The actor who made magic believable to a whole generation deserves high praise. Yet Daniel Radcliffe’s popularity with the ‘Harry Potter‘ franchise doesn’t justify his talents as a performer. There are many movies that he is a part of, which were released after the franchise came to an end, which are pieces of evidence of his acting prowess and versatility. Movies like ‘The Woman In Black’ (2012), ‘Kill Your Darlings’ (2013), ‘Victor Frankenstein’ (2015), ‘Swiss Army Man’ (2016), ‘Guns Akimbo’ (2019), and ‘Weird: The Al Yankovic Story’ (2022) showcase Radcliffe’s capabilities. If you are a fan of his from his ‘Harry Potter’ days or of his more recent filmography, you might be wondering when and in what you will see him next. Well, here we bring you the list of his upcoming projects!

1. Digman! Season 2 (TBA)

Comedy Central’s ‘Digman!’ is an adult animated series created by Neil Campbell and Andy Samberg. The series, set in a world where archaeologists are massive celebrities and the coolest people on the planet, revolves around the retired adventurer Rip Digman and his team of experts, who travel to dangerous parts of the world to unearth legendary artifacts and grow their reputations as fearless adventurers. Originally premiered in March 2023, the series was renewed for a second season in May 2023.

The voice cast of the show includes Samberg, Radcliffe, Mitra Jouhari, Tim Robinson, Guz Khan, Dale Soules, and Melissa Fumero. Radcliffe lends his voice to Sebastian. It is co-produced by CBS Studios, MTV Entertainment Studios, Party Over Here, and Titmouse. Further updates are awaited concerning the sophomore season’s production. Although a release date is yet to be announced, we can expect it to come out sometime in 2024.

Read More: Best Daniel Radcliffe Movies