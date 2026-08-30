Meg Ryan entered our hearts in 1989 with ‘When Harry Met Sally’ and never left. Then, with performances in romantic comedy movies like ‘Sleepless in Seattle’ (1993) and ‘You’ve Got Mail’ (1998) or dramas like ‘When a Man Loves a Woman’ (1994), ‘Courage Under Fire’ (1996), and ‘Proof Of Life’ (2000), she established herself as a versatile actress who has enormous talent and range.

Ryan has three Golden Globe nominations to her name, specifically for her performances in ‘When Harry Met Sally,’ ‘Sleepless in Seattle,’ and ‘You’ve Got Mail.’ Other than this, she has also received numerous other accolades, awards, and nominations. However, her last appearance was in the novel adaptation drama film ‘Ithaca,’ directed by herself, back in 2015. This may make you wonder when she will be back on screen. Here are Meg Ryan’s upcoming projects!

1. Good Sex (2026)

Ryan will star alongside Natalie Portman, Mark Ruffalo, Rashida Jones, and Tramell Tillman in Lena Dunham’s rom-com ‘Good Sex.’ The Netflix movie will follow a New York-based 40-something couples therapist as she ventures back into the world of dating. Between two very contrasting romances – a young hipster and a successful fifty-something man- she must find what she really wants in love. Post-production is underway, and ‘Good Sex’ will be released in 2026. A specific release date is awaited.

Read More: Is When Harry Met Sally Based on a True Story?