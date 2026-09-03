Upon winning the Golden Globe Award for Best Actress – Motion Picture Comedy or Musical for her enchanting role of María in Steven Spielberg’s musical film ‘West Side Story,’ Rachel Anne Zegler made an impressive impact on the industry with her debut, which allowed her Hollywood career to take off. The New Jersey native then took advantage of her career’s momentum and bagged a role in the superhero film ‘Shazam! Fury of the Gods,’ where she essayed the role of Anthea. She further catapulted to fame after being cast as Snow White in Disney’s live-action adaptation of the classic film. Here are all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Rachel Zegler.

1. She Gets It from Me (TBA)

Zegler will star alongside Marisa Tomei and Dan Bucatinsky in Julia von Heinz’s comedy drama ‘She Gets It from Me.’ The story, written by Jay Reiss, follows Nicky (Zegler), the teenage adoptive daughter of two devoted gay parents, who is searching for her pill-popping, ex-punk rocker birth mother, Charlotte (Tomei). Her endeavor soon takes the shape of an anarchic mother-and-daughter journey underscored by the complications and joys of multi-ethnic families. The movie also stars Dan Bucatinsky, Cristela Alonzo, Ed Helms, Nat Wolff, and Laith Nakli. The movie is undergoing post-production.

2. Octet (TBA)

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s musical feature ‘Octet’ has reached post-production. The story follows eight internet-obsessed people who meet in a church basement, lock their phones in a box, and struggle with digital dependency using only their voices. Dave Malloy adapted the screenplay from his own critically acclaimed musical. Zegler will play Velma, Amanda Seyfried will play Jessica, and Tramell Tillman is set to play Marvin. Joining them are Sheryl Lee Ralph as Paula, Phillipa Soo as Karly, Gaten Matarazzo as Toby, Jonathan Groff as Henry, and Paul-Jordan Jansen as Ed. A release date is awaited.

3. NDA (TBA)

Zegler will star alongside Amy Ryan,Penn Badgley, and Carson Rowland in Audrey Ellis Fox’s thriller movie ‘NDA.’ The story, written by Fox, follows Dana (Zegler) during a maddening day of mediation for an office harassment claim she filed, and as the clock ticks towards an immutable deadline, she questions the price of her silence, sanity, and the truth. Filming is underway in New York City.

4. Last Dance (TBA)

Zegler, Adrien Brody, and Ben Platt will feature in Karim Aïnouz’s musical feature ‘Last Dance.’ Emily Ziff Griffin wrote the story based on her 2021 autobiographical New Yorker article ‘The Last Dance with My Dad.’ The official synopsis is as follows: Celebrated Broadway composer Elliot (Brody) invites his daughter Emma (Zegler) on a gay cruise through the Caribbean in 1991 – a dazzling, liberating world of music, celebration, and chosen family where Emma, the only straight woman on board, experiences an unexpected first love with a young crew member. But beneath the joy and abandon, the AIDS crisis casts an ever-deepening shadow. As Elliot retreats from the devastating reality of his illness, father and daughter are forced to confront the unspoken truths between them. In the fleeting time they have left together, can they rediscover each other before the music finally fades? Filming has yet to begin.

5. On Your Feet (TBA)

Zegler will play singer-songwriter Gloria Estefan in the biographical drama ‘On Your Feet.’ Lissette Feliciano will direct based on a screenplay she wrote. The movie tells the true story of Emilio Estefan Jr. and Gloria Estefan, two Cuban immigrants who rose to international musical stardom from humble beginnings. Zegler is the only revealed cast member. More details regarding production are awaited.

Read More: West Side Story: A Guide to the Filming Locations