Mel Gibson, a multi-talented actor, director, and producer, embarked on his remarkable career with his acting debut in the Australian television series ‘The Sullivans.’ He rose to prominence during the Australian New Wave cinema movement in the early 1980s with his iconic roles in films like ‘Mad Max’ and ‘Gallipoli.’ These early successes laid the foundation for an illustrious career that would span decades.

Gibson’s transition from acting to directing and producing was seamless, with notable achievements like ‘Braveheart,’ a historical epic that not only showcases his acting prowess but also earned him the Academy Award for Best Director. His commitment to storytelling was further evident in films like ‘The Passion of the Christ’ and ‘Apocalypto.’ Meanwhile, his performances in the ‘Lethal Weapon’ franchise, ‘Edge of Darkness,’ and ‘The Expendables 3’ further cemented his position as an acting powerhouse. Gibson’s ability to excel both in front of and behind the camera always leaves one excited about his new projects.

1. The Canyon (2026)

Gibson will star in Vaughn Stein’s thriller drama ‘The Canyon,’ which revolves around a woman who fights for survival after a skydiving accident leaves her hanging from a 1000-foot-high ledge in the Grand Canyon. Tom Furniss wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Bella Thorne, Beulah Koale, Bree Peters, Jarred Blakiston, Priya Jain, Benedict Wall, and Christina Collard. ‘The Canyon’ has completed post-production and is expected to arrive in 2026.

2. Coyote (2026)

Gibson will star in Per Prinz’s thriller drama ‘Coyote.’ The story follows Hernán Barroca, a weathered ex-smuggler who is pulled back into the dangerous world he thought he had left behind. When Hernán helps Julia and her young daughter, Maribel, navigate treacherous borderlands, their desperate journey triggers the wrath of a ruthless trafficking syndicate. As the past and present collide – with U.S. Border Patrol agent Bradley joining the pursuit – Hernán resorts to his cunning and grit to survive and find redemption. Esai Morales will play Hernán Barroca. Gibson will play Jack Bradley, a weathered U.S. Army Sergeant and father of Border Patrol agent Liz Bradley, played by Katie Tripp. Renata Notni will portray Julia. The cast also includes Dean Norris, Teresa Ruiz, and Cheech Marin. Prinz and Adam J. Goldstein wrote the screenplay. The project has reached post-production and will be released in 2026.

3. The Resurrection of the Christ: Part One (March 26, 2027) & Part Two (May 25, 2028)

Gibson is returning to the director’s chair for ‘The Resurrection of the Christ,’ a sequel to the 2004 biblical drama ‘The Passion of the Christ.’ The film will arrive in two parts, Chapter 1 and Chapter 2, and showcase the events that “occurred three days between the crucifixion and resurrection when Jesus Christ descended to Abraham’s Bosom to preach and resurrect Old Testament saints,” as per the synopsis. Gibson, who is also a producer of the film, co-wrote the script with Donald Gibson and Randall Wallace. Both movies are undergoing post-production, and Chapter 1 will be released on May 6, 2027, while Chapter 2 will be released on May 25, 2028. The cast includes Jaakko Ohtonen as Jesus, Kasia Smutniak as Mary, Mariela Garriga as Mary Magdalene, Eduardo Scarpetta as Paul, Pier Luigi Pasino as Peter, Rupert Everett as Abraham, and Riccardo Scamarcio as Pontius Pilate. More details about these movies are awaited.

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