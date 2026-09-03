Popularly known as “King Khan,” “SRK,” and the “Baadshah of Bollywood,” Shah Rukh Khan started his acting career featuring in various television series in the late 1980s before he received his first Bollywood break in the 1992 romantic drama film ‘Deewana.’ After gaining recognition as a romantic star, he ruled the 1990s and 200s, portraying some iconic roles in romantic movies, including ‘Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge,’ ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai,’ ‘Mohabbatein,’ ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham…,’ ‘Kal Ho Naa Ho,’ ‘Veer-Zaara,’ and ‘Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna.’

For his compelling portrayal of the titular character in ‘Devdas,’ a hockey coach in ‘Chak De! India,’ and a man with Asperger syndrome in ‘My Name Is Khan,’ he earned critical acclaim and won several nominations and awards at some of the biggest Award Shows in India. It is proof enough that many of our readers are fans of SRK and are eager to know about his upcoming movies and shows.

1. King (December 24, 2026)

Shah Rukh Khan is set to star alongside her daughter Suhana Khan in her debut film, tentatively titled ‘King.’ The action thriller will be directed by Siddharth Anand, with Shah Rukh serving as one of the producers of the project as well, alongside his wife, Gauri Khan, and Anand (‘Pathaan,’ ‘War,’ ‘Fighter’). The plot, written by Sujoy Ghosh and Anand, follows a mentor-disciple duo who embark on a perilous journey, testing their survival skills against overwhelming odds. The cast includes Abhishek Bachchan, Rani Mukerji, Deepika Padukone,

Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Saurabh Shukla, Arshad Warsi, Raghav Juyal, Abhay Verma, and Afghan-American actor Fahim Fazli. As of now, any details about the plot are being kept under wraps. Post-production of ‘King’ has begun, and it is slated to be released on December 24, 2026. You can watch the teaser here.

2. Pathaan 2 (TBA)

Reportedly, Khan will film ‘Pathaan 2,’ the sequel to the highly successful action movie ‘Pathaan,’ after ‘King.’ He will reprise the titular role of the Indian secret agent, while Deepika Padukone will return as Pakistani secret agent Rubina Mohsin. The plot and the rest of the cast are under wraps. Producer Aditya Chopra, Shridhar Raghavan, and Abbas Tyrewala have been working on the script for a long time, and production is expected to go on floors in 2026. The film is expected to lay the groundwork for larger conflicts within the YRF (Yash Raj Films) Spy Universe. A director has yet to be finalized, though the movie is expected to go on floors in 2026.

Read More: Is Pathaan Based on a True Story?