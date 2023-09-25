Born in the quaint town of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, on February 20, 1987, Miles Teller has seamlessly made a name for himself in the world of cinema. Launching his career in the early 2010s, Teller quickly garnered attention with his naturalistic performances and charismatic on-screen presence. Bursting onto the scene with the critically acclaimed film ‘Whiplash,’ Teller’s intensity and commitment to his roles have been undeniable. The raw energy he brought to the screen as a young drummer in a relentless pursuit of perfection garnered universal acclaim and showcased his immense potential.

Following this, Teller’s filmography blossomed, spanning various genres. From the comedic antics in ’21 & Over’ to the emotionally charged portrayal of a boxer in ‘Bleed for This,’ he has consistently showcased his range and versatility. Adept at juggling both intense dramas and lighthearted comedies, Teller’s resume boasts a blend of commercial successes and indie gems. As he continues to carve his niche in the film industry, fans eagerly anticipate his next move. With that said, let’s dive into the upcoming projects of Miles Teller, ensuring that we remain updated on what the actor has in store for us next.

1. The Ark and the Aardvark (2024)

Directed by John Stevenson, ‘The Ark and the Aardvark’ is an upcoming animated adventure comedy film that centers around Gilbert, an aardvark who finds himself unexpectedly tasked with leading a varied group of animals onto Noah’s Ark. Amidst the imminent flood, Gilbert, once an outsider, becomes the unexpected hero, guiding a band of mismatched animals. They face countless challenges, and Gilbert uncovers the leader within him through unity and resilience. Miles Teller lends his voice to Gilbert, establishing the character as an initial outcast who ultimately discovers his own worth and leadership qualities.

Joining Teller in this animated voyage is a stellar voice cast that includes Aubrey Plaza as the brainy spider, Brain; Jenny Slate portraying Mitzy, the klutzy ostrich; Rob Riggle as the fiery elephant and Ark’s captain, Todd; Craig Robinson taking on the role of Clyde, the overconfident bullfrog; and Stephen Merchant as the sinister crocodile, Croc.

Interestingly, the film, initially dubbed ‘Noah’s Ark,’ is a collaborative effort of Unified Pictures with various other renowned production companies. Produced on a commendable budget of $35 million, the animation duties have been entrusted to Stellar Creative Lab in Vancouver. Currently, the film is in its production phase and is marked for an exciting release on April 30, 2024.

2. The Gorge (TBA)

‘The Gorge’ is an upcoming action-romance film directed by the talented Scott Derrickson. The movie delves into a treacherous realm, following two young individuals with difficult lives. Amidst the corruption and dangers surrounding them, they unexpectedly find a profound connection and solace in each other. While Miles Teller’s exact role details are still under wraps, given his versatile history in the cinematic world, it’s anticipated that he’ll bring depth and nuance to his character. Sharing the screen with Teller, the film boasts a formidable cast.

The enchanting Anya Taylor-Joy, lauded for her performance in ‘The Queen’s Gambit,’ and Sigourney Weaver, recognized globally for ‘Alien,’ are part of this captivating ensemble. Director Scott Derrickson’s journey, marked by projects like ‘Sinister’ and ‘The Black Phone,’ speaks volumes of his ability to weave distinct narratives, making this film all the more awaited. With the backdrop being the iconic city of London, England, the film promises a visually arresting experience. ‘The Gorge’ is currently navigating its post-production phase, hinting that it might soon grace the theaters.

