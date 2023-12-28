Upon winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her enchanting role of María in Steven Spielberg’s musical film ‘West Side Story,’ Rachel Anne Zegler made an impressive impact on the industry with her debut, which allowed her Hollywood career to take off. The New Jersey native then took advantage of her career’s momentum and bagged a role in the superhero film ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ essaying the role of Anthea.

Before getting introduced on the big screen, Rachel used to star in musicals, such as ‘Beauty and the Beast’ as Belle, ‘The Little Mermaid’ as Ariel, ’42nd Street’ as Dorothy Brock, and ‘Shrek the Musical’ as Princess Fiona. Her remarkable performances in all four musicals earned her Metro Award nominations in the Actress in a Leading Role category. Given her captivating and versatile acting skills, our readers are likely to be interested in her future projects. Well, here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Rachel Zegler.

1. Spellbound (2024)

The melodic voice of Rachel makes ‘West Side Story’ enchanting and soon, it will be heard as Princess Ellian’s voice in Apple TV+’s upcoming animated musical movie ‘Spellbound.’ Set in the magical world of Lumbria, the Vicky Jenson directorial centers upon Princess Ellian, a young girl who is forced to manage her kingdom all alone after a horrific spell transforms her parents into monsters. Having the power and ability to break the spell, she must now embark on a dangerous quest to save her family and kingdom. In addition to Rachel, Nicole Kidman, Javier Bardem, John Lithgow, Jenifer Lewis, etc. are also a part of the film’s voice cast. Even though the animated film is confirmed to be released sometime in 2024, the exact date is yet to be announced.

2. Snow White (2025)

Having impressed in one musical movie already, Rachel features in ‘Snow White,’ the live-action musical remake of the 1937 animated film ‘Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs,’ which is adapted from the 1812 eponymous fairy tale by the Brothers Grimm. Helmed by Marc Webb, the musical fantasy movie revolves around the titular young woman who gets subjected to a vicious spell by the Evil Queen. It has strayed away from the conventional ‘Snow White’ storyline as it lacks the “seven dwarfs” and introduces a new love interest of the titular character.

Rachel will be seen singing on the big screen again but this time, while essaying the role of Snow White in the Disney movie. She stars alongside Gal Gadot, Ansu Kabia, Martin Klebba, Andrew Burnap, and Colin Michael Carmichael. Although ‘Snow White’ is officially scheduled to be released on Mar 21, 2025.

3. Y2K (TBA)

Rachel will be sharing the big screen with Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison, Lachlan Watson, and Mason Gooding in her first R-rated film ‘Y2K,’ a disaster movie helmed by Kyle Mooney. The narrative follows two unpopular high school students who decide to crash the last major celebration before entering the new millennium on New Year’s Eve 1999. However, the events of the night exceed their expectations as soon as the clock strikes midnight. Rachel’s character is currently under wraps. Since the shooting was seemingly wrapped up before the summer of 2023 and the film is currently in post-production, it will likely be released in 2024.

