Jonah Hill’s transformation from ‘Superbad’ (2007) to ‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021) is hard to ignore. In a very short span of time and a handful of movies, he has risen to be one of the most common faces in Hollywood. Starting with comedic roles, he has gone on to take on dramatic roles in movies like ‘Moneyball,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ and ‘War Dogs,’ demonstrating his talents as an actor. His sense of timing adds another layer of realism to his characters. This makes the characters much more palpable. And this is applicable to all his roles. So, if you want to find out what the guy is cooking next, we bring you a list of all his upcoming projects!

1. Cut Off (TBA)

Hill has directed and will star in the upcoming comedy movie ‘Cut Off.’ Filming has seemingly wrapped, and post-production is underway. The story, written by Hill and Ezra Woods, follows a pair of siblings whose wealthy parents stop supporting them financially. Warner Bros. is backing the project. Joining Hill in the cast are Kristen Wiig, Nathan Lane, Chelsea Peretti, Bette Midler, and Camila Cabello. A release date is awaited.

2. 24 Jump Street (TBA)

‘24 Jump Street’ is finally happening at Columbia Pictures with Hill, Channing Tatum, and Ice Cube to return in their respective roles. The third installment in the cult-favorite R-rated crime-comedy franchise will be directed by Rodney Rothman. Rothman, Hill, and Meghan Malloy wrote the script. While the plot is under wraps, the movie will have underachieving cops Schmidt and Jenko go undercover as foreign exchange students for their next mission. More details, especially regarding the story and production, are eagerly awaited.

Read More: How Much of Moneyball is True?