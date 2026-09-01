Jennifer Lopez, often referred to as J.Lo, has carved an indelible mark in the entertainment industry with a career spanning over three decades. Jennifer Lopez embarked on her acting journey at the tender age of 16, taking her first steps in the industry with a minor role in the 1986 film ‘My Little Girl.’ Her career trajectory shifted significantly in 1992 when she landed her inaugural high-profile gig as a Fly Girl dancer on the renowned television comedy program ‘In Living Color.’ However, it was her standout performance in the 1997 biopic ‘Selena’ that served as the pivotal moment propelling her into the dazzling realm of stardom.

Lopez’s portrayal of the beloved Tejano singer earned her widespread acclaim and marked her foray into the world of film. From there, she seamlessly transitioned into music, releasing her debut album ‘On the 6’ in 1999, which included the chart-topping hit ‘If You Had My Love.’ Jennifer Lopez’s career has been characterized by versatility and excellence. She has not only established herself as a multi-platinum-selling recording artist but also as a sought-after actress, with standout roles in films like ‘Out of Sight,’ ‘The Wedding Planner,’ and ‘Maid in Manhattan.’ Now, let’s take a look at some of the exciting projects she has in store for the future.

1. The Last Mrs. Parrish (TBA)

Lopez will star in Robert Zemeckis’ thriller feature ‘The Last Mrs. Parrish,’ based on Liv Constantine’s best-selling book. The Netflix film follows a con woman who targets a wealthy couple as her next target. However, she discovers that the wife’s life is far more complicated than she expected. Andrea Berloff, Liv Constantine, John Gatins, and Lisa Rubin wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Pierson Fode, Scarlett Spears, Isabel May, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Debi Mazar, and Denis O’Hare. Currently undergoing post-production, the project awaits details regarding the release.

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