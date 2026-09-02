Born on November 6, 1970, in Austin, Texas, Ethan Hawke is an actor, author, and film director who has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema. He began his journey in the film industry with his debut in ‘Explorers’ (1985) and soon rose to prominence with his breakthrough performance in ‘Dead Poets Society’ (1989). From the romantic lanes of the ‘Before’ series to the raw intensity of ‘Training Day,’ Hawke has always had an uncanny knack for picking roles that resonate.

Hawke’s partnership with Richard Linklater, notably in films like ‘Boyhood,’ underscores his commitment to authentic storytelling. Garnering multiple award nominations, this Austin-born talent has seamlessly balanced acting and direction, captivating audiences with each endeavor. As we recall his brilliant performances, anticipation builds for what’s next on his cinematic horizon. Keen to know what this gifted artist is bringing to the screen next? Here’s a roundup of the upcoming projects Ethan Hawke has lined up.

1. The Weight (September 18, 2026)

Hawke will star alongside Russell Crowe in Padraic McKinley’s historical period epic drama ‘The Wait.’ The story, penned by Shelby Gaines, Matthew Chapman, and Matthew Booi, is set in Oregon in 1933. It centers on a battle-scarred veteran, Samuel Murphy, imprisoned in a labor camp run by Clancy (Crowe), an unscrupulous overseer. Murphy wants to escape as soon as possible and regain custody of his daughter, Penny. Unfortunately, he becomes entangled in Clancy’s perilous smuggling scheme. His experiences while smuggling gold across 100 miles of impenetrable wilderness range from threats in the jungle to betrayal within his own group. The cast also includes Julia Jones, Alec Newman, Sam Hazeldine, and Austin Amelio. The film had its world premiere at the 2026 Sundance Film Festival in January. The movie will be released on September 18, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. The Lowdown Season 2 (October 14, 2026)

FX has renewed ‘The Lowdown’ for its second season. Sterlin Harjo is back as showrunner and head writer. The Season 2 finale ends with Bonnie killing Frank, who killed her son Blackie; Lee writing an article about Dale’s life rather than his murder; Donald winning the election; Sam and Johnny’s wedding; and Francis proudly addressing Lee as her father. Characters expected to return in Season 2 include Lee Raybon (Ethan Hawke), Francis (Ryan Kiera Armstrong), Marty (Keith David), Samantha (Kaniehtiio Horn), and Johnny (Rafael Casal), Ray (Michael Hitchcock), Deidra (Siena East), Lawyer Dan (Macon Blair), Henry (Jude Barnett), and Waylon (Cody Lightning). Tommy Lee Jones has also been cast. Filming has wrapped, and the first episode will air on October 14, 2026.

3. Tonight at Noon (TBA)

Written and directed by Michael Almereyda, based on a novel by Jonathan Lethem, ‘Tonight at Noon’ explores the relationship between Lee, who is a writer, and his partner Mae, as they struggle to figure out their differences. Mae has been struggling with the memories of an ex-love,r while Lee is trying to cope with the frustration by giving it the shape of a story. This move of his is what starts mingling imagination and reality.

The cast of ‘Tonight at Noon’ includes Chiwetel Ejiofor as Lee, and Lauren Ambrose as Mae, along with Hawke as Lefty, who is probably Mae’s ex. The rest of the cast includes Connie Nielsen, Dagmara Dominczyk, Josh Hamilton, Elizabeth Rodriguez, and Rutger Hauer. The movie has completed post-production but has yet to get a release date.

4. The Whites (TBA)

‘The Whites’ is an eagerly anticipated limited crime drama series in pre-production at Showtime, with creative maestro Jez Butterworth at its helm. This captivating adaptation, borrowed from Richard Price’s compelling novel, plunges deep into the world of detectives obsessed with their evasive adversaries—dubbed their ‘white whales.’ Ethan Hawke is set to depict Billy Graves, a former star detective now navigating the shadows of the NYPD’s Nightwatch division. Yet, a resurgence of an old unsolved case threatens to upend his world.

The ensemble cast joining Hawke remains a mystery, building anticipation. This project deepens Hawke’s association with Showtime, following the celebrated ‘The Good Lord Bird.’ Interestingly, Hawke isn’t just the lead but also dons the hat of an executive producer alongside notable names like Rian Johnson. Given the talent attached and the gripping narrative, fans eagerly await an official teaser.

5. The Last of the Tribe (TBA)

The Brazil-US co-production is a jungle thriller directed by Claudio Borrelli. Mark Bailey based the script on the book ‘The Last of the Tribe: The Epic Quest to Save a Lone Man in the Amazon’ by former Washington Post journalist Monte Reel. Set in Brazil’s Amazon, the film will showcase the genocide of the Tanarus tribe in the year 2022 and follow a washed-up former cop-turned-gun-for-hire, William Phelan (Hawke), from Chicago, who finds himself conflicted between killing the last surviving member of a secluded Indigenous tribe and saving him. Orlando Bloom and indigenous Brazilian actress-model Zaya Guarani have also been cast. The film has yet to begin production, and more details are awaited.

6. Camino Real (TBA)

Ethan Hawke is set to direct ‘Camino Real,’ Tennessee Williams’s wildly experimental play, into a feature film. The play is known for its narrative that tracks the journey of the young American Kilroy amidst a kaleidoscope of historical and literary figures like Don Quixote and Esmeralda, had its Broadway debut in 1953. Despite its initial lukewarm reception on Broadway in 1953, the play’s reputation has grown over the years, with various acting companies attempting to interpret its intricate layers.

Hawke’s fascination with ‘Camino Real’ has been longstanding. He described the play as a blend of rock opera and elements reminiscent of ‘Waiting for Godot.’ Hawke has decided to cast Juliette Binoche in a pivotal role and is in the process of finalizing the rest of the ensemble. Interestingly, Hawke will not be acting in the film. Hawke’s connection to the play is deeply personal. He had previously portrayed the character of Kilroy in a 1999 production at the Williamstown Theater Festival, which he cites as one of the most enriching theatrical experiences of his career. Adapted by Hawke and Shelby Gaines, ‘Camino Real’ is currently in its pre-production phase and awaiting a release date.

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