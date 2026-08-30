Kevin Hart, a dynamo of comedy, has skyrocketed to fame with a career characterized by relentless humor and boundless energy. Born on July 6, 1979, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Hart embarked on his journey to stardom in the late ’90s, performing at comedy clubs and gradually gaining recognition for his comedic talents. However, it was his breakthrough role in Judd Apatow’s sitcom ‘Undeclared’ that marked his first significant appearance in the world of entertainment. This marked the beginning of a remarkable journey that would see him ascend to the upper echelons of Hollywood.

Hart’s career flourished with a string of successful comedy specials, including ‘Laugh at My Pain’ and ‘Let Me Explain,’ cementing his status as one of the industry’s leading stand-up comedians. He seamlessly transitioned into acting, starring in hit films like ‘Ride Along,’ ‘Get Hard,’ and ‘Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.’ His outstanding comedic talent has garnered him several accolades, including People’s Choice Awards, a BET Award, and an MTV Movie + TV Award. With his magnetic charisma, unmistakable comedic flair, and unmatched work ethic, Hart has become an enduring figure in the entertainment industry, consistently delivering laughter and entertainment to audiences worldwide. Kevin Hart’s most recent appearance was in the film ‘Back on the Strip.’ If you’re eager to catch more of his work, here’s a glimpse of his upcoming projects.

1. Jumanji: Open World (December 25, 2026)

‘Jumanji: Open World,’ the third installment in the ‘Jumanji’ reboot franchise, will star Hart, Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, and Jack Black in their respective roles. Along with them, we will also be having Danny DeVito, Awkwafina, Nick Jonas, and Bebe Neuwirth. Brendan Fraser is also rumored to be joining the cast. Jake Kasdan is the director. The story, written by Kasdan, Jeff Pinkner, and Scott Rosenberg, shows Jumanji breaking free of its console, unleashing its chaos into our world, and our heroes are tasked with taking care of the mammoth task of sending Jumanji back into the console. The film has completed post-production and is slated for release on December 25, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Spy Duo (TBA)

Hart will star alongside Henry Cavill in a spy action comedy movie for Netflix, tentatively titled ‘Spy Duo.’ Based on a short story by Sean Lewis, the plot follows rival spies who cross paths in a Lamaze class when their wives become friends, forcing them to reluctantly become partners as their double lives collide in hilarious and dangerous ways. The script was written by Adam and Aaron Nee, and Jonathan Tropper. McG will direct. The cast also includes Jason Isaacs, Justine Lupe, and Aja Naomi King. Filming was reported to begin in August 2026.

3. The Leading Man (TBA)

Hart will star alongside John Cena in the Netflix action comedy movie ‘The Leading Man.’ Based on the comic book series from Jeremy Haun and B. Clay Moore. The story, adapted by Writers Jon and Erich Hoeber, follows a self-absorbed movie star (Cena) who discovers that his co-star and man-in-the-chair (Hart) is actually an agent. He is thus forced to swallow his pride and accept that action stars aren’t really action heroes…while trying to save the world. Currently in development, ‘The Leading Man’ awaits production.

4. My Own Worst Enemy (TBA)

Tim Story is set to direct the forthcoming Universal Pictures-backed action-comedy film ‘My Own Worst Enemy,’ based on a script by Chad St. John. In this engaging narrative, Kevin Hart assumes the role of an agent with a deadly mission who unexpectedly finds assistance from an unlikely ally. Notably, Hart also takes on the responsibility of co-producing this thrilling project, which is presently in the pre-production phase, building anticipation among eager audiences.

5. Ride Along 3 (TBA)

The gears are officially turning at Universal Pictures for the third installment of the popular ‘Ride Along’ comedy series. Daniel Gold is working on the script. Hart and Ice Cube are all set to reprise their iconic roles as Ben Barber and James Payton, respectively, and they are joined by Tika Sumpter and Shavon Majoi for ‘Ride Along 3.’ Tim Story’s directorial expertise will once again guide the film. The script is currently in development. The original film revolves around Ben (Hart), who sets out to prove to his girlfriend’s (Sumpter) police officer brother, James (Cube), that he is worthy of marrying the latter’s sister.

Read More: Where Was Ride Along Filmed?