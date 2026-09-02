Born in the quaint town of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, on February 20, 1987, Miles Teller has seamlessly made a name for himself in the world of cinema. Launching his career in the early 2010s, Teller quickly garnered attention with his naturalistic performances and charismatic on-screen presence. Bursting onto the scene with the critically acclaimed film ‘Whiplash,’ Teller’s intensity and commitment to his roles have been undeniable. The raw energy he brought to the screen as a young drummer in a relentless pursuit of perfection garnered universal acclaim and showcased his immense potential.

Following this, Teller’s filmography blossomed, spanning various genres. From the comedic antics in ’21 & Over’ to the emotionally charged portrayal of a boxer in ‘Bleed for This,’ he has consistently showcased his range and versatility. Adept at juggling both intense dramas and lighthearted comedies, Teller’s resume boasts a blend of commercial successes and indie gems. As he continues to carve his niche in the film industry, fans eagerly anticipate his next move. With that said, let’s dive into the upcoming projects of Miles Teller, ensuring that we remain updated on what the actor has in store for us next.

1. Paper Tiger (November 2026)

Teller will star alongside Scarlett Johansson and Adam Driver in James Gray’s crime thriller ‘Paper Tiger.’ The story is written by Gray, and the plot follows two brothers who pursue a lucrative business opportunity in 1980s Queens, only to find themselves caught up in a scheme involving the Russian mafia, which ends up terrorizing their suburban family and puts their own sibling bond to the test. The cast also includes Gavin Goudey, Cindy Katz, and Joel Marsh Garland. ‘Paper Tiger’ premiered at the 2026 Cannes Film Festival in May 2026, where it competed for the Palme d’Or. It is scheduled for a limited theatrical release by Neon on November 13, followed by a nationwide expansion a week later. A specific date will be revealed soon. You can watch the teaser trailer here.

2. The Ark and the Aardvark (2026)

Directed by John Stevenson, ‘The Ark and the Aardvark’ is an upcoming animated adventure comedy film that centers around Gilbert, an aardvark who finds himself unexpectedly tasked with leading a varied group of animals onto Noah’s Ark. Amidst the imminent flood, Gilbert, once an outsider, becomes the unexpected hero, guiding a band of mismatched animals. They face countless challenges, and Gilbert uncovers the leader within him through unity and resilience. Miles Teller lends his voice to Gilbert, establishing the character as an initial outcast who ultimately discovers his own worth and leadership qualities.

Joining Teller in this animated voyage is a stellar voice cast that includes Aubrey Plaza as the brainy spider, Brain; Jenny Slate portraying Mitzy, the klutzy ostrich; Rob Riggle as the fiery elephant and Ark’s captain, Todd; Craig Robinson taking on the role of Clyde, the overconfident bullfrog; and Stephen Merchant as the sinister crocodile, Croc. Interestingly, the film, initially dubbed ‘Noah’s Ark,’ is a collaborative effort of Unified Pictures with various other renowned production companies. Produced on a commendable budget of $35 million, the animation duties have been entrusted to Stellar Creative Lab in Vancouver. Post-production is reportedly underway.

3. Copperhead (TBA)

Teller will star in John Swab’s crime thriller movie ‘Copperhead.’ The story, penned by Chad Feehan and J. Todd Scott, follows a veteran detective forced to team with a young federal agent to unravel a conspiracy within their elite task force after an undercover drug deal explodes into violence in West Texas. The cast also includes Adria Arjona, Jason Momoa, Kiefer Sutherland, and Tenoch Huerta. Filming begins in Oklahoma in September 2026.

4. Winter Games (TBA)

Teller will star alongside Hailee Steinfeld in Paul Downs Colaizzo’s sports drama ‘Winter Games.’ Written by Paul Downs Colaizzo and Patrick Cunnane, the Paramount Pictures project is set during the Winter Olympics. It follows an overlooked female skier and a self-sabotaging hockey player, who find romance in the Olympic Village. However, their growing connection threatens their crucial athletic motivations. ‘Winter Games’ is in its pre-production stages, awaiting filming in December.

5. Star One (TBA)

Teller and Eddie Redmayne will star in Doug Liman’s spy thriller movie ‘Star One.’ David Coggeshall wrote the script, which follows two wildly mismatched CIA agents, the first daring and charismatic (Teller), and the other, a strait-laced strategist (Redmayne), who must work together to execute a top-secret mission: a treacherous journey across thousands of miles of enemy territory to covertly deliver arms. Production is awaited.

6. Wild Game (TBA)

Teller and Casey Affleck will star in the upcoming crime thriller ‘Wild Game,’ helmed by Jason Hall. Hall adapted the screenplay from Frank Bergon’s best-selling novel, which is based on true events. The story follows Fish and Game officer Jack Irigaray (Affleck), who joins a routine poacher arrest in the Black Rock Desert. However, a deadly encounter with renegade Claude Dallas (Teller) shatters his reality, propelling him into a seemingly unending quest for vengeance, one that blurs the line between justice and obsession. Details regarding filming are awaited.

7. Possum Song (TBA)

Greg Kwedar’s musical fantasy drama ‘Possum Song.’ Written by Isaac Adamson, the story follows Eddie (Teller), an overconfident Nashville star who stole the songs for his hit debut album. With a new wife and a baby on the way, Eddie has to write his original follow-up solo or risk losing everything. As hopeless as he is, he meets a magical possum, a musical genius, with whom he strikes a dangerous Faustian deal. The movie is in its pre-production stage, and more details are awaited.

8. The Faithful (TBA)

Adam Randall has roped in Teller for his psychological thriller movie ‘The Faithful.’ Written by Wai-Lun Ng, the story revovles around an elite soldier, who is drawn into a dark conspiracy while protecting a high-value asset, only to come across disturbing truths about loyalty and control. No other cast members have been revealed for the movie, which has yet to begin filming.

9. Bartali (TBA)

Teller will play Italian cycling champion and WWII hero Gino Bartali in Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi’s upcoming biographical drama ‘Bartali.’ The plot follows the champion cyclist as he puts his career on hold during WWII, carrying out courageous exploits in the underground resistance. Karen Tenkhoff wrote the screenplay. Teller is the only revealed cast member of the project, which is currently in its pre-production phase.

10. Michael 2 (TBA)

Teller has confirmed that a sequel to ‘Michael’ is in development. The actor played Jackson’s lawyer, John Branca, in the film. Branca is the co-executor of the legendary singer’s estate and a producer on the biopic. Other actors we can expect to be back include Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joseph Jackson, and Nia Long as Katherine Scruse-Jackson, along with Joseph David-Jones, Rhyan Hill, Jamal R. Henderson, Tre Horton, and Jessica Sula.

11. Top Gun 3 (TBA)

The sequel to Paramount Pictures’ ‘Top Gun: Maverick,’ ‘Top Gun 3’ will be written by Ehren Kruger (‘Top Gun: Maverick’ co-writer). Cruise will return to claim the skies again, along with Teller and Glen Powell, who will be back in their respective avatars from the second installment. We can only hope that the studio will bring Joseph Kosinski back to helm the project. Currently, there are no more details about this project, but the fact that it is in the works.

12. An Officer and a Gentleman Remake (TBA)

Teller has just been roped in to play the lead in the remake of Paramount’s 1982 classic drama ‘An Officer and a Gentleman,’ which stars a young Richard Gere as aspiring Navy aviator Zack Mayo. The film shows his conflicts with his drill instructor, Gunnery Sgt. Emil Foley, played by Louis Gossett Jr. (who became the first Black actor to win an Oscar for best supporting role in the film), and his romance with Paula, played by Debra Winger, a young woman who works at a factory and dreams of moving out of her small hometown. Set to be a modern retelling of the original, the plot has been written by Dana Fox based on a draft by Matt Johnson. The project is in its early stages, and we have yet to find out about the rest of the cast and production.

Read More: Is Whiplash Based on a True Story?