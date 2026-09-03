Contrary to popular belief, Chris Hemsworth is not a Norse God but an Australian actor with humble roots and a genetic lottery. After becoming popular in Australian households for his portrayal of Kim Hyde in the show ‘Home and Away’ from 2004 to 2007, he set foot in the greener pastures of Hollywood. His debut came in 2009 with a portrayal of George Kirk in the sci-fi blockbuster ‘Star Trek.’ However, his embodiment of the Norse God Thor in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) catapulted him to fame. His impressive filmography includes a range of roles beyond the MCU, demonstrating his versatility. Notable among these is his portrayal of racing icon James Hunt in ‘Rush’ (2013). Hemsworth’s commitment to his craft and commanding presence on-screen have solidified him as a sought-after leading man. Check out his upcoming projects right here.

1. Avengers: Doomsday (December 18, 2026)

Continuation of the MCU’s ‘Avengers’ film series, ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is set to feature Chris Hemsworth, reprising his iconic role of Thor. Numerous other actors confirmed to return as their respective characters to confront Robert Downey Jr.’s Doctor Doom are as follows: Anthony Mackie (Captain America), Danny Ramirez (The Falcon), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi), Tom Hiddleston (Loki), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Letitia Wright (Black Panther), Winston Duke (M’Baku), Pedro Pascal (Mr. Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (The Invisible Woman), Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Thing) and Joseph Quinn (The Human Torch), Patrick Stewart (Professor X), Ian McKellen (Magneto), James Marsden (Cyclops), Rebecca Romijn (Mystique), Alan Cuming (Nightcrawler), Kelsey Grammer (Beast), Channing Tatum (Gambit), and Tenoch Huerta Mejía (Namor). Chris Evans will be back as Steve Rogers too. Stephen McFeely and Michael Waldron have penned the script. Anthony Russo and Joe Russo are helming the movie, which has completed post-production. ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ will be released on December 18, 2026. We have no official word on whether Hemsworth will reprise the character in ‘Avengers: Secret Wars.’ You can watch the Doctor Doom teaser for ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ here.

2. Subversion (TBA)

Hemsworth will star in the submarine action movie ‘Subversion,’ helmed by Patrick Vollrath. Written by Andrew Ferguson, the story centers on a naval commander who is blackmailed into piloting a submarine carrying illegal cargo across international waters. The dangerous operation thrusts him into a high-stakes game of chase where he has to outmaneuver blockades and navigate perilous inside and outside of the submarine. The cast of the Amazon MGM Studios-backed movie also includes Lily James, Michael Peña, Teresa Palmer, Simone Kessell, David Wenham, Alex Meraz, Damon Herriman, Joe Cole, and Robert John Burke. Post-production is underway.

3. Kockroach (TBA)

Hemsworth will star alongside Taron Egerton, Zazie Beetz, Rachel Sennott, Alec Baldwin, and Brian Geraghty in Matt Ross’s crime movie ‘Kockroach.’ The story, adapted by Ross and Jonathan Ames from William Lashner’s novel, centers on a mysterious outsider who rises through New York’s underworld, building a criminal empire and becoming a powerful crime boss while challenging the city’s established criminal hierarchy. Post-production is underway.

4. Extraction 3 (TBA)

Netflix’s ‘Extraction,’ the successful action franchise led by Hemsworth, is set to expand with its third installment. The actor, along with director Sam Hargrave, revealed the exciting news during Netflix’s Tudum event, which followed the premiere of ‘Extraction 2’ on June 16, 2023. We will see Hemsworth’s Tyler Rake gracing the screen for a suicide rescue mission again. Golshifteh Farahani will be back as Nik Khan. The cast also includes Pierce Brosnan, Ma Dong-seok, Joe Taslim, Chi Lewis-Parry, and Siena Agudong. Idris Elba will also be back as the mysterious Alcott. Filming is underway, and more details about the plot and cast are awaited.

5. Prince Charming (TBA)

Chris Hemsworth is in talks to star as the titular character in an upcoming Disney movie tentatively titled ‘Prince Charming.’ Paul King is on board to direct based on a script he wrote with Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker. While plot details are under wraps, the Prince Charming character is the love interest of many Disney princesses, such as Snow White, Sleeping Beauty, and Cinderella. Einar Haraldsson will play the King. The film is in pre-production, and more details are eagerly awaited.

6. Untitled Transformers/G.I. Joe Crossover (TBA)

Hemsworth is in talks with Paramount and Hasbro Entertainment for the upcoming untitled Transformers- G.I. Joe crossover film. Steven Caple Jr., who directed ‘Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,’ is expected to be back to direct this one, too, based on a script by Derek Connolly. The story has the Autobots team up with the G.I. Joes in the middle of an ongoing war with the Cobra. The movie is currently in pre-production.

7. The Corsair Code (TBA)

Apple Original Films has roped in Hemsworth for its upcoming high-octane sci-fi mystery adventure flick based on a short story by Jonathan Tropper, who is also adapting the screenplay. The plot is under wraps, and Hemsworth is the only revealed cast member. The project has been recently announced, and more details are awaited.

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