Jennifer Aniston, an iconic figure in Hollywood, has etched her name in the annals of entertainment history with a career spanning over three decades. Her journey commenced in the late 1980s when she took her first steps into the world of acting with a minor role on the television series ‘Molloy.’ However, it was her portrayal of Rachel Green in the legendary sitcom ‘Friends’ (1994-2004) that catapulted her to international stardom. Aniston’s performance as Rachel not only made her a household name but also earned her critical acclaim and numerous awards. Following her success on ‘Friends,’ Aniston transitioned to the silver screen and delivered memorable performances in films such as ‘Marley & Me’ (2008), ‘The Break-Up’ (2006), and ‘Along Came Polly’ (2004). Her versatility as an actress allowed her to seamlessly transition between comedy and drama, solidifying her status as a sought-after leading lady in Hollywood. She is celebrated not only for her talent but also for her influence on fashion, beauty, and philanthropy, making her a beloved and enduring figure in the world of entertainment. If you are intrigued by Aniston’s upcoming projects after watching her on Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘Murder Mystery’ alongside Adam Sandler, here is a comprehensive list of them.

1. Naughty (November 5, 2027)

Aniston and Peter Dinklage will co-star in a holiday comedy movie titled ‘Naughty’, which will be filmed in London starting this October. Olivia Wilde will direct, based on a script by Jimmy Warden. The movie serves as a follow-up to Wilde’s sex comedy feature ‘The Invite,’ which received critical and commercial acclaim. The plot follows Mallory (Aniston), whose only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus (Dinklage) and convince him to testify at her divorce hearing. The movie will be released by Universal Pictures on November 5, 2027.

2. The Morning Show Season 5 (2027)

Season 5 of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show’ is expected to arrive in 2027. Jennifer Aniston will be back as Alex Levy. Other actors expected to return are Reese Witherspoon as Bradley Jackson, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Chip Black, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, Nicole Beharie as Chris Hunter, Jon Hamm as Paul Marks, and Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont. Details regarding production and a specific release date are awaited. New actors joining the cast are Jeff Daniels in a recurring role of Lukas, a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm, Jesse Williams as Vernon, UBN’s newest Head of News, and Reneé Rapp as Samantha, a young rising star in the UBN news division. Filming has wrapped.

Read More: The True Story Behind The Morning Show, Explained