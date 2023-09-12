From a vampire in the ‘Twilight‘ films to the Dark Knight in ‘The Batman,’ for Robert Patterson, it’s been quite a ride. The charm that this actor adds to his roles is unprecedented, be it as a fantasy character with supernatural powers, an intellectual person with knowledge of entropy, or a dark brooding figure hanging from the ceiling. His recent filmography proves that he is one of the most underrated top-tier actors in Hollywood.

The recipient of various awards and nominations, notably two People’s Choice Awards, ten MTV Movie Awards, an Australian Academy Award nomination, and a Canadian Screen Award nomination among others, he is just waiting in the wings for the Oscars. And with an asteroid named after him (246789 Pattinson by Russian astronomer Timur Kryachko), it is only a matter of time before he owns up to it by becoming one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. So, if you want to know what the actor has in store, here are his upcoming projects!

1. Mickey 17 (2024)

‘Mickey 17,’ directed by Bong Joon Ho, is a sci-fi drama that is based on Edward Ashton’s novel ‘Mickey7,’ which came out in 2022. While the plot of the movie is under wraps, the novel tells the story of Mickey7, a disposable employee/human clone, who is revived time and again by his creators (humans), with his memories intact, so that he can continue on his expedition to colonize Niflheim, the ice world. But when he goes missing and is presumed dead, Mickey8 is made to carry the duties. Mickey7 returns to his colony but has to protect himself and Mickey8 because the concept of duplicate clones isn’t supported and if discovered, they will both be destroyed. Meanwhile, the natives of Niflheim are growing curious by the day about their neighboring human colony, a bad sign for the colony’s Commander Marshall. The colony’s survival comes down to Mickey7 but only if he can save himself first.

While from the teaser trailer, it is clear that Robert Pattinson will play the clone. The rest of the cast includes Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, Steven Yeun, Naomi Ackie, Daniel Henshall, Chelsea Li, and Stuart Whelan. Bong Joon Ho wrote the adapted screenplay. He is also one of the producers alongside Dooho Choi under Kate Street Picture Company, Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner under Plan B Entertainment, and Offscreen. Warner Bros. serves as the distributor. The movie is currently in its post-production stage and will be released on March 29, 2024.

2. The Batman Part II (2025)

A sequel to Matt Reeves’ live-action superhero movie ‘The Batman’, ‘The Batman Part II’ is also directed by Reeves. While in the first movie, we had Edward Nashton AKA the Riddler as the main villain, we are yet to receive an official statement about who will show up in the second one. The plot is also under wraps with reports of different characters being the main villains, including Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, or the elite criminal society Court of Owls. The green stimulant Batman used in the first movie can be a potential arrival of Bane who gets his strength from Venom, the green drug.

Besides Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne AKA Batman, we can expect the return of Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin. Further updates about the cast are awaited. Reeves, Peter Craig, and Mattson Tomlin serve as the writers. The movie will be produced by 6th & Idaho Productions, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros., which will also distribute the film. The movie is currently in its pre-production stage and is aiming for release on October 3, 2025.

3. Average Height, Average Build (TBA)

Directed by Adam McKay, ‘Average Height, Average Build’ is a dark political satire film that revolves around a serial killer bent on changing the law only so that his cold-blooded killings can be swift and easy. For this, he even hires a lobbyist. But he must be careful as a retired police officer is after him. Pattinson is playing the serial killer in the movie. Other than him, we also have Amy Adams, Robert Downey Jr., Forest Whitaker, Danielle Deadwyler, and Dan Matteucci attached to the project.

McKay serves as the writer as well. The director, along with Kevin J. Messick, is producing the movie under the banner of Hyperobject Industries. Netflix is in charge of the distribution. Currently, the project is in the filming stage and we are yet to receive any update about the release date.

