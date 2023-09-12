Natalie Portman’s illustrious career is a testament to her remarkable talent and versatility. She entered the entertainment industry with her captivating debut in Luc Besson’s ‘Léon: The Professional,’ portraying the young protégé of a hitman. From there, she embarked on a journey that showcased her ability to excel in a wide range of genres, from the crime thriller ‘Heat’ to the romantic comedy ‘Beautiful Girls’ and the quirky sci-fi film ‘Mars Attacks!’ Her portrayal of a responsible daughter in ‘Anywhere but Here’ earned her a Golden Globe nomination, marking her rise to stardom. However, it was her iconic role as Padmé Amidala in the ‘Star Wars’ prequel trilogy that brought her international acclaim. The actress’ ability to bring depth and strength to her character resonated with audiences worldwide.

Portman’s career reached new heights with her portrayal of a stripper in ‘Closer,’ earning her a Golden Globe and an Academy Award nomination. Her hauntingly brilliant performance in ‘Black Swan’ solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s finest actresses, earning her an Academy Award and numerous other prestigious accolades. Portman’s range extends beyond drama, as seen in ‘No Strings Attached,’ ‘Your Highness,’ and in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Jane Foster (the ‘Thor’ film series). The actress’ ability to seamlessly portray diverse characters has made her a celebrated figure in the world of cinema and the audience is always curious to know which new projects she is going to take up next. So, here is a list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Natalie Portman!

1. May December (2023)

Portman is next going to be seen in a romantic drama film titled ‘May December.’ The film follows the relationship of a couple, Gracie and Joe, with a large age gap. The romance sparked controversies 20 years prior as Joe was only 13 when he fell in love with Gracie. The couple’s marriage is put to a test when an actress, Elizabeth Berry, arrives in town to research their past for a film. Portman essays the role of Elizabeth Berry, while Julianne Moore (‘Kingsman: The Golden Circle’ and ‘Still Alice’) plays Gracie and Charles Melton (‘Riverdale’ and ‘Bad Boys for Life’) portrays Joe. The rest of the cast includes D.W. Moffett (‘An Unexpected Love’), Piper Curda (‘The Wretched’), Elizabeth Yu (‘Somewhere in Queens’), Cory Michael Smith (‘Call Jane’), Lawrence Arancio (‘Extreme Measures’), and Gabriel Chung among others.

Todd Haynes, known for directing ‘Far from Heaven’ and ‘Carol,’ is at the helm of the project. Portman serves as a producer of the film as well, along with Jessica Elbaum, Will Ferrell, Grant S. Johnson, Pamela Koffler, Tyler W. Konney, Sophie Mas, and Christine Vachon. The actress spoke about her association with the project in an interview with British Vogue and said, “So, I was sent this script for May December and I was completely blown away by it. It was so nuanced, so specific, and the story was so interesting and surprising. I sent it to Todd Haynes, whom I’ve admired for so long and, luckily, he was interested. It was extraordinary to get to work with him on it.” The film premiered at the Cannes Film Festival on May 20, 2023, and is set to be released in select theatres on November 17, 2023, before arriving on Netflix on December 1, 2023. You can check out the official teaser of the film here.

2. Lady in the Lake (TBA)

Based on Laura Lippman’s 2019 novel of the same name, ‘Lady in the Lake’ is a miniseries set in 1960s Baltimore. The show revolves around an investigative journalist named Maddie Schwartz, who reinvents her life as a news reporter while working on an unsolved murder. Meanwhile, she clashes with Cleo Sherwood, a woman committed to the progression of Baltimore’s Black community. Portman steps into the shoes of Maddie Schwartz, while Moses Ingram (‘The Queen’s Gambit’ and ‘Obi-Wan Kenobi’) plays Cleo Sherwood.

The show also stars Y’lan Noel (‘The First Purge’ and ‘A Lot of Nothing’), Mikey Madison (‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood’), Brett Gelman (‘Fleabag’ and ‘Stranger Things’), Noah Jupe (‘A Quiet Place’ and ‘Ford v Ferrari’), Mike Epps (‘The Upshaws’), Byron Bowers (‘Concrete Cowboy’), and Josiah Cross (‘King Richard’). The rest of the cast includes Pruitt Taylor Vince, Ronnie Gene Blevins, David Corenswet, Angela Robinson, Katherine Winter, Samir Royal, and Dylan Arnold. The series is penned and directed by Alma Har’el, known for directing ‘Honey Boy’ and an episode of the FXX show ‘Dave.’ Portman also serves as an executive producer of the project which is currently in the post-production stage. The series is set to premiere on Apple TV+. However, the release date has not been revealed yet.

3. Foxy Trotter (TBA)

Portman is also producing and lending her voice in an animated film named ‘Foxy Trotter.’ The movie follows Foxy, a motorcycle-riding rock-and-roll photographer in the early 1970s, who is on a mission to click the perfect rock photo. Portman is voicing Ronnie, Foxy’s best friend. The rest of the cast has not been unveiled yet. The comedy film is helmed by Chris Prynoski, who previously directed the 2016 animated film ‘Nerdland,’ featuring the voices of Paul Rudd, Patton Oswalt, Hannibal Buress, Kate Micucci, and Riki Lindhome. The script is penned by Jessica Hundley, Mike Pinkney, Michael Reich, and Jess Rotter. The project was first announced in 2017. However, it is still reported to be in the pre-production stage with no release date attached.

Read More: Best Movies of Natalie Portman