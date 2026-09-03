Although Gal Gadot-Varsano made her international film debut as Gisele Yashar in the 2009 movie ‘Fast & Furious,’ what made her achieve global stardom and popularity is her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe movies, such as ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Justice League,’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ Following her success and increasing demand, the former Miss Israel also bagged pivotal roles in ‘Red Notice’ and ‘Death on the Nile.’ If you are interested in knowing what to expect from her in the future, here is the list of all the upcoming films and TV projects of Gal Gadot!

1. Fast Forever (March 17, 2028)

Gadot will be back as Giselle (cameo) in ‘Fast Forever,’ the final installment in the ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise. Louis Leterrier will direct, based on a screenplay by Christina Hodson and Oren Uziel. While the plot details are being closely guarded, the anticipation surrounding this installment is palpable. The returning cast includes Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto, Jordana Brewster as Mia, Dwayne Johnson as Hobbs, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jason Statham as Deckard Shaw, Jason Momoa as Dante Reyes, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han, Tyrese Gibson as Roman, and Ludacris as Tej. Given the franchise’s history of delivering cinematic spectacles, audiences worldwide eagerly await what high-speed adventures and challenges await the beloved crew. Filming will begin in December. ‘Fast Forever’ will be released on March 17, 2028.

2. Bitcoin (TBA)

Gadot will star alongside Casey Affleck and Pete Davidson in Doug Liman’s biographical drama ‘Bitcoin.’ The story, written by Nick Schenk, looks to unravel one of the most enduring mysteries of the 21st century: the secret identity of Satoshi Nakamoto, the mysterious Bitcoin creator, and why the answer threatens the global power structure. The story, which has been the subject of countless debates across social media, books, and documentaries, traces an elite cabal’s diabolical plans to ensure that the truth never surfaces. The movie was shot entirely with AI backgrounds on a “markerless performative capture stage,” with no on-location shooting. Producer Kavanagh stated that AI is being used as a tool to make filmmaking more efficient while protecting jobs. The cast also includes Isla Fisher, Gary Beadle, Kate Maberly, Will Merrick, Benedict Cezair-Thompson, and Finlay Robertson. Post-production for ‘Bitcoin’ is underway.

3. Ruin (TBA)

Gal Gadot and Matthias Schoenaerts will star in the World War II thriller ‘Ruin,’ helmed by Niki Caro. The story is set in post-WWII Germany and follows a recently released camp prisoner (Gadot) who is forced to make an unlikely alliance with an ex-Nazi captain (Schoenaerts) in the latter’s quest to atone for his crimes during the war by eliminating the surviving members of his former SS Death Squad. Kaz Firpo and Ryan Firpo wrote the script. The movie has yet to begin filming.

4. Cleopatra (TBA)

Known to be passionate about Cleopatra, Gal Gadot bagged the role of the titular character in the upcoming biographical drama movie, ‘Cleopatra.’ With Kari Skogland at the helm, it is based on the life of the titular influential Egyptian leader. Gal Gadot will also reportedly serve as a producer and writer on the project. Back in November 2021, the Israeli actor talked with Collider and confirmed that the script, written by Laeta Kalogridis based on a story by Gadot, was ready.

The casting of Gal Gadot as the Egyptian Queen generated a lot of controversy, but she defended herself in a December 2020 interview with BBC Arabic by stating, “First of all, if you want to be true to the facts, then Cleopatra was Macedonian. We were looking for a Macedonian actress who could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.” She expanded, “…I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much…You know, anybody can make this movie, and anybody can go ahead and do it. I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own too.” The film has reached its pre-production stage and is in active development.

5. Irena Sendler (TBA)

With Justine Juel Gillmer as the helmsman, ‘Irena Sendler’ is a biographical historical film based on the titular Polish nurse and social worker. Starring Gal Gadot, who will also serve as a producer of the movie alongside her husband, Jaron Varsano, the Warner Bros. film recounts Irena’s struggles and her brave activities with the Polish Underground Resistance in German-occupied Warsaw during the Second World War. The Holocaust drama film was first announced in October 2019 and has been in its pre-production stage since mid-2023.

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