Although Gal Gadot-Varsano made her international film debut as Gisele Yashar in the 2009 movie ‘Fast & Furious,’ what really made her achieve global stardom and popularity is her portrayal of Wonder Woman in the DC Extended Universe movies, such as ‘Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice,’ ‘Wonder Woman,’ ‘Justice League,’ and ‘Wonder Woman 1984.’ Following her success and increasing demand, the former Miss Israel also bagged pivotal roles in ‘Red Notice‘ and ‘Death on the Nile.’

Not only has Gadot received multiple awards and nominations for her work, including the Best International Actress award at the Jupiter Award and Virtuosos Award at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival, but she was also named on the list of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2018. Since her majestic presence on the screen keeps our readers glued to their screens, they might be interested in knowing what to expect from her in the future. So, here is the list of all the upcoming film and TV projects of Gal Gadot!

1. Snow White (2024)

Gal Gadot’s next reported project will be ‘Snow White,’ a live-action modern reinterpretation of the 1937 animated movie ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ which is based on the 1812 eponymous fairytale written by the Brothers Grimm. Amongst all the modifications in the original storyline and characters, one of the significant changes in the Marc Webb directorial has to be the introduction of the character of Jonathan, replacing the conventional character of The Prince.

Gal Gadot is set to feature as the main antagonist, the Evil Queen, who is out to get Snow White. Even though the shooting has been concluded and an official release date has been set to March 22, 2024, there are chances that the release of ‘Snow White’ will get delayed due to the WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes.

2. Red Notice 2 (TBA)

After the immense success of ‘Red Notice,’ Netflix wasted no time in giving the green light for the next two sequels to head into production. With Rawson Marshall Thurber penning and helming ‘Red Notice 2,’ the action comedy film will reportedly bring back the whole gang of the parent film, including Ryan Reynolds, Dwayne Johnson, and Gal Gadot, who will reprise the role of The Bishop. During a conversation with Collider at Netflix’s 2023 TUDUM event in June 2023, Gal Gadot updated the fans about the sequel, “We’re all talking about it. I don’t know if I can say anything! I already read the second script and it’s… whoo! We’re all very excited about it!”

3. Cleopatra (TBA)

Known to be passionate about Cleopatra, Gal Gadot definitely made her dream come true upon bagging the role of the titular character in the upcoming biographical drama movie, ‘Cleopatra.’ With Kari Skogland at the helm, it is based on the life of the titular powerful Egyptian leader. Gal Gadot will also reportedly serve as a producer and writer on the project. Back in November 2021, the Israeli actor talked with Collider and confirmed that the script for the film was ready.

The casting of Gal Gadot as the Egyptian Queen generated a lot of controversy, but she defended herself in a December 2020 interview with BBC Arabic by stating, “First of all, if you want to be true to the facts then Cleopatra was Macedonian. We were looking for a Macedonian actress that could fit Cleopatra. She wasn’t there, and I was very passionate about Cleopatra.” She expanded, “…I want to celebrate the legacy of Cleopatra and honor this amazing historic icon that I admire so much…You know, anybody can make this movie and anybody can go ahead and do it. I’m very passionate that I’m going to do my own too.”

4. Irena Sendler (TBA)

With Justine Juel Gillmer as the helmsman, ‘Irena Sendler’ is a historical biographical movie based on the titular Polish nurse and social worker. Starring Gal Gadot, who will also serve as a producer of the movie alongside her husband Jaron Varsano, it recounts Irena’s struggles and her brave activities with the Polish Underground Resistance in German-occupied Warsaw during the Second World War. The Holocaust drama film was first announced in October 2019 and has been in the works ever since then.

5. Hedy Lamarr (TBA)

Gal Gadot is set to feature as the titular character, who was hailed as the most beautiful woman in the world, in Apple TV+’s ‘Hedy Lamarr,’ a biographical drama limited series that chronicles the life and career of the famous Hollywood actress who was also known to be an inventor. Starting from her daring escape from pre-war Vienna, the narrative is also likely to showcase her Hollywood career, becoming one of the biggest stars of the 1930s and 1940s. The Israeli actor will also take on the role of the producer for the show.

6. Meet Me in Another Life (TBA)

Based on the eponymous debut novel by Catriona Silvey, ‘Meet Me in Another Life’ is a science fiction romantic movie that centers upon two strangers — Thora and Santi — whose fates become intertwined as they keep running into each other as friends, colleagues, lovers, and enemies across different lives. When they attempt to find out why their fate keeps bringing them together, they discover a shocking truth. Set to produce the romantic drama film, Gadot will also reportedly star in the movie as one of the lead characters.

7. To Catch a Thief (TBA)

Gadot is reportedly attached to produce alongside her husband Jaron Varsano under their Pilot Wave Banner as well as feature in ‘To Catch a Thief,’ a modern remake of Alfred Hitchcock‘s eponymous 1955 thriller. Eileen Jones, known for ‘Prodigal Son,’ takes on the responsibility for penning the script for the upcoming remake of the classic. Although the plot details are kept under wraps at the moment, it will be interesting to catch Gadot in a more serious role, as opposed to most of her works in the past.

