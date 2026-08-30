From a vampire in the ‘Twilight’ films to the Dark Knight in ‘The Batman,’ for Robert Pattinson, it’s been quite a ride. The charm that this actor adds to his roles is unprecedented, be it as a fantasy character with supernatural powers, an intellectual person with knowledge of entropy, or a dark, brooding figure hanging from the ceiling. His recent filmography proves that he is one of the most underrated top-tier actors in Hollywood.

The recipient of various awards and nominations, notably two People’s Choice Awards, ten MTV Movie Awards, an Australian Academy Award nomination, and a Canadian Screen Award nomination, among others, he is just waiting in the wings for the Oscars. And with an asteroid named after him (246789 Pattinson by Russian astronomer Timur Kryachko), it is only a matter of time before he owns up to it by becoming one of the most popular stars in Hollywood. So, if you want to know what the actor has in store, here are his upcoming projects!

1. Primetime (September 25, 2026)

Pattinson will star in Lance Oppenheim’s A24-backed crime thriller ‘Primetime.’ Ajon Singh wrote the screenplay. Based on the 2007 Esquire article “Tonight on Dateline This Man Will Die”, the 2006-set film follows the production of the reality crime television series To Catch a Predator, hosted by TV presenter/journalist Chris Hansen (Pattinson), who confronts pedophiles. The rest of the cast includes Skyler Gisondo, Anna Faris, Bokeem Woodbine, Jonathan Lipnicki, Sean Bridgers, and Ty Johnson. The movie has completed post-production and will be released on September 25, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Dune: Part Three (December 18, 2026)

Post-production is complete for Denis Villeneuve’s ‘Dune: Part Three,’ with Pattinson playing a character named Scytale. The story, adapted by Villeneuve and Jon Spaihts, follows Muad’dib (Timothy Chalamet) as he brings to fruition an ancient scheme to create a superbeing ruler among men. Other cast members reprising their roles include Zendaya as Chani, Florence Pugh as Princess Irulan, Jason Momoa as Duncan Idaho, Anya Taylor-Joy as Alia Atreides, Rebecca Ferguson as Lady Jessica, and Javier Bardem as Stilgar. Ida Brooke will star as the character Ghanima. The movie will be released on December 18, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

3. Here Comes the Flood (2027)

Pattinson will star alongside Denzel Washington and Daisy Edgar-Jones in the Netflix heist drama ‘Here Comes the Flood,’ helmed by Fernando Meirelles. The cast also includes Moises Arias, Justin Kirk, Sean Harris, and Danai Gurira. The story, written by Simon Kinberg, follows a bank guard, a teller, and a master thief, who become entangled in a deadly game. Currently in post-production, the highly anticipated movie will be released in 2027.

4. The Batman: Part II (February 18, 2028)

A sequel to Matt Reeves’ live-action superhero movie ‘The Batman’, ‘The Batman Part II’ is also directed by Reeves. While in the first movie, we had Edward Nashton, AKA the Riddler, as the main villain, we have yet to receive an official statement about who will show up in the second one. The plot is also under wraps, with reports of different characters being the main villains, including Harvey Dent/Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, or the elite criminal society Court of Owls. The green stimulant Batman used in the first movie can be a potential arrival of Bane, who gets his strength from Venom, the green drug.

Besides Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, AKA Batman, we can expect the return of Andy Serkis as Alfred, Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Jeffrey Wright as James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin. In addition to them, Sebastian Stan has been cast as Harvey Dent, and Barry Keoghan is expected to return as the Joker, whom we saw in a cameo in the first movie. Scarlett Johansson has been cast in an undisclosed role. Reeves, Peter Craig, and Mattson Tomlin serve as the writers. Filming is underway, and the movie is aiming for a February 18, 2028, release. You can watch the camera test teaser here.

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