Nicole Kidman has had a remarkable impact on the entertainment world through her exceptional talent and versatility. The actress started her career in 1983 with Australian productions such as ‘Bush Christmas’ and ‘BMX Bandits.’ However, it was her captivating performance in the 1989 thriller ‘Dead Calm’ that catapulted her to stardom. Following the breakthrough, Kidman went on to grace the silver screen in movies like ‘Days of Thunder,’ ‘To Die For,’ ‘The Hours, ’ and ‘Eyes Wide Shut,’ and also impressed television audiences with her roles in ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Undoing.’ The Academy Award-winning actress always leaves an indelible mark on audiences with her performances, and she is expected to continue doing so in future projects. Here is a list of Nicole Kidman’s upcoming films and television shows!

1. Practical Magic 2 (September 11, 2026)

A sequel to the cult romantic fantasy drama ‘Practical Magic’ (1998) is in the pipeline at Warner Bros. Both Kidman and Sandra Bullock are set to return and reprise their roles as witch sisters Gillian Owens and Sally Owens, respectively. Susanne Bier will direct it. Akiva Goldsman, one of the co-writers of the first film, is back to write the sequel, along with Georgia Pritchett. The story deals with the women joining forces yet again to break the curse that has haunted their lineage for centuries. This happens after Sally’s daughter uncovers the secrets. The cast also includes Lee Pace, Joey King, Maisie Williams, Dianne Wiest, Stockard Channing, Xolo Maridueña, and Solly McLeod. Post-production is complete, and the movie will be released on September 11, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. The Young People (2026)

Kidman will star alongside Tatiana Maslany and Heather Graham in Osgood Perkins’s horror movie ‘The Young People.’ The story, penned by Perkins, follows two school friends who drift apart as one starts exhibiting disturbing behavior, turning their relationship sinister. The cast also includes Nico Parker, Johnny Knoxville, Lola Tung, Brendan Hines, Cush Jumbo, and Lily Collias. Post-production is underway on the Neon-backed project. The movie will be released in 2026.

3. Scarpetta Season 2 (2027)

Kidman will be back as forensic pathologist Dr. Kay Scarpetta in ‘Scarpetta,’ which is based on Patricia Cornwell’s eponymous novel series. The show follows the titular woman who uses her skills to solve crimes. The rest of the cast returning for the second season are Jamie Lee Curtis, Bobby Cannavale, Simon Baker, and Ariana DeBose. In the past section, Season 2 will include Rosy McEwen, Jacob Lumet Cannavale, Hunter Parrish (Benton), and Amanda Righetti. Filming has wrapped. Season 2 will arrive in 2027.

4. Discretion (TBA)

Kidman, Elle Fanning, and Josh Lucas have been roped in for the Paramount+ legal drama series ‘Discretion.’ The show is based on a yet-to-be-published short story by ‘The Husbands’ and ‘Whisper at Work’ author Chandler Baker. She is also adapting her own work for the small screen with Susannah Grant. Grace Wan and Matt Shakman will direct. The 8-episode story is based on real experiences and centers on a Dallas corporate attorney who navigates the high-stakes world of law while balancing personal and professional challenges. The cast also includes Will Dagger and Bartley Booz. Filming is underway, and more details are awaited.

5. Lioness Season 4 (TBA)

Writer Michael Idov (‘The Humorist,’ ‘Deutschland 89’), who, at the time of writing, didn’t have the Paramount+ show to his TV credits, recently confirmed that he’s now part of the show’s creative team. So, we can say that he is not referring to Season 3, which is currently streaming, but rather to an upcoming season that has not yet been officially greenlit. It remains to be seen how Season 3 ends before we can discuss who among the cast members will be back for the fourth Season and how the story will move forward. However, we can expect the return of Zoe Saldaña as CIA senior case officer Joe McNamara, Nicole Kidman as CIA Clandestine Service supervisor Kaitlyn Meade, and Morgan Freeman as U.S. Secretary of State Edwin Mullins. Season 4 could arrive by fall 2027 if it follows the same timeline. A Season 4 greenlight is awaited.

6. Margo’s Got Money Troubles Season 2 (TBA)

Apple TV+ has renewed the comedy-drama series ‘Margo’s Got Money Troubles’ for a second season. David E. Kelley will be back as showrunner, with Dearbhla Walsh returning to direct the episodes. Cast members expected to return in Season 2 include Elle Fanning as Margo Millet, Michelle Pfeiffer as Margot’s mother Shyanne Millet, Nick Offerman as Margot’s father Jinx Millet, Nicole Kidman as Margot’s lawyer Lace, Greg Kinnear as Shyanne’s current husband Kenny, Thaddea Graham as Margot’s roommate Susie, and Marcia Gay Harden as Mark’s mother, Elizabeth Gable, along with Lindsey Normington and Rico Nasty as Margo’s co-OnlyFans models Rose and KC respectively. Season 1 ended with Margot receiving a series of tips from a user named JB as she prepares for the nude photoshoot. In Rufi Thorpe’s novel, on which the series is based, JB is one of Margo’s clients and later on becomes her love interest. Season 2 will be filmed in Los Angeles starting this December.

7. Big Little Lies Season 3 (TBA)

Both Kidman and Reese Witherspoon, who played two of the five leads in Season 1 and Season 2 of the hit crime drama, have made it clear that Season 3 is happening. Their confirmation is supported by HBO CEO Casey Bloys. However, that’s all we know for now. Considering that the two actors were joined by Laura Dern, Shailene Woodley, and Zoë Kravitz, we can expect they will be back, too. The five women together make the lead characters, upper-class moms hailing from Monterey, California, who are suspects in a murder case. The series is based on Liane Moriarty’s 2014 New York Times best-selling novel of the same name. Season 3 will follow the events of ‘Big Little Truths,’ which takes place over a decade after the initial novel. In the book, Madeline, Celeste, and Jane, along with characters Renata and Bonnie, deal with teenage drama as their kids have become high schoolers. A strange man then begins to lurk around their school, the principal receives a severed finger in the mail, and the crew must confront the full repercussions of the big little truths they have- and haven’t- shared with their kids, with each other, and with themselves. It is likely to begin filming in the fall of 2026. More details are awaited.

8. Girls and Their Horses (TBA)

Kidman is the only revealed cast member of the upcoming Prime Video drama series ‘Girls and Their Horses,’ showrun by Jenna Lamia. It is based on Eliza Jane Brazier’s novel. The murder-mystery is set in the beachside equestrian community of Rancho Santa Fe in California, centering on the newly wealthy Parker family as they aim to position their teenage daughters in the sometimes-deadly world of competitive horse riding. Currently in pre-production, the show is yet to receive a release date.

9. Untitled Dylan Brady Erotic Thriller (TBA)

Kidman will star in an A24-backed erotic thriller drama series by creator Dylan Brady. The story centers on a struggling actor who takes a nannying job with a high-flying producer and her movie-star husband, plotting to seduce his employers and exploit their industry connections only to find himself ensnared in a far more dangerous game. More details regarding the rest of the cast, director, and production are awaited.

10. Here One Moment (TBA)

Kidman will star in a series adaptation of Liane Moriarty‘s new novel ‘Here One Moment.’ The mystery thriller will see a routine flight turn bizarre when passengers mysteriously start dying after learning their death dates from an unseen entity, “The Death Lady.” This leads some of them to undergo radical life reassessments as the predictions begin to unfold. The series is in its early stages of development, and more details, including the rest of the cast, crew, and production, are pending.

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