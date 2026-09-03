Peter Dinklage’s career has been a remarkable journey filled with diverse roles and outstanding performances. He rose to fame in 2003 with his starring role as Finbar McBride in ‘The Station Agent.’ The actor shot to international stardom with his iconic portrayal of Tyrion Lannister in the HBO series ‘Game of Thrones.’ He received numerous accolades, including four Primetime Emmy Awards and a Golden Globe, for his remarkable performance in the series. With his talent and versatility, the actor has become a prominent figure in the entertainment industry. His new projects are always highly anticipated by the audience. If you are also curious to know about Peter Dinklage’s upcoming films and TV shows, here they are!

1. Wicker (October 30, 2026)

Dinklage will star alongside Alexander Skarsgård, Olivia Colman, and Elizabeth Debicki in the upcoming fantasy rom-com movie ‘Wicker.’ Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson are helming, based on Ursula Wills’ short story ‘The Wicker Husband.’ Fischer and Wilson adapted the screenplay. The plot centers on a fisherwoman, who lives on the fringes of a seaside village; she is unmarried, stinky, and constantly teased. One day, sick of her stuffy, narrow-minded neighbors, she orders a wicker husband for herself from the local basketmaker. Unfortunately, their relationship sparks outrage, jealousy, and chaos. ‘Wicker’ premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in January 2026. It will be released on October 30, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Dexter: Resurrection Season 2 (October 2026)

Dinklage will return as Leon Prater in Season 2 of ‘Dexter: Resurrection.’ Though Season 1 hasn’t ended, the series is all set to film the second season in the fall of 2025. Clyde Phillips is back as showrunner. Besides Dinklage and Michael C. Hall as Dexter Morgan, the cast also includes Uma Thurman as Charley, Jack Alcott as Harrison Morgan, David Zayas as Angel Batista, Ntare Guma Mbaho Mwine as Blessing Kamara, and Kadia Saraf as Detective Claudette Wallace. Season 2 is undergoing production. It will arrive in October 2026.

3. Steps (November 20, 2026)

Dinklage has voiced a character named Roderick in the upcoming Netflix animated film ‘Steps,’ directed by AIyce Tzue and John Ripa. Currently undergoing post-production, the movie is a reimagining of the Cinderella story, with the stepsisters taking center stage. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother’s (Bette Midler) magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship. Daniel Radcliffe has voiced The Prince. The screenplay is penned by Ava Tramer, James Madejski, Jen Chuck, Dana Schwartz, and Felicia Ho. Young Mazino has voiced Gef. ‘Steps’ will be released on Netflix on November 20, 2026.

4. Alien: Earth Season 2 (2026)

Dinklage has been cast in Season 2 of FX’s ‘Alien: Earth,’ which will arrive toward the end of 2026. No information about Dinklage’s character is being revealed. Inspired by Ridley Scott’s sci-fi thriller film ‘Alien,’ the series is created by Noah Hawley and stars Sydney Chandler as humanoid robot Wendy. The show is set in 2120 and serves as a prequel to ‘Alien,’ when a mysterious ship holding dangerous specimens crash-lands on Earth. The cast of Season 1 includes Alex Lawther, Timothy Olyphant, Samuel Blenkin, Essie Davis, Babou Ceesay, Adrian Edmondson, David Rysdahl, Adarsh Gourav, Erana James, Jonathan Ajayi, Lily Newmark, Diem Camille, and Moe Bar-El. Joining Dinklage in Season 2 are Tracey Ullman, Sam Spruell, and Jerome Flynn. Filming is underway. A specific release date for Season 2 is awaited, though it is slated for release in 2026.

5. Naughty (November 5, 2027)

Dinklage and Jennifer Aniston will co-star in a holiday comedy movie titled ‘Naughty’, which will be filmed in London starting this October. Olivia Wilde will direct, based on a script by Jimmy Warden. The movie serves as a follow-up to Wilde’s sex comedy feature ‘The Invite,’ which received critical and commercial acclaim. The plot follows Mallory (Aniston), whose only hope of securing custody of her son from her gaslighting trash-bag ex is to find Santa Claus (Dinklage) and convince him to testify at her divorce hearing. The movie will be released by Universal Pictures on November 5, 2027.

6. Lear Rex (TBA)

Helmed by Bernard Rose, ‘Lear Rex’ is an adaptation of William Shakespeare’s tragic play ‘King Lear.’ Dinklage will play the role of the Fool. The plot follows an aging King (Lear) who divides his kingdom among his two elder daughters (Goneril and Regan), giving none to his loving youngest (Cordelia) after she chooses not to feign love, unlike Goneril and Regan. Soon, the elder daughters banish their father from the kingdom and abandon him to exile. Jessica Chastain will play Goneril, Rachel Brosnahan will play Regan, and Ariana DeBose will play Cordelia. Al Pacino will play King Lear. Other cast members include Ted Levine, Danny Huston, Stephen Dorff, Chris Messina, and LaKeith Stanfield. ‘Lear Rex’ is in its post-production stage, and more details, including a release date, are awaited.

7. Lincoln in the Bardo (TBA)

Dinklage is voicing Hans Vollman, a ghost obsessed with his dream of being reunited with his much younger wife, in Duke Johnson’s stop-motion animation/live-action film, ‘Lincoln in the Bardo.’ The story, based on George Saunders’ 2017 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name, follows a grieving Abraham Lincoln as he visits his son Willie’s grave, sparking a supernatural moment in which ghosts in the “bardo” must help the boy move on before he is trapped forever. Saunders also wrote the screenplay. The rest of the cast includes Tom Hanks as Abraham Lincoln, Emily Taaffe as Mary Todd Lincoln, Dafoe as the voice of Reverend Everly Thomas, the ghost of a minister who died believing he would go to heaven, but, to his dismay, found out otherwise and Bailey is voicing Roger Bevins, the ghost of a young gay man who took his own life over a failed love affair and instantly regretted it. We also have Meryl Streep, who will voice four parts in the film: Abigail Blass, Elizabeth Crawford, an angel sent to lure lost souls out of the bardo, and a Demon trying to trap Willie Lincoln in the cemetery forever. Colman Domingo will voice Thomas Havens, the ghost of a former slave seeking a history-changing union with Lincoln. Bill Hader will voice Eddie Baron and one of the Three Rakes, and Tom Waits will voice Jaspar Randall, the ghost of a former dancehall performer and one of the Demons trying to capture Willie Lincoln. Post-production is underway.

8. The Reckoner (TBA)

Dinklage will star in Kenji Tanigaki’s upcoming action movie ‘The Reckoner.’ Derek Kolstad wrote the story, which is under wraps. Lionsgate is in charge of distribution. Plot, filming, and cast details are awaited.

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