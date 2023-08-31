Having begun her career as a teenager, Jennifer Shrader Lawrence had her breakthrough in Hollywood by portraying a poverty-stricken teenager in the 2010 coming-of-age film ‘Winter’s Bone.’ Soon, she became a household name after bagging pivotal roles in two highly popular film series — Mystique in ‘X-Men‘ film series and Katniss Everdeen in ‘The Hunger Games‘ film series.

What showcased Jennifer’s versatility as an actor and cemented her as one of the best in the business was when she won the Academy Award for Best Actress for the portrayal of Tiffany Maxwell in ‘Silver Linings Playbook.’ With plenty of other hits under her name, including ‘American Hustle,’ ‘Joy,’ and most recently ‘No Hard Feelings,’ our readers are likely to be interested in knowing about her future projects. Well, here is a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Jennifer Lawrence!

1. Sue (TBA)

Jennifer will most likely be seen portraying the titular character in the Paolo Sorrentino (known for ‘The Great Beauty’) directorial, ‘Sue,’ a biographical tale of one of the most popular Hollywood super agents, Sue Mengers. With her outsized personality, she crashed the Hollywood boys club of agenting by having a client list consisting of some renowned actors, including Barbra Streisand, Candice Bergen, Peter Bogdanovich, Joan Collins, Brian De Palma, Faye Dunaway, and Tuesday Weld. Besides starring in the movie, Jennifer is also attached to the project as one of the producers.

2. Die, My Love (TBA)

Based on the eponymous novel by the Argentinian France-based writer Ariana Harwicz, ‘Die, My Love’ is a dark comedy-drama movie that centers upon a woman residing in the French countryside who struggles with various family issues and mental illness. On one hand, she craves freedom and yearns for a normal family life but on the other hand, she feels trapped and is tempted to burn the entire house down. Jennifer Lawrence is attached to seemingly portray the protagonist in the Lynne Ramsay directorial.

3. Mob Girl (TBA)

Adapted from the 1992 true-crime story ‘Mob Girl: A Woman’s Life in the Underworld’ by the Pulitzer Prize-winning reporter Teresa Carpenter, ‘Mob Girl’ is a crime drama film set to feature Jennifer Lawrence as one of the leads alongside Josh O’Connor and Paolo Sorrentino as the helmsman. The narrative follows a young woman who begins indulging in crimes herself after being a mob girlfriend for years. Later, she ends up becoming a police informant and a pivotal witness in a significant case against a crime family. Jennifer is also attached to the project as one of the producers. First announced in July 2019, the gangster movie has been in the works ever since then.

4. Zelda (TBA)

Jennifer reportedly signed on to portray Zelda Fitzgerald in yet another biographical tale, ‘Zelda.’ The biographical drama film helmed by Ron Howard revolves around the wife of acclaimed Jazz Age author F. Scott Fitzgerald. Giving the character of Jennifer the spotlight, the film will give us a glimpse into her life as not just her husband’s muse but also as a writer. It has been nearly seven years since the project’s announcement was made in October 2016, but we are hopeful of receiving updates on it in the near future.

5. Burial Rites (TBA)

Based on the 2013 eponymous novel by Hannah Kent, ‘Burial Rites’ is a true-crime drama film that focuses on Agnes Magnusdottir, who was accused of killing two men and setting fire to their home in 1829 and became the last woman to be publicly executed in Iceland. With Luca Guadagnino as the helmsman and Jennifer Lawrence portraying Agnes, the narrative takes place at the time Agnes waits for the confirmation of her death sentence while she indulges in emotional and romantic bonds. Jennifer is also set to serve as a producer for the historical movie.

6. Untitled Jennifer Lawrence/Amy Schumer Project (TBA)

In January 2016, it was reported that Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer were done putting the finishing touches on the script for their untitled comedy film project. She broke the news to BBC Radio 6 Music, “That is done. We have finished writing it. We have an official first draft. I am going to try and fit that somewhere into my ghoulish schedule. We’re going to try to do that pretty soon.” While there have not been too many details about the project flying around, it is certain that the duo will play sisters, with Schumer being the responsible one and Jennifer the hot mess.

After more than seven years, in June 2023, Jennifer was asked by a fan about the project’s update on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live.’ She revealed, “OK, if you know anything about me and Amy, it’s that we are lazy,” Lawrence quipped on WWHL. “It’s not that it’s off — it’s on. It’s just going at our pace.”

