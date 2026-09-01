Daniel Craig, the British actor renowned for his iconic portrayal of James Bond, has carved an indelible mark in the world of cinema through a career spanning several decades. His journey commenced with his first movie appearance in the 1992 film ‘The Power of One,’ where he played a supporting role. However, it was in the early 2000s that he truly began to captivate audiences worldwide. Craig’s breakthrough came in 2006 when he assumed the role of the suave and ruthless MI6 agent James Bond in ‘Casino Royale.’ Throughout his illustrious career, Daniel Craig has graced the silver screen in numerous major appearances, including ‘Quantum of Solace‘ (2008), ‘Skyfall’ (2012), and ‘Spectre’ (2015), solidifying his status as one of the most iconic Bonds in the history of the series.

Beyond Bond, Craig has showcased his versatility as an actor in films like ‘Layer Cake’ (2004), ‘Munich’ (2005), and ‘Knives Out’ (2019). Daniel Craig’s cinematic journey is a testament to his talent and the enduring impact he has had on the film industry. In 2022, Daniel Craig made a memorable return to the silver screen by reprising his role as the brilliant detective Benoit Blanc in ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.’ However, his journey in the world of cinema is far from over, as he has a lineup of exciting upcoming projects that continue to pique the interest of both fans and critics alike.

1. Narnia: The Magician’s Nephew (February 12, 2027)

Craig will play Uncle Andrew in Greta Gerwig’s ‘Narnia,’ based on the novels by C. S. Lewis. Gerwig adapted the screenplay from the sixth novel of the Narnia series, ‘The Magician’s Nephew.’ Joining Craig are David McKenna as Digory Kirke, Beatrice Campbell as Polly Plummer, Emma Mackey as Queen Jadis, Carey Mulligan as Mabel Kirke, along with Kobna Holdbrook-Smith and Denise Gough. Meryl Streep is reportedly playing Aslan. The Netflix film is currently undergoing post-production and will be released on February 12, 2027.

2. Untitled Damien Chazelle Movie (TBA)

Craig will star alongside Cillian Murphy in Damien Chazelle’s untitled thriller feature movie set inside a prison. Chazelle wrote the story, which is yet undisclosed, but will be set inside a prison. The cast also includes Michelle Williams and Mia Threapleton. Craig will play a prison warden who sets out to break Murphy’s “defiant inmate” within a “brutal correctional system.” The cast also includes Michelle Williams, Mia Threapleton, and Dave Bautista. Post-production is underway. It will be distributed by Paramount Pictures.

3. Two for the Money (TBA)

Craig and Charlize Theron are going to become bank robbers in this Apple Studios heist thriller. With three large-scale heists in the center of the plot, the film will explore the relationship between two professional thieves. The story has been written by Dan Mazeau. The film will be directed by Justin Lin, who is known for directing multiple ‘Fast and Furious’ films. Other than Craig and Theron, no other cast member has been revealed. The project is in its pre-production phase, so there is still time before it begins filming and more is revealed.

Read More: Is Knives Out’s Benoit Blanc Based on a Real Detective?