Jennifer Garner is an accomplished actress with a remarkable career in both television and film. Born on April 17, 1972, in Houston, Texas, she made her initial foray into acting through various television roles before gaining widespread recognition for her portrayal of Sydney Bristow in the espionage series ‘Alias.’ Garner’s exceptional performance in the show not only earned her a Golden Globe Award but also solidified her status as a rising star in Hollywood.

Subsequently, Garner seamlessly transitioned into the realm of cinema, featuring in notable films such as ‘Daredevil’ (2003), ’13 Going on 30′ (2004), ‘The Kingdom’ (2007), and ‘Dallas Buyers Club’ (2013). Garner’s unignorable talent and versatility have made her a cherished figure in the entertainment industry, captivating audiences with her performances in diverse genres, ranging from action-packed blockbusters to poignant dramas. Her charisma and dedication continue to shine, cementing her position as a beloved and influential actress. Garner most recently graced the screen in Apple TV+’s mystery series ‘The Last Thing He Told Me.’ Now, let’s take a look at some of her eagerly anticipated upcoming projects.

1. Can’t Go Home (November 12, 2027)

A crime thriller series developed by Chris Byers, Ramsey Eassa, Amy Mariano, and Tom Mariano, ‘Can’t Go Home’ follows Fugitive recovery agents Tom Desjadon and KD Williams, who have gotten themselves too deeply involved with Boston’s gangster underbelly. We will see how they maneuver their duplicitous career while catching criminals and trying to keep themselves alive in the action-packed drama. Garner stars as KD Williams, while Tom Mariano stars as Tom Desjadon. The rest of the cast includes Maggie Q, Esai Morales, Paul Guilfoyle, Michele Dawson, and Rafael Sigler. The first episode is expected to arrive on November 12, 2027, although we have yet to learn which platform it will be on.

2. One Attempt Remaining (TBA)

Garner will star alongside John Cena, Aimee Carrero, Kate McKinnon, and Alan Barinholtz in the upcoming Netflix comedy drama ‘One Attempt Remaining.’ Kay Cannon will direct, based on a screenplay by Cannon, Alexa Alemanni, and Joe Boothe. The story centers on a young couple in their early 20s who embark on a whirlwind marriage Vegas style and celebrate in a drunken state at a craps table, winning a small sum of Kruise coin. Cut to today: they’re divorced and have moved on with their lives when they each receive texts from the SEC about a crypto and an unclaimed crypto sum totaling $35 million. To access the amount, they need to remember their password. They have one attempt remaining and 48 hours to claim it before it expires. They thus decide to go back and relive the 1 night in order to figure out the password and fall back in love. The cast also includes Yara Shahidi, Gilles Marini, Jamal Lloyd Johnson, and Phillip Andre Botello. Post-production is underway. Details regarding the release are awaited.

3. 13 Going on 30 Reboot (TBA)

Filming is underway for a reboot of the cult classic fantasy rom-com ’13 Going on 30,’ helmed by Brett Haley. Hannah Marks and Flora Greeson wrote the script. The plot details of the Netflix-backed movie are under wraps. The original movie follows an unpopular schoolgirl named Jenna Rink (Garner), who makes an unusual wish on her birthday. Miraculously, her wish comes true, and the 13-year-old Jenna wakes up the next day as a 30-year-old woman. The cast of the reboot includes Jessica Alba, Emily Bader, Logan Lerman, Taylor Ortega, Tim Meadows, Dan Bucatinsky, Taylor Zakhar Perez, Owen Thiele, Nasim Pedrad, Supriya Ganesh, Myra Molloy, Charley McCain, Henry Samiri, Audrina Miranda, and Kai Zen. In addition to them, Garner and Judy Greer will be back from the original movie. A release date is eagerly awaited.

4. Zygote (TBA)

Garner will star in the sci-fi drama ‘Zygote.’ The plot, based on a short story by Alyssa Hill, who has also penned the screenplay, follows Parisa (Garner), an elite crisis negotiator who is sent 254 miles from Earth to respond to a hostage situation. The mission becomes complex as Parisa is forced to confront both professional challenges and her own mortality. Currently in pre-production, the movie awaits a director, the rest of the cast, and a release date.

5. The Five-Star Weekend Season 2 (TBA)

The Peacock drama series ‘The Five-Star Weekend’ follows Hollis Shaw (Garner), a beloved food influencer grappling with loss. She hosts four friends from different chapters of her life for a luxurious weekend on the Nantucket coast, where secrets emerge, and relationships evolve. The show was renewed for Season 2 on August 5, 2026. The cast also includes Timothy Olyphant, David Denman, Regina Hall, Chloë Sevigny, and D’Arcy Carden. More details are awaited.

6. Fantasy Camp (TBA)

‘Fantasy Camp’ is an eagerly awaited upcoming musical film, with Abby Kohn and Marc Silverstein taking on directorial responsibilities. The script will be written by Sidney Karger, Abby Kohn, and Marc Silverstein. The storyline centers around a middle school teacher who embarks on a journey to chase her Broadway aspirations by enrolling in a performing arts camp designed for adults. Garner plays the protagonist, Julie, the ambitious teacher. Specific details about additional cast members are yet to be revealed. As the project is currently in its pre-production phase, fans can look forward to more updates in the upcoming months.

7. Fruitcake (TBA)

Directed by Max Winkler, the true crime ‘Fruitcake’ stars Garner and Paul Walter Hauser as Kay and Sandy Jenkins, a middle-class couple who stole almost $17 million from Collin Street Bakery, a popular Texas-based business. Sandy was an accountant at the bakery and used his skills to embezzle the amount for his credit card bills and into his bank accounts, turning his otherwise getting-by lifestyle into a lavish one that included trips in private jets and jewelry for his wife, Kay. The couple even got a second home in New Mexico. The couple was arrested in August of 2013. Based on the Texas Monthly article “Just Desserts” by Katy Vine, ‘Fruitcake’ has been adapted for the screen by Trey Selman. The film has been in pre-production for a long time, and further details are awaited.

8. Mrs. Claus (TBA)

Garner is going to star in and produce an upcoming Netflix holiday movie titled ‘Mrs. Claus.’ She will play the titular character in the movie whose plot is still under wraps. Leah McKendrick (‘Scrambled’ (2023)) will write the script. A director has yet to be attached to the project. Reese Witherspoon is also attached as a producer through her production house, Hello Sunshine. The movie is in its nascent stages, and more details are awaited.

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