Mark Wahlberg, the multi-talented actor, producer, and former rapper, has carved an illustrious career in the entertainment industry that spans over three decades. Born on June 5, 1971, in Dorchester, Massachusetts, Wahlberg’s journey to stardom began in the early 1990s as the frontman of the hip-hop group Marky Mark and the Funky Bunch. However, it was his transition from music to acting that truly solidified his place in Hollywood.

Mark Wahlberg’s breakthrough in cinema came with his role as Eddie Adams in the 1997 film ‘Boogie Nights,’ a performance that garnered critical acclaim. He continued to impress critics and audiences alike with a series of remarkable roles in films like ‘The Departed,’ ‘The Fighter,’ and ‘Lone Survivor.’ He has received several prestigious awards during his career, including an Academy Award nomination for his performance in ‘The Departed.’ Wahlberg’s commitment to his craft, combined with his charisma and on-screen presence, has made him an influential figure in the film industry. His most recent appearance was in the film ‘Me Time,’ and his fans can look forward to a diverse array of upcoming projects from the versatile actor. Here’s a comprehensive list of what’s on his horizon.

1. By Any Means (September 4, 2026)

Wahlberg will star in Elegance Bratton’s crime thriller ‘By Any Means,’ alongside Giancarlo Esposito, Josh Lucas, Ethan Embry, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, David Strathairn, Nicole Beharie, and LisaGay Hamilton. Based on the Black List script CI34 from Sascha Penn and Theodore Witcher, the film will showcase the true story of the notorious mafia hitman Gregory Scarpa, hired by Hoover’s FBI off-the-books. The guy partnered with a young Black special agent to hunt down those responsible for the murders of civil rights leaders in 1966 in Mississippi. Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is also cast and will presumably play the special agent. The project is undergoing post-production and will be released on September 4, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

1. Weekend Warriors (TBA)

Written and directed by Stephen Chbosky, ‘Weekend Warriors’ is an upcoming Apple Original Films-backed comedy-drama based on the German film ‘Weekend Rebels’ (2023), which itself is based on the true story of Mirco and his autistic son Jason von Juterzcenka as revealed in their autobiographical book ‘Wir Wochenendrebellen.’ In the German drama, the father takes his son to every Premier League soccer club so that the latter can pick his favorite team. In the Wahlberg starrer, the father takes his son to every NBA team for the same reason, given that The SpringHill Company, co-founded by LeBron James and Maverick Carter, is co-producing it. The cast also includes Vera Farmiga, Wood Harris, Didi Conn, and Mark Linn-Baker. Currently in its post-production stage, the film awaits a potential release date.

3. Ted: The Animated Series (2026)

Wahlberg has joined the voice cast of Seth MacFarlane’s Peacock-backed animated comedy series ‘Ted: The Animated Series,’ based on the titular anthropomorphic teddy bear. The cast also includes MacFarlane as Ted, Amanda Seyfried as Sam, Jessica Barth as Tami-Lynn, Kyle Mooney as Apollo, and Liz Richman as Ruth. The show will take place after the events of the two “Ted” live-action movies. Currently in pre-production, the series is expected to arrive in 2026. A specific release date is awaited.

4. The Big Fix (TBA)

Wahlberg and Riz Ahmed are cast in the Netflix crime drama ‘The Big Fix.’ Baltasar Kormákur will direct, based on a screenplay by Justin Haythe and Guy Bolton. The movie, inspired by a true story and based on a book by Brett Forrest, is set in the high-stakes world of match-fixing in the world’s most popular sport, i.e., soccer. The story follows three characters- the ex-Interpol agent charged with cleaning up the game (the character is based on the life rights of Chris Eaton, a former police officer who helped uncover the Asiagate scandal while serving as top enforcement agent for FIFA), the masterful match fixer being funded by the Triads (character based on the currently incarcerated Wilson Raj Perumal, who was caught in Finland and charged with match fixing) and the promising young player who has to choose between his personal honor and the safety of his family (character is an amalgamation of several actual players). The sport’s governing bodies stymied Eaton’s efforts, but Perumal’s own sloppiness led to his capture. Unsatisfied with betting on rigged games he brokered, Perumal began betting on legitimate sporting events, and lost $10 million in one three-month period. He pressed to recover his losing bets, and the schemes were uncovered. He was convicted and sent to prison in 2011. The cast also includes Chin Han, Richard Pyros, Natalie Dormer, Zlatko Buric, Susan Lynch, and Gabriel Leone. The movie is in production. A release date is awaited.

5. The Six Billion Dollar Man (TBA)

Details of the storyline are kept under wraps, but ‘The Six Billion Dollar Man’ serves as a modern adaptation of the beloved ’70s science fiction TV series by the same name, which is based on Martin Caidin’s 1972 novel ‘Cyborg.’ The Warner Bros.-backed sci-fi action film, directed by Travis Knight and written by Bill Dubuque, will star Wahlberg in the lead role as Steve Austin, a former astronaut and USAF Colonel. In the original show, Austin gets “rebuilt” with bionic implants after a flight accident, only to garner superhuman strength, speed, and vision. The actor also takes on a producer’s role. At present, the project is in the pre-production phase, and further developments are awaited.

6. The Operator (TBA)

Wahlberg will star in a Netflix action thriller movie titled ‘The Operation,’ to be directed by Joe Carnahan, and based on a script by Harrison Query. The story follows an ex-Tier One Operator who earns a living as one of the CIA’s invisible operators. When he’s ordered to shepherd his most hated target to safety, the mission turns into a high-stakes cat-and-mouse game for survival. Considering Query sold the script to Netflix in December 2025, there is still time before the cameras start rolling.

Read More: Is Boogie Nights a True Story?