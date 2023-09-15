Jonah Hill’s transformation from ‘Superbad’ (2007) to ‘Don’t Look Up’ (2021) is unignorable. In a very short span of time and a handful of movies, he has risen to be one of the most common faces in Hollywood. Starting with comedic roles, he has gone on to do dramatic roles in movies like ‘Moneyball,’ ‘The Wolf of Wall Street,’ and ‘War Dogs,’ which approve of his talents as an actor. His sense of timing adds another layer of realism to his characters. This makes the characters much more palpable. And this is applicable to all his roles. So, if you want to find out what the guy is cooking next, we bring you a list of all his upcoming projects!

1. Outcome (2023)



‘Outcome’ is a dark comedy movie directed by Jonah Hill. It revolves around Reef, a “damaged” Hollywood star, who is forced to confront his dark past and atone for it after facing a crisis in his career, thanks to a bizarre piece of video footage. The cast includes Keanu Reeves as Reef along with Hill. The movie is co-written by Hill and Ezra Woods. Apple Studios and Hill’s Strong Baby teamed up for production and Apple TV+ as the distributor. Further updates about the cast are awaited. The movie will be released on November 19, 2023.

2. Untitled Jonah Hill/Sidney Korshak TV Series (TBA)

The untitled Jonah Hill/Sidney Korshak project is a biography drama series created by William Monahan (‘The Departed’). Set in the 1940s, the narrative revolves around the complex story of controversial Hollywood lawyer and fixer Sidney Korshak (known for having ties with the underworld) and his associate MCA (Music Corporation of America, which later on became a full-fledged talent agency) chairman Lew Wasserman, who “controlled” Hollywood for the better half of the 20th century and is considered one of the most powerful men in Hollywood ever.

The series is produced by Hill’s Strong Baby and Expanded Media. The cast includes Hill as Korshak. The actor also serves as the executive producer with Matt Dines, Ali Goodwin, and Monahan. The show is currently in its treatment stage and further details about the director, the rest of the cast, and a release date are awaited.

3. Untitled Grateful Dead Biopic (TBA)

A “Grateful Dead” biographical film with Martin Scorsese at the helm is in the works. It revolves around the iconic rock band Grateful Dead, which was active from 1965 to 1995. The band is very popular for its psychedelia-influenced songs and its influence on the psychedelic counterculture of the 1960s US and the UK. The founding members of the band include frontman Jerry Garcia, Bob Weir, Ron “Pigpen” McKernan, Phil Lesh, and Bill Kreutzmann.

The script is written by Scott Alexander and Larry Karaszewski. Hill is set to play Jerry Garcia. The rest of the cast and the plot is under wraps. The film is produced by LBI Entertainment, Hill’s Strong Baby banner, and Scorsese himself. The surviving members of the band, who are Weir, Lesh, Kreutzmann, and Mickey Hart (who joined the band in 1967), serve as the executive producers along with Garcia’s daughter Trixie Garcia, and Bernie Cahill. Further updates about the movie’s production, the rest of the cast, and the release date are awaited.

4. Untitled Animation Project (TBA)

Hill is part of an untitled animated project produced by Paloma Douvernet. No details about the project have been revealed other than the voice cast that includes Hill, Miranda Richardson, David Bradley, Keegan-Michael Key, Janelle Monáe, Wanda Sykes, and Kelly Clarkson. As of 2022, the project is in its pre-production stage. Further details are awaited.

