Reese Witherspoon has enjoyed a remarkable career that has solidified her status as one of Hollywood’s most talented and influential actresses. With her undeniable acting prowess, she gained widespread recognition for her role as Elle Woods in the 2001 comedy film ‘Legally Blonde’ and continued to impress audiences with her compelling performances in movies like ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ ‘Water for Elephants,’ and ‘This Means War.’

Witherspoon went on to win the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of June Carter Cash in James Mangold’s ‘Walk the Line’ and later earned another nomination for playing Cheryl Strayed in Jean-Marc Vallée’s ‘Wild.’ The actress also ventured into production and served as a producer of several hits like the 2014 psychological thriller film ‘Gone Girl’ and the HBO series ‘Big Little Lies.’ Considering Witherspoon’s remarkable track record, we dug into all the upcoming projects she is going to be a part of.

1. Big Little Lies Season 3 (2026)

The hugely popular crime drama created by David E. Kelley will be back with its third season. Both Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman will be back, although it is yet to be confirmed whether they will be playing their respective characters, Madeline and Celeste. Season 3 is currently in development. ‘Big Little Lies’ is based on Liane Moriarty’s novel of the same name and follows five upper-class women (all mothers) from Monterey, California, who are suspected of murder. In the first two seasons, alongside Witherspoon and Kidman, the three other women have been played by Shailene Woodley, Laura Dern, and Zoë Kravitz. Season 3 will follow the events of ‘Big Little Truths,’ which takes place over a decade after the initial novel. In the book, Madeline, Celeste, and Jane, along with characters Renata and Bonnie, deal with teenage drama as their kids have become high schoolers. A strange man then begins to lurk around their school, the principal receives a severed finger in the mail, and the crew must confront “the full repercussions of the big little truths they have- and haven’t- shared with their kids, with each other and with themselves,” as per a logline. Season 3 is likely to begin filming in the fall of 2026. Further updates are awaited.

2. The Morning Show Season 5 (2027)

Witherspoon will be back as Bradley Jackson in Season 5 of Apple TV+’s ‘The Morning Show,’ which was greenlit in September 2025. Other actors expected to return are Jennifer Aniston as Alex Levy, Billy Crudup as Cory Ellison, Mark Duplass as Chip Black, Karen Pittman as Mia Jordan, Greta Lee as Stella Bak, Nicole Beharie as Chris Hunter, Jon Hamm as Paul Marks, and Marion Cotillard as Celine Dumont. Jeff Daniels has been cast in the recurring role of Lukas, a self-made billionaire and founder of a well-known investment firm; Jesse Williams has been cast as Vernon, UBN’s newest Head of News; and Reneé Rapp has been cast as Samantha, a young rising star in the UBN news division. Filming is underway in New York City with an expected 2027 release.

3. Tiny Trailblazers (TBA)

Witherspoon created and serves as a voice cast member of Disney Junior’s animated series ‘Tiny Trailblazers.’ The show follows two girls named Tilly and Birdie, who form a friendship while exploring nature as Tilly’s scientist mom does field research on forest streams. Witherspoon lends her voice to Fern, a wildlife specialist, while the other cast members remain undisclosed. The series aims to emphasize the importance of environmental conservation and wildlife protection. Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine produces the series with Disney Junior. The show is currently in production, but the premiere date has not yet been announced.

4. Legally Blonde 3 (TBA)

Witherspoon is also going to produce and star in the next installment of her iconic ‘Legally Blonde’ franchise. While the original 2001 film follows Elle Woods, a fashionable sorority girl who attempts to win back her ex-boyfriend by getting a Juris Doctor degree, the plot of the upcoming installment hasn’t been revealed yet. The comedy film once again features Witherspoon as Elle Woods and is also expected to mark the return of Jennifer Coolidge as Paulette, Alanna Ubach as Serena, and Jessica Cauffiel as Margot. Jamie Suk has been roped in to direct.

The Amazon MGM Studios film was first announced in 2018, with a release date set for 2020. However, it was later delayed to 2022. In March 2022, scriptwriter Mindy Kaling revealed that she and co-writer Dan Goor were still working on the story that will reportedly show 40-year-old Elle Woods. As of now, the film is reported to be in pre-production with no release date attached.

5. All Stars (TBA)

‘All Stars’ is a comedy series starring and executive-produced by Witherspoon. The half-hour comedy follows Daytona Beach (Witherspoon), a former cheerleader who goes on to teach cheerleading to a group of students in a coastal England school. Aline Brosh McKenna, known for writing ‘The Devil Wears Prada,’ created the show and serves as the showrunner. The rest of the cast has not been revealed yet. Amazon ordered two seasons of the show in December 2022 for Prime Video, and the project is now reported to be in the pre-production stage.

Read More: Is Legally Blonde Based on a True Story?