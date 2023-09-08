Michael Keaton is a celebrated actor known for his versatile talent and remarkable contributions to the world of cinema. He burst onto the scene in the late 1970s and quickly made a name for himself with his charismatic presence and exceptional acting skills. Keaton’s first movie appearance is in the 1978 film ‘Rabbit Test’ but it was his role as the manic and hilarious title character in Tim Burton‘s 1988 blockbuster ‘Beetlejuice‘ that catapulted him to stardom. His iconic portrayal of Batman in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ (1989) and ‘Batman Returns’ (1992) solidified his status as a Hollywood A-lister.

His ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and drama was showcased in films like ‘Multiplicity,’ ‘The Paper,’ ‘Spotlight,’ and ‘Birdman,’ the latter of which earned him widespread critical acclaim and several prestigious awards, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Keaton’s career is a testament to his exceptional talent and enduring impact on the film industry, making him a beloved figure in Hollywood for over four decades. We last saw him put on the iconic Caped Crusader cowl in ‘The Flash‘ and if you are eager to see more of him (we don’t blame you), here is a list of his upcoming projects.

1. Beetlejuice 2 (2024)

‘Beetlejuice 2’ is an eagerly anticipated fantasy comedy film directed by the visionary Tim Burton, inspired by a story crafted by Seth Grahame-Smith. This much-anticipated cinematic venture serves as the long-awaited sequel to the beloved ‘Beetlejuice’ (1988) and features an ensemble cast that includes Keaton, Winona Ryder, Catherine O’Hara, Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci, and Willem Dafoe. Movie enthusiasts and fans alike can mark their calendars for the theatrical release of ‘Beetlejuice 2’ on September 6, 2024, as Tim Burton returns to the whimsical world that captured our hearts over three decades ago and watch Keaton revive his legendary portrayal of Betelgeuse/Beetlejuice.

2. Knox Goes Away (TBA)

‘Knox Goes Away’ is an upcoming neo-noir movie directed by Keaton and scripted by Gregory Poirier. The star-studded ensemble cast includes Keaton, Al Pacino, Marcia Gay Harden, James Marsden, Suzy Nakamura, John Hoogenakker, Joanna Kulig, Ray McKinnon, and Lela Loren. The story follows a contract killer named John Knox (Keaton), who grapples with a swift-onset dementia diagnosis. He’s given a chance at redemption by saving his estranged adult son, all while evading the relentless pursuit of law enforcement and battling his own deteriorating mind. The film is set to premiere at the Toronto Film Festival, with its theatrical release date yet to be revealed.

3. Untitled Tim Burton Documentary Series (TBA)

In this yet-to-be-titled Tim Burton documentary, viewers will dive into the creative process of the visionary director, to learn more about his unique ability to seamlessly blend eerie and whimsical elements in his cinematic masterpieces. The self-portraying ensemble cast for this project comprises notable names such as Keaton, Johnny Depp, Jenna Ortega, Helena Bonham Carter, Winona Ryder, Christoph Waltz, Danny DeVito, Christopher Walken, and more. Under the direction of Tara Wood, the documentary is currently in the final stages of post-production, promising an illuminating and captivating exploration of Burton’s artistry and the magic that brings his extraordinary visions to life.

4. Goodrich (TBA)

‘Goodrich’ is an upcoming comedy film penned and helmed by Hallie Meyers-Shyer. The movie boasts a stellar cast featuring the likes of Keaton and Mila Kunis. The storyline revolves around Andy Goodrich, a Los Angeles art dealer who, after his second wife departs for a 90-day rehab stint, turns to his pregnant adult daughter Grace for assistance in raising his 9-year-old twins. In this heartwarming comedy, Keaton takes on the role of Andy Goodrich (while also serving as an executive producer of the project), sharing the screen with Kunis (Grace Goodrich), Laura Benanti, Andie MacDowell, Michael Urie, Vivien Lyra Blair, Carmen Ejogo, and Poorna Jagannathan. The movie is currently being filmed and further updates are awaited.

5. Nothing Like the Son (TBA)

‘Nothing Like the Son’ is an eagerly anticipated drama film set against the backdrop of the 2017 Puerto Rican hurricane. The storyline delves into the life of Ray Bracero, a high school senior who grapples with homelessness and solitude after his single mother is compelled to return to Puerto Rico shortly before the catastrophic events of 2017. Eric Fleming is set to take the directorial helm and the film has generated buzz with the announcement of Keaton joining the cast in a prominent but undisclosed role, while fans eagerly await additional casting updates. At present, the script is undergoing finalization in preparation for the impending production phase.

