Edward Norton has provided us with multiple immortal performances and is one of Hollywood’s most well-accomplished actors. Movies like ‘Primal Fear’ (1996), ‘American History X’ (1998), ‘Fight Club’ (1999), ‘The Italian Job’ (2003), ‘The Illusionist’ (2006), ‘25th Hour’ (2002), ‘The Grand Budapest Hotel’ (2014), and ‘Birdman Or (The Unexpected Virtue Of Ignorance)’ (2014) are all proof of this. He also delivers impressive performances in ‘Moonrise Kingdom’ (2012) and ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’ (2022). The suave that Norton brings to each of his characters, despite their respective natures, is unique and something only he is capable of in his own way. With multiple Oscar nominations in his pot, his upcoming ventures never fail to raise excitement among cinephiles. If you are one among them, here are his upcoming projects!

1. Sausage Party: Foodtopia (2024)

‘Sausage Party: Foodtopia’ is an adult comedy animated series developed by Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg for Amazon Prime Video. A spin-off of the R-rated animated movie ‘Sausage Party’ (2016), the series deals with anthropomorphic grocery products. While the plot is under wraps, the original movie shows the sentient products devising a plan to escape from humans after realizing that they will use them as meals.

The series is directed by Conrad Vernon and written by Kyle Hunter and Ariel Shaffir. The voice cast of the series includes Rogen, Norton, Kristen Wiig, Michael Cera, David Krumholtz, Bonnie Milligan, and Sam Richardson. Norton lends his voice to Sammy Bagel Jr., a neurotic Jewish bagel. The series is produced by Amazon Studios, Annapurna Animation, Annapurna Television, Sony Pictures Television, and Rogen’s Point Grey Pictures. The series will release on Amazon Prime Video on May 16, 2024.

Read More: Best Edward Norton Movies