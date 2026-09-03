Chris Pine, known for his magnetic charm, is undeniably one of Hollywood’s shining stars. Born on August 26, 1980, in the heart of Los Angeles, California, Chris comes from an acting dynasty; his parents, Robert Pine and Gwynne Gilford, were seasoned performers themselves. With a career spanning diverse genres and roles, Pine continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment world. For fans eagerly awaiting his next move after memorable performances like Steve Trevor in ‘Wonder Woman’ (2017), the anticipation is palpable. Here’s the list of all Pine’s upcoming movies!

1. Alpha Gang (September 2026)

Pine will be seen in the upcoming alien invasion comedy movie ‘Alpha Gang,’ helmed by David and Nathan Zellner. The story, written by David Zellner, follows a group of aliens sent on a mission to conquer Earth. Disguised in human form as a dangerous 1950s leather-clad biker gang, they intend to show no mercy to humans. This, however, changes when they are attacked by the most common virus found in Homo sapiens: emotion. The cast also includes Cate Blanchett, Dave Bautista, Léa Seydoux, Riley Keough, Lily-Rose Depp, Bae Doona, and Kelvin Harrison Jr. Post-production is complete, and ‘Alpha Gang’ will arrive in September 2026.

2. Carousel (2026)

Pine, Jenny Slate, and Katey Sagal will be seen in Rachel Lambert’s upcoming rom-com ‘Carousel.’ Lambert wrote the story, which centers on Noah, whose settled life caring for his anxious daughter and medical practice is disrupted when his high school ex, Rebecca, returns. Their old spark remains, making them question if love deserves another chance. The cast also includes Sam Waterston, Jeffrey DeMunn, Dagmara Dominczyk, Jessica Harper, and Abby Ryder Fortson. The movie premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2026. It will be released in the same year.

3. The Catch (May 21, 2027)

Pine and Emma Stone will star in a rom-com movie titled ‘The Catch’ for Universal. Stone’s husband, Dave McCary, will direct. Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, who worked on ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,’ wrote the story, which is under wraps. However, as per sources, the rom-com is described as ‘Bull Durham’ meets ‘Notting Hill,’ with Stone playing the most hated woman in baseball. Pine is also playing a baseball player. Robbins will play Stone’s father, while Spacek will be playing an aunt. The cast also includes Tim Robbins, Sissy Spacek, Drew ‘Druski’ Desbordes, and Ashley Padilla. Filming is underway, and the movie will be released on May 21, 2027. Universal Pictures will distribute.

4. Yeti (TBA)

Pine will star in the Netflix survival thriller movie ‘Yeti,’ directed by Michael Chaves. Peter Gaffney and Sean Tretta wrote the screenplay. The story follows a father and his daughter who must fight to survive against a merciless predator that blends in with the snow after an avalanche unleashes something primeval from the glacial ice in the Alps. The cast includes Sofia Boutella, Ray Winstone, Christian Ochoa Lavernia, Ansu Kabia, and Iona Bell. Post-production is underway.

5. My Darling California (TBA)

Pine will star alongside Jessica Chastain, Chris Evans, and Mikey Madison in Elijah Bynum’s crime thriller movie ‘My Darling California.’ Set in Los Angeles, the story, penned by Bynum, will chart how a single crime weaves together the lives of a TV host, his restless wife, a country music idol, two small-time crooks, and an ex-con, all of whom are chasing the promise of a better life. The cast also includes Don Cheadle and Charles Melton. Bynum wrote the script. Filming is expected to begin in September 2026. A release date is awaited.

6. The Princess Diaries 3 (TBA)

Pine will reprise the role of Lord Nicholas Deveraux in ‘The Princess Diaries 3,’ which is in development. Naturally, we will also see Anne Hathaway as Mia Thermopolis. Adele Lim has been roped in to direct the threequel. Julie Andrews has unfortunately passed on the offer to return as Mia’s grandmother. Robert Schwartzman will be back as Michael Moscovitz, brother of Mia’s best friend Lilly, who falls for Mia. Flora Greeson wrote the screenplay, which is under wraps. The film has reached its pre-production stage, and more details are eagerly awaited.

7. This is Pleasure (TBA)

Pine and Jessica Chastain will star in Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini’s feature film ‘This is Pleasure.’ Adapted by Oliver Kramer and Nina Raine from Mary Gaitskill’s novella ‘#MeToo,’ the story follows Margot (Chastain) as accusations of misconduct unravel the career of her closest friend, charming publisher Quin (Pine), forcing her to choose between loyalty, forgiveness, or truth. Filming has yet to begin.

8. Run the Night (TBA)

Pine will star in Robert Alonzo’s action flick ‘Run the Night.’ The plot follows a banker hunted by gangs across Amsterdam. He has a $10M bounty on his head after allegedly betraying the mob. The guy must survive until dawn if he wants to save his family, requiring him to put his skills from the past to the test. Alex Davidson and John Glenn wrote the script. Pine is the only revealed cast member of the Lionsgate-backed movie, which is in its pre-production.

9. Nowhere Fast (TBA)

Pine will star in Noah Hawley’s crime thriller movie ‘Nowhere Fast.’ Based on a script by Hawley, the movie is set in Texas and follows a small-town criminal who mistakenly takes the life of his boss’s nephew. It is in pre-production, and more details, including the rest of the cast and production, are awaited.

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