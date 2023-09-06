Nicole Kidman has had a remarkable impact on the world of entertainment with her exceptional talent and versatility. The actress started her career in 1983 with Australian productions such as ‘Bush Christmas’ and ‘BMX Bandits.’ However, it was her captivating performance in the 1989 thriller ‘Dead Calm’ that catapulted her to stardom. Following the breakthrough, Kidman went on to grace the silver screen in movies like ‘Days of Thunder,’ ‘To Die For,’ ‘The Hours’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut’ and also impressed television audiences with her roles in ‘Big Little Lies,’ and ‘ The Academy Award-winning actress always leaves an indelible mark on the audience with her performances, and she is expected to continue to do so in her future projects as well. Here is a list of all the upcoming films and television shows of Nicole Kidman!

1. Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom (2023)

Kidman reprises her role as Atlanna, Arthur’s mother, in ‘Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom,’ the sequel to the 2018 superhero film ‘Aquaman.’ The film follows Aquaman, who has to protect his homeland Atlantis from devastation by an ancient power. The James Wan-directed film also stars Jason Momoa as Arthur Curry/Aquaman, Amber Heard as Mera, Patrick Wilson as Orm Marius/Ocean Master, along with Dolph Lundgren, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, and Temuera Morrison. The movie is currently in the post-production stage and is slated to release in theaters on December 20, 2023.

2. Faraway Downs (2023)

‘Faraway Downs’ is an extended miniseries version of Kidman and Hugh Jackman‘s 2008 film ‘Australia.’ The six-episode series expands the film’s story, which follows Sarah (Kidman), an aristocrat who travels to Australia to save her inherited cattle ranch with the help of a local man known as The Drover (Jackman). The show, created by the film’s director Baz Luhrmann, is going to feature a new ending and an updated soundtrack. The adventure series is set to premiere on Hulu in November 2023. However, the exact release date has not been unveiled yet.

3. Spellbound (2024)

Kidman is a part of the voice cast of ‘Spellbound,’ an animated film that follows Ellian, a princess who has to go on an adventurous quest after her parents are turned into monsters due to a mysterious spell. In the fantasy film, directed by Vicky Jenson, Kidman lends her voice to Queen Ellsmere, along with Rachel Zegler (Princess Ellian) and Javier Bardem (King Solon). The voice cast also includes John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, Nathan Lane, André De Shields, Jordan Fisher, and Tituss Burgess. The film is currently in the post-production stage and is slated to premiere on Apple TV+ in 2024. However, the exact release date hasn’t been announced yet.

4. A Family Affair (TBA)

‘A Family Affair’ is a romantic comedy film that revolves around a movie star named Chris Cole, who falls in love with the mother of his assistant Zara. Kidman stars as the mother, while Zac Efron and Joey King play Chris and Zara respectively. Liza Koshy and Kathy Bates also portray pivotal but undisclosed characters. The Richard LaGravenese directorial was supposed to be released on Netflix on November 17, 2023. However, the release of the project, which is in the post-production stage, has been postponed due to the SAG-AFTRA strike and is now expected to premiere sometime in 2024. The announcement of the exact release date is awaited.

5. Expats (TBA)

Created by Lulu Wang, ‘Expats’ is a drama series that tells the story of a close-knit group of expatriates living in Hong Kong. Apart from starring in the show as Margaret, Kidman also executive produces the project. The rest of the cast includes Ji-young Yoo, Jack Huston, Sarayu Blue, Brian Tee, and Flora Chan. The series is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival on September 9, 2023, and will later be released on Amazon Prime Video on an undisclosed date.

6. Holland, Michigan (TBA)

‘Holland, Michigan’ is a thriller film revolving around a woman who starts having an affair after suspecting that her husband is cheating on her. Kidman headlines the cast by essaying the character Nancy and produces the film, which also features Rachel Sennott, Matthew Macfadyen, Gael García Bernal, Jude Hill, and Lennon Parham. The Mimi Cave-directed project is in the post-production stage with no release date attached.

7. Nine Perfect Strangers Season 2 (TBA)

Kidman will reprise resort director Masha in the second season of Hulu’s ‘Nine Perfect Strangers.’ The drama series, also executive produced by the actress, follows nine stressed-out city people who visit a luxurious health and wellness resort for healing and transformation. The new season, set in the Swiss Alps, is going to star Liv Ullmann, Dolly De Leon, Maisie Richardson-Sellers, and Aras Aydin. The show, created by David E. Kelley based on Liane Moriarty’s eponymous novel, first premiered in 2021 and was renewed in June 2023. The second season is currently in development and its air date has not been revealed.

8. The Perfect Couple (TBA)

Kidman executive produces and stars in ‘The Perfect Couple,’ a Netflix series that showcases a lavish wedding involving the wealthy Nantucket Winbury family, which ends in a disaster when a body is found at the venue just before the ceremony. The mystery drama, created by Jenna Lamia based on Elin Hilderbrand’s eponymous novel, features Kidman as Greer Garrison Winbury, the matriarch of the family, along with Liev Schreiber, Dakota Fanning, Eve Hewson, Billy Howle, and Meghann Fahy. The show is currently in the post-production phase with no premiere date attached.

9. The Perfect Nanny (TBA)

‘The Perfect Nanny’ is an HBO limited series, based on Leïla Slimani’s eponymous 2016 novel, which revolves around a nanny who turns sinister and carries out a gruesome act while working for a couple with two young children. Slimani was inspired by the real-life murder of Lucia and Leo Krim by their nanny in 2012 to write the novel. The show is created by Maya Erskine, who also executive produces and stars along with Kidman. However, their characters remain undisclosed. The series is currently gearing up for pre-production without a known filming schedule.

10. Kay Scarpetta (TBA)

Kidman teams up with Jamie Lee Curtis to executive produce and star in ‘Kay Scarpetta,’ a drama show based on Patricia Cornwell’s eponymous novel series. The novel series follows the cases Dr. Kay Scarpetta, the chief medical examiner of the Commonwealth of Virginia, investigates. While Kidman steps into the shoes of the titular character, Curtis plays her sister Dorothy. Elizabeth Sarnoff serves as the showrunner of the Amazon Prime Video series, which is currently in the pre-production phase.

11. Hope (TBA)

‘Hope’ is a series adaptation of the Norwegian film of the same name which tells the story of a family who spends twelve days of Christmastime together which complicates their dynamics. Currently, Kidman is the only star attached to the project, which she also executive produces through her company Blossom Films. Alice Bell is adapting the show for Amazon Studios. The series was announced in January 2021. However, there have been no recent updates regarding the production.

12. Things I Know to Be True (TBA)

‘Things I Know to Be True’ is a family drama series that follows a couple, Bob and Fran Price, who observe their adult children making unexpected decisions that change their lives. Kidman appears in the role of Fran Price and also executive produces the series. The rest of the cast and the director haven’t been revealed yet. The show, based on Andrew Bovell’s eponymous play, was announced by Amazon Studios in October 2020. However, there haven’t been any recent developments concerning the production, which is being developed for Amazon Prime Video.

13. Pretty Things (TBA)

‘Pretty Things’ is another Amazon series Kidman will star in and executive produce. The thriller show is an adaptation of Janelle Brown’s eponymous novel and revolves around an influencer being conned by a grifter, which initiates a game of deceit and revenge. Kidman stars in an undisclosed role in the Reed Morano directorial. The rest of the cast is yet to be revealed. Although the show was announced in April 2020, there haven’t been any further updates concerning the project.

Read More: Best Movies of Nicole Kidman