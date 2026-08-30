Scarlett Johansson, the illustrious actress of our generation, has left an indelible mark on the world of cinema with her remarkable career spanning several decades. Her journey in the spotlight commenced at a tender age with her debut in the 1994 film ‘North.’ However, it was her breakout role in the 2003 film ‘Lost in Translation,’ opposite Bill Murray, that catapulted her to international stardom. Johansson’s dedication to her craft and ability to seamlessly transition between genres have made her one of the industry’s most sought-after and respected actresses. As we eagerly await her next cinematic endeavors, here’s a glimpse of Johansson’s exciting upcoming projects.

1. Paper Tiger (November 13, 2026)

Johansson will star alongside Miles Teller and Adam Driver in James Gray’s crime thriller ‘Paper Tiger.’ Written by Gray, the story follows two brothers who pursue a lucrative business opportunity in 1980s Queens, only to find themselves caught up in a scheme involving the Russian mafia that terrorizes their suburban family and puts their sibling bond to the test. The cast also includes Gavin Goudey, Cindy Katz, and Joel Marsh Garland. It is scheduled for a limited theatrical release by Neon on November 13, followed by a nationwide expansion a week later. A specific date will be revealed soon. You can watch a teaser trailer here.

2. Ray Gunn (December 18, 2026)

Johansson has lent her voice to the upcoming Netflix retro-futuristic animated caper ‘Ray Gun.’ Brad Bird has directed the movie, based on a script he wrote with Matthew Robbins. The story is set in Metropia, a gigantic city in an alternate future as seen from 1939, where private eye Raymond Gunn (Sam Rockwell) is drawn into a case involving aliens, murder, and a multimedia star named Venus Nova (Johansson). The movie incorporates an Art Deco-inspired, pre-World War II vision of the future. The rest of the voice cast includes John Ratzenberger, Tom Waits, and Jamie Costa. ‘Ray Gunn’ has completed post-production and will be released on Netflix on December 18, 2026. A teaser is awaited. You can check out the first looks here.

3. The Exorcist: Martyrs (March 12, 2027)

Johansson will star in ‘The Exorcist: Martyrs,’ the next installment in the eponymous horror franchise. Written and directed by Mike Flanagan, this will bring a radical new take. The movie will be set in the same universe as the 1973 film and is not a sequel to ‘The Exorcist: Believer.’ The story follows a determined rookie detective eager to establish herself, who confronts a horrifying darkness that challenges her deepest convictions and tests everything she thought she knew about right and wrong. The cast also includes Carla Gugino, Diane Lane, Sasha Calle, John Leguizamo, Laurence Fishburne, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Samantha Sloyan, Hamish Linklater, Kate Siegel, Jacobi Jupe, Gil Bellows, John Gallagher Jr., and Carl Lumbly. The movie is undergoing post-production and will be released on March 12, 2027.

4. The Batman: Part II (October 1, 2027)

Johansson has been cast in ‘The Batman Part II,’ the highly anticipated sequel to ‘The Batman,’ both helmed by Matt Reeves. Besides Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, AKA Batman, also returning are Andy Serkis as Alfred, Jeffrey Wright as Officer James Gordon, and Colin Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin. Sebastian Stan has been cast as Harvey Dent. Barry Keoghan is expected to return as the Joker, whom we saw in the first movie’s post-credits scene. It remains to be seen who Johansson has been cast as. Reeves, Peter Craig, and Mattson Tomlin serve as the writers. Filming is underway, and the movie will be released on October 1, 2027. You can watch the camera test teaser here.

5. Jurassic World Rebirth sequel (TBA)

A ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ sequel is in development at Universal Pictures. Mahershala Ali, Scarlett Johansson, and Jonathan Bailey will be back for the movie, whose story is being penned by franchise writer David Koepp. ‘Jurassic World Rebirth’ director Gareth Edwards left the project due to creative differences. While plot details are under wraps, shooting is expected to begin in 2027. A director has yet to be finalized. More details are awaited.

6. Scapegoat (TBA)

Johansson and Jacob Elordi will star in Ari Aster’s ‘Scapegoat,’ to be distributed by A24. Aster wrote the script, and there’s been plenty of early speculation about the plot, some saying it will be a thriller about a doctor who operates on an internet-famous person, while others think it will be a sci-fi romance. Johansson is the only revealed cast member yet. More details, including production, are awaited.

7. The Gauntlet (TBA)

Directed by Christopher McQuarrie (Mission Impossible movies), ‘The Gauntlet’ is a remake of the 1977 Clint Eastwood thriller. Eastwood also serves as a producer in this one. Starring Johansson and Tom Cruise, the film will follow Detective Shockley, who hijacks a bus to get a witness to the court so that he can testify against a mobster. But it is not an easy feat, as corrupt cops are pursuing him. The film is currently in its pre-production phase and has yet to receive a release date.

8. Featherwood (TBA)

‘Featherwood’ is a true-crime thriller feature that will feature Johansson (also producing) as addict/FBI informant Carol Blevins, who helped the FBI with a 5-year investigation and a subsequent dismantling of Aryan Brotherhood of Texas, a neo-Nazi crime and drug syndicate. Blevins assisted in convicting as many as 13 gang members. However, the experience left her scarred physically and mentally due to the constant threat of being found out, in which case death was obvious. Ned Benson adapted the screenplay from Pulitzer Prize finalist/investigative journalist Scott Farwell’s award-winning, six-part Dallas Morning News article. No other cast member has been revealed, and the project is currently in its pre-production phase, looking for a new director after the exit of Andrea Arnold.

9. Tower of Terror (TBA)

‘Tower of Terror’ is an upcoming horror-thriller film by Taika Waititi. The story revolves around five individuals who vanish after a lightning strike in a posh hotel elevator. The movie is a reboot of the eponymous 1997 TV movie inspired by Disney’s supernatural theme park ride called “The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror.” The movie is penned by John August and Josh Cooley. Johansson is part of the cast in an undisclosed role and serves as a producer. The film is currently in the scripting stage, awaiting further updates.

10. Just Cause (TBA)

Johansson is gearing up for her debut major television role in the Amazon adaptation of John Katzenbach’s 1992 novel ‘Just Cause.’ In this limited series, Johansson will portray Madison “Madi” Cowart, a female rendition of the original character, while serving as an executive producer for the project. Cowart, a struggling Florida newspaper reporter, receives a letter from a death row inmate asserting innocence. As the investigation progresses, the case’s fragility becomes apparent, unveiling unsettling mysteries in the background. There is also another character, Matt Cowart, who is a Miami newspaper editorial writer who is undergoing a gender swap. Cord Jefferson and John Wells have been roped in to write the screenplay. The Amazon Prime Video project, adapted for the small screen by Christy Hall, is a work in progress and is awaiting more updates.

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