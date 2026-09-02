John Travolta’s illustrious career in Hollywood spans several decades, marked by his charismatic presence and remarkable versatility. Born in 1954, he made his first significant film appearance in ‘Carrie’ (1976), where he portrayed Billy Nolan. However, it was his electrifying performance as Tony Manero in the 1977 film ‘Saturday Night Fever’ that catapulted him to international stardom. Travolta continued to shine with memorable roles in films like ‘Grease’ (1978), ‘Pulp Fiction’ (1994), and ‘Get Shorty’ (1995). Over the years, he has received numerous accolades, including a Golden Globe Award, solidifying his status as a Hollywood icon. John Travolta’s enduring impact on the entertainment industry is a testament to his remarkable career and enduring talent. Here is a list of his upcoming projects.

1. ED (October 2, 2026)

Travolta will star alongside Crystal Reed and Chet Hanks in Christopher J. Scott’s A.I. horror feature ‘ED.’ The story, penned by David Kukoff, follows a sentient AI chauffeur bot that escapes the lab and begins killing reckless drivers under the guise of public safety. Its grief-stricken creator, a woman haunted by a tragic car accident, must stop the carnage before the machine evolves into the embodiment of AI gone bad. Meanwhile, as the bot exacts havoc, it develops complex feelings for the woman. The cast also includes Nicole Andrews and Sandoval LeBaron. Post-production is complete, and ‘ED’ will be released on October 2, 2026.

2. November 1963 (2026)

Travolta will star alongside Michael Sheen, Dermot Mulroney, and Mandy Patinkin in Roland Joffé’s ‘November 1963.’ Nicholas Celozzi and Joseph Giancana wrote the screenplay. The film focuses on the 48 hours leading up to the assassination of former US President John F. Kennedy. It will present the mob’s version of events, based on firsthand accounts from mobster Sam Giancana’s brother, Pepe Giancana, as passed down to Nicholas Celozzi, their nephew. The involvement of Celozzi, who is personally connected to the real events, promises to add an authentic portrayal of the assassination without fictionalizing the real-life occurrence. The cast also includes Robert Carlyle, Jefferson White, and Neil Jackson. The film is in post-production and will be released in 2026.

3. That’s Amore! (TBA)

In the forthcoming musical romantic comedy ‘That’s Amore!’ directed and written by Nick Vallelonga, Hollywood icons John Travolta and Katherine Heigl are set to take the lead roles. The storyline follows Nick Venere, a man who has never experienced marriage, and Patty Amore, whose past secrets have made her apprehensive about opening her heart to any man. When fate brings these two emotionally scarred individuals together, their families become intricately involved, resulting in a series of uproarious and heartwarming moments.

John Travolta is slated to portray Nick Venere, while Katherine Heigl will bring the character of Patty Amore to life. Additionally, the film features the talents of Christopher Walken, Drea de Matteo, Talia Shire, D.B. Sweeney, Robert Davi, Jobie James, Nicholas Turturro, and William Fichtner. Currently in the post-production phase, ‘That’s Amore!’ promises to deliver a delightful and comically engaging exploration of love and family dynamics.

4. Black Tides (TBA)

Travolta will star in Renny Harlin’s action thriller ‘Black Tides.’ The story, written by Ángel Agudo and Chris Sparling, follows Bill Pierce (Travolta), an estranged father who tries to reconnect with his daughter and grandson. Unfortunately, he ends up in a fight for survival when orcas target their boat. The cast also includes Melissa Barrera, Ella Bleu Travolta (John Travolta’s daughter), Álvaro Mel, and Dylan Torrell. Currently in post-production, the movie awaits a release date.

5. Syndicate (TBA)

Travolta has been roped in for Asif Akbar’s faith-driven crime action movie ‘Syndicate.’ The story, which Akbar penned, centers on recently released ex-criminal, Patrick O’Malley (played by Jim Caviezel), who finds God during his 30 years in prison. Opting for a righteous path to redemption, he becomes an FBI informant and works for Special Agent Felix Miller (Travolta) to bring down a large crime syndicate. Filming has seemingly wrapped, and more details, especially about the rest of the cast and release, are awaited.

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