Eddie Murphy’s name is synonymous with comedy. Having started his career as a stand-up comedian and then given us movies like ‘Dr. Dolittle,’ ‘The Nutty Professor,’ ‘Beverly Hills Cop,’ ‘Norbit,’ ‘Coming To America,’ and ‘Trading Places,’ Murphy has established himself as one of Hollywood’s top-tier comedic actors. And yet, ‘Boomerang,’ ‘Dreamgirls,’ ’48 Hours,’ ‘Bowfinger,’ and ‘Life’ are all movies that showcase his ability to incorporate drama in his characters in a way that goes beyond humor.

Murphy’s latest outings include ‘Coming 2 America’ (sequel to ‘Coming To America’) and ‘You People,’ both of which are comedy dramas and are signs of his resurgence. Thus, it won’t be unusual to expect him in more movies in the future. So, if you are thinking the same, here we bring you Eddie Murphy’s upcoming projects.

1. Shrek 5 (June 30, 2027)

Great news for Shrek fans, as ‘Shrek 5’ has reached post-production at DreamWorks Animation! Murphy is back voicing Donkey, along with Mike Myers as Shrek and Cameron Diaz as Princess Fiona. Zendaya has voiced Shrek and Fiona’s daughter Felicia. Marcello Hernández and Skyler Gisondo will play Fergus and Farkle, sons of Shrek and Fiona. The story is based on a script by Michael McCullers and a story by Christopher Meledandri. It follows Shrek and Donkey, who team up for another whirlwind, big-city adventure, while introducing Shrek and Fiona’s three children.’Shrek 5′ will be released on June 30, 2027. You can watch the teaser trailer here.

2. Donkey (June 30, 2028)

Murphy has confirmed that a movie based on his character Donkey from the ‘Shrek’ movies is in development. Charlie Bean and Matt Flynn will direct. Dialogue recording was supposed to begin in September, although there is no confirmation regarding the same. The movie will reportedly be released in 2028. “Donkey’s going to have his own movie — [his] own little story with his dragon wife and his kids that are half-dragon and half-donkeys. They’ve written this funny story. We’re doing that, starting that in September,” Murphy told Screenrant in July 2025. More details are eagerly awaited. The movie will be released on June 30, 2028.

3. Attachment Parenting (TBA)

Murphy and Eva Longoria will star in the comedy movie ‘Attachment Parenting,’ based on a script by Julianna Baggott. The Amazon MGM Studios project has yet to find a director and writer. The screenplay will be adapted from a short story by Julianna Baggott. It follows a psychologist couple whose parenting philosophy is tested when they’re forced to counsel a crime boss’s dysfunctional family while being held hostage at a hotel. More details are awaited.

4. Playas Ball (TBA)

Murphy will star in Kyle Newacheck’s action comedy movie ‘Playas Ball.’ The script is written by Myles Murphy, whose story is an action comedy about the undead. The plot is under wraps for now. Details regarding the rest of the cast and production are also awaited.

5. Blue Falcon (TBA)

Murphy will star in a two-hander action comedy movie, ‘Blue Falcon,’ based on a script by Chad St. John. The plot centers on a former superspy who attends his distant son’s destination wedding, only to discover his greatest enemy is also at the celebration. The Sony Pictures project was announced in January 2025 and is yet to get a director and the rest of the cast. More details regarding all this are awaited.

6. The Pink Panther (TBA)

After Peter Sellers and Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy is all set to become Inspector Clouseau as a voice in the upcoming animated movie ‘The Pink Panther,’ the 12th installment of the cult classic Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer comedy-mystery franchise. Directed by Jeff Fowler and based on a script by Chris Bremner, the movie will be a live-action CG hybrid (like ‘Woody Woodpecker’). It will bring together the Inspector and the Pink Panther for the first time, the latter being the subject of the former’s imagination after a tragic event. The Pink Panther doesn’t talk, but he does help Clouseau solve cases.

Originally, the name ‘Pink Panther’ was given to a diamond in the first ‘Pink Panther’ movie of 1963 but it was the cartoon character, an animated pink-colored panther, that appeared in the opening credits that became a sensation and began being addressed by that name instead. Other than Eddie Murphy, the rest of the voice cast of ‘The Pink Panther’ hasn’t been revealed yet. Further updates about the movie, which is currently in its pre-production stage, including its release date, are awaited.

7. Untitled George Clinton Biopic (TBA)

Murphy will soon play Parliament-Funkadelic leader George Clinton in a yet-untitled biopic from Amazon MGM Studios. To be directed by Bill Condon, the film is currently being written by Virgil Williams, based on an original draft by Max Werner. The film is based on Clinton’s memoir, ‘Brothas Be, Yo Like George, Ain’t That Funkin’ Kinda Hard On You?’ and will reveal the untold story of the influential pioneer of funk who established the musical collective Parliament-Funkadelic. Details regarding production are eagerly awaited.

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