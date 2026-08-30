Natalie Portman’s illustrious career is a testament to her remarkable talent and versatility. She entered the entertainment industry with her captivating debut in Luc Besson’s ‘Léon: The Professional,’ portraying the young protégé of a hitman. From there, she embarked on a journey that showcased her ability to excel in a wide range of genres, from the crime thriller ‘Heat’ to the romantic comedy ‘Beautiful Girls’ and the quirky sci-fi film ‘Mars Attacks!’ Her portrayal of a responsible daughter in ‘Anywhere but Here’ earned her a Golden Globe nomination, marking her rise to stardom. However, it was her iconic role as Padmé Amidala in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy that brought her international acclaim. The actress’s ability to bring depth and strength to her character resonated with audiences worldwide.

Portman’s career reached new heights with her portrayal of a stripper in ‘Closer,’ earning her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. Her hauntingly brilliant performance in ‘Black Swan’ solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s finest actresses, earning her an Academy Award and numerous other prestigious accolades. Portman’s range extends beyond drama, as seen in ‘No Strings Attached,’ ‘Your Highness,’ and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster (the ‘Thor’ film series). The actress’s ability to seamlessly portray diverse characters has made her a celebrated figure in the world of cinema, and the audience is always curious to know which new projects she will take up next. So, here is a list of all Natalie Portman’s upcoming movies and TV shows!

1. The Gallerist (December 4, 2026)

Portman and Jenna Ortega will co-star in the drama ‘The Gallerist.’ Cathy Yan will direct the film based on a script she co-wrote with James Pedersen. The plot follows a gallerist who, driven by desperation, hatches a scheme to sell a dead guy at Art Basel Miami. The cast also includes Sterling K. Brown, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Daniel Brühl, Zach Galifianakis, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, and Charli XCX. Portman also serves as a producer. The movie premiered at the Eccles Theater as part of the 2026 Sundance Film Festival on January 24, 2026. It will be released on December 4, 2026.

2. Good Sex (2026)

Portman will star in Lena Dunham’s rom-com ‘Good Sex,’ which has reached the pre-production stage at Netflix. The actress will star as Ally, a couples therapist who rejoins New York’s dating scene in her 40s after a decade-long relationship. However, she finds her life pulled in opposite directions as she falls into a steamy fling with a Brooklyn hipster in his twenties, as well as gets into a promising and more conventional relationship with Alan, a successful man in his 50s, hailing from Manhattan. As a romantic crossroads takes the shape of a full-blown identity crisis, Ally is forced to juggle two very different men. The cast also includes Mark Ruffalo, Meg Ryan, Rashida Jones, and Tramell Tillman. She must make sense of her conflicting desires before she loses both. Post-production is underway, and the movie will be released in 2026.

3. Pumping Black (TBA)

Portman and Jonathan Bailey will star in ‘Pumping Black,’ a psychological thriller helmed by Mimi Cave. Haley Hope Bartels wrote the story, which is set in the competitive and cutthroat world of professional cycling. The story follows Taylor Mace (Bailey), a cyclist, and Andrea Lathe (Portman), a team doctor, who concoct a dangerous training program to win the Tour de France. As the race progresses and teammates, authorities, and paranoia close in, they take increasingly dark measures to protect his secret and lead. The cast also includes Lukas Gage and Alex Akpobome. Production is scheduled for this fall. Amazon MGM Studios is in charge of distribution.

4. Photograph 51 (TBA)

Portman will star in Tom Hooper’s biographical drama ‘Photograph 51,’ based on the life of British chemist Rosalind Franklin. Her pioneering work in x-ray crystallography captured the image that revealed DNA’s double-helix structure, the molecule that carries the genetic instructions for all known life. Anna Ziegler wrote the screenplay. The movie begins filming in London in January 2027.

Read More: Is Heat (1995) Based on a True Story?