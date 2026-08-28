Emma Stone is a highly acclaimed actress whose career has been characterized by remarkable versatility and exceptional talent. She burst onto the Hollywood scene in the 2000s, quickly establishing herself as one of the industry’s most prominent stars. Stone’s first major movie credit is the 2007 comedy film ‘Superbad,’ in which she showcases her comedic prowess alongside Jonah Hill and Michael Cera.

However, it was her breakthrough role in the 2010 film ‘Easy A‘ that truly catapulted her to stardom. One of Stone’s most iconic roles came as Skeeter Phelan in the critically acclaimed film ‘The Help‘ (2011), which earned her a Screen Actors Guild Award. Stone continued her success streak with remarkable performances in ‘Birdman or (The Unexpected Virtue of Ignorance)’ (2014), for which she was nominated for an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress, and ‘La La Land’ (2016), which brought her a Best Actress Oscar and a Golden Globe Award. Stone’s career has been marked by her ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and drama, earning her appreciation from both audiences and critics alike. Here’s a glimpse of the exciting projects that lie ahead in her career.

1. The Catch (May 21, 2027)

Emma Stone and her husband, Dave McCary, are working together on a rom-com movie titled ‘The Catch’ for Universal. Stone will star in the film, while McCary (‘Brigsby Bear’ (2017)) will direct it. Chris Pine is cast alongside Stone. Joining Pine are Tim Robbins, Sissy Spacek, and Ashley Padilla. Patrick Kang and Michael Levin, who worked on ‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.,’ wrote the script. Shawn Levy serves as a producer along with Dan Levine, Dan Cohen, and Michael H. Weber. Filming is underway. The movie will be released on May 21, 2027.

2. Cruella 2 (TBA)

After the resounding success of ‘Cruella,’ it became evident that a sequel was not only warranted but also highly anticipated, given the intricate groundwork laid for a follow-up. While the plot details are being kept tightly under wraps, Stone is confirmed to return in her titular role for the sequel. Furthermore, she also serves as an executive producer of the project. Additionally, Craig Gillespie is back in the director’s chair to steer this cinematic ship, based on a script by Tony McNamara. The project is only in the pre-production phase, but fans and enthusiasts eagerly await the movie, which promises to be another captivating installment in the Cruella saga.

3. Untitled Miss Piggy Movie (TBA)

Stone will star alongside Jennifer Lawrence in a yet-untitled movie, possibly live-action, centered around the iconic Muppet, Miss Peggy. Lawrence and Stone are also producing it. Cole Escola is writing the script. Eric Jacobson will reportedly voice Miss Piggy. The character of Miss Piggy made her debut in The Muppet Show in the 1970s, and her star power has only grown over the years. More details about the project are awaited.

Read More: Where Was Cruella Filmed?