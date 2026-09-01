Mark Ruffalo, an actor whose name has become synonymous with versatility and depth, has carved a niche for himself in Hollywood with a career spanning over three decades. Born on November 22, 1967, in Kenosha, Wisconsin, Ruffalo’s journey from humble beginnings to the glitz and glamour of Hollywood is a testament to talent and tenacity. Since his early days in the 1990s, Ruffalo has consistently delivered performances that resonate, be it in the poignant drama ‘You Can Count on Me’ or the light-hearted ’13 Going on 30.’ His versatility knows no bounds, seamlessly transitioning from the investigative depths of ‘Zodiac’ to the emotional layers of ‘The Kids Are All Right.’

Ruffalo’s transformation into the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Bruce Banner/Hulk has etched him into global pop culture. Beyond acting, Ruffalo has ventured into directing, showcasing his vision in ‘Sympathy for Delicious.’ His accolades, including multiple Academy Award nominations for standout roles in films like ‘Spotlight,’ speak volumes about his dedication. As we reminisce about his iconic roles, the anticipation builds for what’s on the horizon. Dive in as we explore the forthcoming projects of the ever-evolving Mark Ruffalo!

1. Being Heumann (November 13, 2026)

Ruffalo will be seen alongside Dylan O’Brien, Rob Delaney, Jon Beavers, and David Hewlett in Sian Heder’s biographical drama ‘Being Heumann,’ based on the life of disability rights activist Judy Heumann. Adapted from Heumann’s memoir by Sian Heder and Rebekah Taussig, the Apple Original Films feature will show how Heumann led a historic 28-day occupation of San Francisco’s Federal Building in 1977, uniting protesters in a fight for accessibility laws and rights. The film is set to premiere as the opening film of the 2026 Toronto International Film Festival in September 2026, followed by which it will be released theatrically by Apple Studios on November 13, 2026.

2. Good Sex (2026)

Post-production is underway in New York City for Netflix’s ‘Good Sex,’ helmed by Lena Dunham, who also wrote it. The rom-com centers on a New York-based 40-something couples therapist who returns to dating. She ends up torn between a young hipster and a successful fifty-something man and must decide which way to go. The cast includes Ruffalo, Natalie Portman, Meg Ryan, Rashida Jones, Tramell Tillman, and Role Model. The movie will be released in 2026.

3. Task Season 2 (2026)

HBO has renewed the crime drama series ‘Task’ for its second season. Ruffalo will be back as FBI agent Tom Brandis. Mahershala Ali has joined the cast. He will play Eddie Barnes, a seasoned and well-respected DEA agent in Philadelphia whose team comes into conflict with Tom’s unit. The second season of the Brad Ingelsby-created series will have new faces, and Brandis will be assigned to a new case with an all-new task force. We can expect Anthony Grasso (Fabien Frankel) and Aleah Clinton (Thuso Mbedu) to be back as well. The show will be filmed entirely in Southeastern Pennsylvania soon. Filming is underway. A release date is awaited, although we can expect it in 2026.

4. Gatto (March 5, 2027)

Ruffalo has voiced Nero, a black stray cat, in Pixar’s upcoming animated movie ‘Gatto,’ directed by Enrico Casarosa. The story is set in Venice, Italy, and follows Nero, who is indebted to feline mob boss, Rocco, and is forced to forge an unexpected friendship that may finally lead him to his purpose. The voice cast also includes Laurence Fishburne as Rocco, along with Ismail Elsene and Enrico Casarosa. The movie is undergoing post-production and will be released on March 5, 2027. You can watch the teaser trailer here.

5. Santo Subito (TBA)

Ruffalo will star as the lead in Bertrand Bonello’s Vatican thriller feature ‘Santo Subito!’ Thomas Bidegain and Bertrand Bonello wrote the story, which is based on true events. It centers on a morally complex investigator, Father Joseph Murolo, played by Ruffalo. The American-born priest is summoned by the Vatican to serve as the “devil’s advocate” in the investigation of Pope John Paul II’s life and potential path to sainthood. The film is set after his death on April 2, 2005, and follows Murolo as he interviews confidantes and witnesses, navigating a “moral labyrinth” that ultimately puts his own faith to the test. Ruffalo is joined by Anton Lesser, Charlotte Rampling, and Eduardo Scarpetta in the cast. Filming has seemingly wrapped.

6. Don’t Forget Me Tomorrow (TBA)

Ruffalo will star alongside Zoe Saldaña in Matt Ruskin’s sci-fi movie ‘Don’t Forget Me Tomorrow.’ The story, dealing with themes of love and memory, centers on a couple facing a medical breakthrough that can alter their relationship forever. Filming has yet to begin, and a release date is awaited.

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