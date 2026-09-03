Melissa McCarthy has solidified her spot in the limelight with her undeniable charisma and knack for humor. Born in Plainfield, Illinois, on August 26, 1970, Melissa kicked off her career doing stand-up in the bustling hubs of Los Angeles and New York City. Her portrayal of the endearing Sookie St. James in the iconic series ‘Gilmore Girls’ truly catapulted her into stardom. While many know her for her comedic chops, Melissa’s versatility shines in poignant roles like ‘Bridesmaids,’ which earned her an Oscar nomination. Another testament to her expansive talent is her performance as Lee Israel in ‘Can You Ever Forgive Me?,’ bringing her another Academy Award nomination. For those keen on following her cinematic journey, here’s a glimpse into Melissa McCarthy’s future projects!

1. The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey (Winter 2026)

McCarthy and Clive Owen will lead the Paramount+ limited (8 episodes) true-crime drama series ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey,’ based on the JonBenét Ramsey case that shook America in 1996. Anne Sewitsky is directing, with Richard LaGravenese as the showrunner. The show is created by Harrison Query and Tommy Wallach. It will explore the murder of six-year-old Jonbenét, who was found dead in the basement of her family’s home just hours after she was reported missing on December 25, 1996. McCarthy and Owen will play JonBenét’s parents, Patsy and John Bennett Ramsey, respectively. The plot, written by Richard LaGravense, Harrison Query, and Tommy Wallach, will follow the Ramsey family before and after the tragedy as they go through the loss of a child while facing intense public scrutiny caused by the media that broadcast it to the whole country. The rest of the cast includes Emily Mitchell (as JonBenét), Alison Pill, Garrett Hedlund, Will Patton, Jaime Ray Newman, Shea Whigham, and Owen Teague. ‘The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey’ has completed post-production and is slated for release in winter 2026.

2. Margie Claus (November 12, 2027)

‘Margie Claus’ is an animated comedy musical that has been in development at Warner Bros for a long time. Based on a script by Ben Falcone and Damon Jones, the movie follows Margie, who has to find his husband, Santa, who has gone missing during the holidays and save Christmas. Cole Escola will be playing Levi, Margie’s “right-hand elf.” Kirk DeMicco is directing it. The voice cast also includes Jim Gaffigan as Santa, and Andrew Scott as Jack Frost, along with Annie Mumolo, Georgette Falcone, Octavia Spencer, Gary Farmer, Luis Gerardo Méndez, Cedric Yarbrough, and Maria Bakalova. The movie will feature original songs written and produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Meghan Trainor, along with Falcone and Jones. Post-production is underway the movie has a release date set for November 12, 2027. You can watch the Instagram teaser here.

3. Turpentine (TBA)

McCarthy will star alongside Connor Storrie, Paul Walter Hauser, Michael Peña, and Boyd Holbrook in Craig Zobel’s thriller movie ‘Turpentine.’ Based on a script by Justin Varava, the story follows a deadbeat son who hires friends to rob his own parents to pay off a bookie, with disastrous results. The cast also includes Bill Camp, Veronika Slowikowska, and Teyonah Parris. The movie is undergoing post-production.

4. Miss Nelson is Missing (TBA)

McCarthy will star as Miss Nelson in Netflix’s feature adaptation of the classic children’s book ‘Miss Nelson Is Missing.’ Brad Copeland is adapting the screenplay from the 1977 book written by Harry Allard and illustrated by James Marshall. The story follows Miss Nelson, the sweet teacher who “disappears” to teach her unruly students a lesson in appreciation after she’s replaced by the strict substitute named Miss Viola Swamp. What the kids don’t know is that Miss Nelson orchestrated her own absence to make the kids grateful for her in the first place. McCarthy is playing Miss Swamp as well. The movie is in early development.

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