Edward Norton has delivered numerous immortal performances and is one of Hollywood’s most accomplished actors. Movies like ‘Primal Fear’ (1996), ‘American History X’ (1998), ‘Fight Club’ (1999), ‘The Italian Job’ (2003), ‘The Illusionist’ (2006), ‘25th Hour’ (2002), ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ (2014), and ‘Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)’ (2014) are all proof of this. He also delivers impressive performances in ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ (2012) and ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022). The suavity that Norton brings to each of his characters, despite their respective natures, is unique and something only he is capable of in his own way. With multiple Oscar nominations in his pocket, his upcoming ventures never fail to raise excitement among cinephiles. If you are one among them, here are his upcoming projects!

1. Porto Rico (TBA)

Norton will star alongside Javier Bardem and Viggo Mortensen in Grammy Award-winning rapper René “Residente” Pérez Joglar’s feature directorial debut ‘Porto Rico.’ Joglar and Alexander Dinelaris wrote the screenplay. The epic Caribbean-Western historical drama will feature Benito “Bad Bunny” Martínez Ocasio in the lead role as Puerto Rican revolutionary José Maldonado Román, known as Águila Blanca (White Eagle). The movie will be set on the island in the late 19th century. Maldonado Román fought against colonialism by leading a gang of ex-convicts to vindicate Puerto Rico as it sought its national identity. Filming has begun in Puerto Rico. A release date is awaited.

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