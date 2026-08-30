Michael Keaton is a celebrated actor known for his versatile talent and remarkable contributions to the world of cinema. He burst onto the scene in the late 1970s and quickly made a name for himself with his charismatic presence and exceptional acting skills. Keaton’s first movie appearance is in the 1978 film ‘Rabbit Test,’ but it was his role as the manic and hilarious title character in Tim Burton’s 1988 blockbuster ‘Beetlejuice’ that catapulted him to stardom. His iconic portrayal of Batman in Tim Burton’s ‘Batman’ (1989) and ‘Batman Returns’ (1992) solidified his status as a Hollywood A-lister.

His ability to seamlessly transition between comedy and drama was showcased in films like ‘Multiplicity,’ ‘The Paper,’ ‘Spotlight,’ and ‘Birdman,’ the latter of which earned him widespread critical acclaim and several prestigious awards, including an Academy Award nomination for Best Actor. Keaton’s career is a testament to his exceptional talent and enduring impact on the film industry, making him a beloved figure in Hollywood for over four decades. We last saw him put on the iconic Caped Crusader cowl in ‘The Flash,’ and if you are eager to see more of him (we don’t blame you), here is a list of his upcoming projects.

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