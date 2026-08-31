The actor who made magic believable to a whole generation deserves high praise. Yet Daniel Radcliffe’s popularity with the ‘Harry Potter’ franchise doesn’t justify his talents as a performer. There are many movies that he is a part of, which were released after the franchise ended, and which are evidence of his acting prowess and versatility. Movies like ‘The Woman In Black’ (2012), ‘Kill Your Darlings’ (2013), ‘Victor Frankenstein’ (2015), ‘Swiss Army Man’ (2016), ‘Guns Akimbo’ (2019), and ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (2022) showcase Radcliffe’s capabilities. If you are a fan of his from his ‘Harry Potter’ days or his recent filmography, you might wonder when and where you will see him next. Well, here we bring you the list of his upcoming projects!

1. The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins Season 2 (November 2, 2026)

NBC’s sports mockumentary sitcom ‘The Fall and Rise of Reggie Dinkins’ has been renewed for Season 2. The show follows disgraced former NFL star Reggie Dinkins (Tracy Morgan) as he tries to repair his public image twenty years after a massive gambling scandal ruined his career by making a documentary about his life. Radcliffe plays Oscar-winning filmmaker Arthur Tobin, whom Dinkins hires to direct the documentary. Erika Alexander plays Reggie’s ex-wife, Monica Reese-Dinkins. Bobby Moynihan plays Rusty, Reggie’s best friend and former teammate, and Jalyn Hall plays Carmelo Dinkins, Reggie and Monica’s teenage son. Guest stars include Ronny Chieng, Craig Robinson, Heidi Gardner, Anna Camp, and Corbin Bernsen. Filming is underway. Season 2 will arrive on November 2, 2026.

2. Steps (November 20, 2026)

Radcliffe has voiced The Prince in the upcoming Netflix animated film ‘Steps,’ directed by AIyce Tzue and John Ripa, which is undergoing post-production. The screenplay is penned by Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz, and Felicia Ho. The story is a reimagining of the Cinderella story, with the stepsisters taking center stage. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother’s (Bette Midler) magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship. Dinklage has voiced Roderick, and Young Mazino has voiced Gef. ‘Steps’ will be released on Netflix on November 20, 2026.

3. Trust the Man (TBA)

Radcliffe and Jonathan Groff will star in Will Graham’s war thriller ‘Trust the Man.’ The script, written by Graham, is set during the Vietnam War. It follows an ambitious Army Intelligence officer assigned to investigate a decorated soldier with a mysterious past. As surveillance and interrogation intensify, the line between loyalty and fixation starts to blur, leading both men into an uncontrollable and dangerous connection. The cast also includes Kate Mara, Justice Smith, Victor Garber, Finn Wittrock, Angus O’Brien, Ned Van Zandt, and Armando Riesco. ‘Trust the Man’ is undergoing post-production. A release date is awaited.

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