the Texas racehorse-propelled money laundering scheme of a Mexican drug cartel. Only Tatum has been revealed as a member of the cast. We are yet to know who the director is. More details, like production and release date, are awaited.

9. Soundtrack of Silence (TBA)

Tatum is set to star and produce the upcoming film ‘Soundtrack of Silence,’ which is based on the KQED story about Matt Hay. The plot, written by Jamie Linden, centers on a college student who confronts the daunting reality of impending deafness. To preserve cherished memories, he embarks on a poignant journey to memorize his favorite songs, with the hope of retaining the soundtrack to important moments in his life. While the Paramount Pictures project is in its pre-production, it promises to be a heartfelt exploration of resilience and the enduring power of music in the face of life-altering challenges.

Read More: Is 21 Jump Street Based on a True Story?