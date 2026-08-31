Hugh Jackman is one of the most well-known actors in the world. While a considerable portion of his popularity comes from his portrayal of the mutant Wolverine in the superhero movie franchise ‘X-Men,’ based on the characters from Marvel comics, he is also known for his more dramatic roles in movies like ‘Kate & Leopold’ (2001), ‘The Prestige’ (2006), ‘Australia’ (2008), ‘Les Misérables’ (2012), and ‘Prisoners’ (2013).

Jackman’s love for music has, time and again, brought him back to Broadway, where he has also received huge acclaim. The movies ‘Les Misérables’ and ‘The Greatest Showman’ (2017) are testimonies to his singing talent. He has also contributed to children’s movies like ‘Pan’ (2015), ‘Flushed Away’ (2006), ‘Happy Feet’ (2006), and ‘Rise of the Guardians’ (2012). So, if his charm doesn’t do the trick, his diverse filmography can make you wonder what his upcoming projects are.

1. Treasure Island (TBA)

Jackman is teaming up with Ridley Scott for the adventure drama ‘Treasure Island.’ Based on the classic Robert Louis Stevenson novel of the same name, the story, adapted for the screen by Jack Thorne, has Jackman as iconic pirate Long John Silver. That story, which will offer a brand-new take, follows a young boy who uncovers a map to buried treasure and embarks on a perilous sea voyage to find it, only to find himself locked in a deadly battle of wits with the pirate Long John Silver. Details regarding filming are awaited.

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