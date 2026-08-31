From gaslighting a giant villainous robotic organism to becoming a vengeful succubus to leading a team of mercenaries, Megan Fox’s filmography makes her a famous face for varied cinephiles. In a comparably short span, after making her debut in 2001 and having a breakthrough as late as 2007 with her performance in Michael Bay’s ‘Transformers,’ she has garnered an international reputation. She also showcases her versatility with her performances in ‘Jennifer’s Body,’ ‘Jonah Hex,’ ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles,’ ‘Rogue,’ and ‘Above the Shadows.’

For someone who was “a total outcast” in high school, Fox’s reputation as a beauty icon proves what she has overcome and achieved. Needless to say, seeing her onscreen is undeniably appealing, especially with her being a beauty icon of the present time. So, if you want to find out when she will be back on screen, here are her upcoming projects!

1. The Sicilian (TBA)

Fox will star alongside Michele Morrone in Amir Chamdin’s action thriller feature ‘The Sicilian.’ The story, written by Sandro Lorino and Antonio Lorino, follows a family man with a shadowy past who becomes entangled in a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with the first female boss of the Cosa Nostra. Tension builds as personal loyalties clash with underworld codes against the storied Sicilian backdrop of Corleone. The cast also includes Emanuela Postacchini and Talia Asseraf. Filming has yet to begin and more details are awaited.

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