Rosamund Pike’s filmography makes her one of the members of Hollywood’s class of underrated dramatic actors. The way she immerses herself in her characters, in a way only she can, cannot be overstated. ‘Pride and Prejudice’ (2005), ‘An Education’ (2009), Made In Dagenham’ (2010) ‘Barney’s Version’ (2010), ‘Gone Girl’ (2014), ‘A United Kingdom’ (2016), ‘Beirut’ (2018), ‘A Private War’ (2018) and ‘I Care A Lot’ (2020) are among her best performances that have brought her worldwide fame. An Academy Award nominee, Pike adds a magic potion to her characters that never fails to charm us. So if you, too, admit to being vulnerable to her charm and want to know what she has upcoming, let us help you out.

1. Saltburn (2023)

‘Saltburn’ is a psychological thriller movie directed by Emerald Fennell (‘Promising Young Woman’ (2020)). The narrative is set in the mid-2000s and progresses as we see Oliver Quick, a student of Oxford University, who is invited by his aristocratic classmate Felix Catton, whom he is obsessed with, to spend the summer at his home, the posh estate of ‘Saltburn.’ However, what begins as a fun experience for Oliver slowly descends into chaos as he is subjected to peculiar occurrences at the hands of the Quick family that he has never had before.

The story is written by Fennell. The cast includes Rosamund Pike as the mysterious Elspeth, who seems to be Felix’s blithe-spirited mother, Barry Keoghan as Oliver, and Jacob Elordi as Felix, along with Carey Mulligan, Archie Madekwe, Richard E. Grant, Alison Oliver, Lolly Adefope, Reece Shearsmith, and Paul Rhys. The movie is produced by Margot Robbie’s LuckyChap Entertainment, MRC Film, and Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. It is distributed by Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer and Amazon Prime Video (OTT release). The movie will be released in theaters on November 24, 2023. Check out the trailer.

