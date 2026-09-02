Sacha Baron Cohen is a British comedian, actor, and writer known for his pioneering work in the realm of satirical and character-driven comedy. Born on October 13, 1971, in London, England, Cohen burst onto the entertainment scene with his television series ‘Da Ali G Show,’ in which he plays his iconic character Ali G, a clueless and eccentric rapper from Staines. This role catapulted him into the global spotlight and marked the beginning of a career characterized by audacious social commentary and transformative character portrayals.

Cohen’s career reached new heights with the creation of characters like Borat Sagdiyev and Bruno Gehard, who star in their respective mockumentary films, ‘Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan’ (2006) and ‘Brüno’ (2009). These films earned him critical acclaim, including a Golden Globe for Best Actor – Motion Picture Musical or Comedy win for his performance in ‘Borat: Cultural Learnings of America for Make Benefit Glorious Nation of Kazakhstan.’

Cohen’s fearless commitment to pushing boundaries and challenging societal norms has made him a trailblazer in comedy, earning him numerous awards and nominations and cementing his status as one of the most innovative and daring comedians of his generation. He was last heard voicing Uncle Ugo in ‘Luca’ (2021), and if that has become a distant memory, check out his upcoming projects.

1. Ali G: Who Iz I? (October 23, 2026)

Cohen has written and directed ‘Ali G: Who Iz I?,’ the sequel to ‘Ali G Indahouse.’ The story follows Hip-hop journalist Ali G, who returns after 20 years to make a documentary with real people. Cameras follow him for over a year as he takes classes, walks the streets, and appears on shows, often with his pregnant girlfriend. Morgana Robinson is also cast. The movie will be released on October 23, 2026. You can watch the trailer here.

2. Super Toys (TBA)

In the road trip movie ‘Super Toys,’ Cohen and Keke Palmer will share the screen under the direction of David O. Russell. The movie, penned by Russell himself, ventures into the realm of ’70s nostalgia as it tracks the journey of a dynamic duo — the characters of Palmer and Cohen — of toy sales representatives. Their mission, set against the backdrop of Middle America, takes them on a roller-coaster ride as they confront not only life-and-death situations but also the intricacies of their marriage and the exuberant spirit of their 12-year-old daughter. Currently in the exciting phase of pre-production, ‘Super Toys’ holds the promise of a compelling drama that blends humor, adventure, and familial dynamics.

3. Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth (TBA)

‘Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth’ is an upcoming animated special by HBO Max and Cartoon Network, tailored for family audiences, thoughtfully crafted by writer Michael Koman. This delightful production immerses viewers into the whimsical realm of the mythical “Town of Fools,” a setting deeply rooted in Yiddish folklore. Here, it pays homage to the age-old tradition of absurdist humor and the profound intellectual questioning that characterizes Jewish culture. Narrated by the talented Sacha Baron Cohen (also an executive producer of the project), this TV special promises to breathe fresh life into the many escapades and comical clashes that define the town’s unique characteristics. Currently in stages of pre-production, ‘Chelm: The Smartest Place on Earth’ promises a charming and intellectually engaging animated experience that will delight audiences of all ages.

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