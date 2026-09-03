Having begun her career as a teenager, Jennifer Shrader Lawrence had her breakthrough in Hollywood by portraying a poverty-stricken teenager in the 2010 coming-of-age film ‘Winter’s Bone.’ Soon, she became a household name after bagging pivotal roles in two highly popular film series — Mystique in the ‘X-Men’ film series and Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games’ film series.

What showcased Jennifer’s versatility as an actor and cemented her as one of the best in the business was when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the portrayal of Tiffany Maxwell in ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’ With plenty of other hits under her name, including ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Joy,’ and ‘No Hard Feelings,’ our readers are likely to be interested in knowing about her future projects. Well, here is a list of all the upcoming movies of Jennifer Lawrence!

1. The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping (November 20, 2026)

Lawrence will be back as Katniss Everdeen in the next installment in the Hunger Games film franchise, titled ‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.’ Francis Lawrence will direct, based on a screenplay by Billy Ray and Michael Lesslie. Based on the 2025 novel ‘Sunrise on the Reaping,’ by Suzanne Collins, the story explores Panem 24 years before Katniss’ saga, starting on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Hunger Games, where a young Haymitch Abernathy participates. The cast includes Joseph Zada as Haymitch Abernathy, McKenna Grace as Maysilee Donner, Jesse Plemons as Plutarch Heavensbee, Elle Fanning as Effie Trinket, and Ralph Fiennes as President Snow. Joining them are Josh Hutcherson, Iris Apatow, Glenn Close, Lili Taylor, Maya Hawke, Kieran Culkin, Jefferson White, Kara Tointon, Ben Wang, and Percy Daggs IV. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on November 20, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. What Happens at Night (TBA)

Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio will star in Martin Scorsese’s mystery thriller ‘What Happens at Night.’ The story, adapted by Patrick Marber from Peter Cameron’s novel, follows a married American couple who travel to a small, snowy European town to adopt a baby. They check into a cavernous, largely deserted hotel where they encounter an enigmatic cast of characters, including a flamboyant chanteuse, a depraved businessman, and a charismatic faith healer. Nothing is quite as it seems in this strange, frozen world. As the couple struggles to claim their baby, the less they seem to know about themselves and the life they’ve built together. The cast also includes Mads Mikkelsen, Jared Harris, and Patricia Clarkson. The Apple Original Films project is undergoing post-production.

3. One Month Mark (TBA)

Lawrence will star in an upcoming rom-com feature titled ‘One Month Mark.’ Sophie de Bruijn wrote the story, which follows a woman who has never made it past a month in a relationship and a man who has never gone longer than a month without one. The Apple Studios project is yet to get a director.

4. The Wives (TBA)

Apple Original Films, in collaboration with A24, has roped in Jennifer Lawrence for its upcoming murder mystery film titled ‘The Wives.’ The film will follow affluent women whose lavish lifestyles are turned upside down when a body is discovered. Michael Breslin and Patrick Foley have written the script. The film is in its pre-production phase, and no director has been attached yet. Lawrence is the only revealed cast member. More details of the project are awaited.

5. Untitled Miss Piggy Movie (TBA)

Lawrence and Emma Stone will star in a yet-untitled movie, possibly live-action, centered around the iconic Muppet, Miss Peggy. The ladies are also producing it. Cole Escola is writing the script. Eric Jacobson will reportedly voice Miss Piggy. The character of Miss Piggy made her debut in The Muppet Show in the 1970s, and her star power has only grown over the years. More details about the project, which has yet to begin production, are awaited.

6. The Old Blue Eyes (TBA)

Martin Scorsese is looking to cast Jennifer Lawrence as Ava Gardner, the Hollywood actress who was the second wife of Frank Sinatra, in his upcoming biopic of the legendary musician, titled ‘The Old Blue Eyes.’ Billy Ray and Phil Alden Robinson are the writers. Leonardo DiCaprio will play Frank Sinatra. Sony has reportedly grabbed the project, which is in its nascent stages and years away from hitting the screen.

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