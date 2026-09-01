Most of the actors, ranging from Robin Williams to Steve Carell, who are known for their comedic roles in movies and TV shows, have delivered remarkable dramatic performances at some point in their careers. Since we are talking about Carell here, take ‘Beautiful Boy,’ ‘Last Flag Flying,’ ‘Battle of the Sexes,’ ‘Foxcatcher,’ and ‘The Big Short,’ for example. Each of these movies is proof of Carell’s acting talents, and it takes one to watch them to realize his prowess.

Although most of us know Carell from the sitcom ‘The Office,’ adapted from the British sitcom of the same name created by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant for NBC by Greg Daniels (veteran co-writer of ‘Saturday Night Live’ and ‘The Simpsons’), he also lends his voice to the grumpy, sweet villain Gru in the animated movie franchise ‘Despicable Me.’ Now, whether you are a fan of these or a fan of him in general, it is only natural for you to wonder when you will see him or hear his voice next. Well, here’s a list of his upcoming projects!

1. The Four Seasons Season 3 (TBA)

Netflix has renewed the comedy-drama series ‘The Four Seasons’ for its third season. Adapted from Alan Alda’s 1981 film of the same name, the show follows three middle-aged couples who meet quarterly every year on a weekend getaway. Carell, Tina Fey, Will Forte, Kerri Kenney, Erika Henningsen, Marco Calvani, and Colman Domingo are among the cast members. Fey, Lang Fisher, and Tracey Wigfield wrote the screenplay. Season 2 dropped in May 2026. Filming is officially scheduled to begin in mid-September 2026 and will wrap by mid-December 2026.

2. Rooster Season 2 (TBA)

HBO has renewed the Steve Carell-starrer comedy series ‘Rooster’ for its second season. Created by Bill Lawrence and Matt Tarses, the show explores author Greg Russo’s intricate bond with his daughter, Katie (Charly Clive)s, as both navigate campus life at the New England campus of Ludlow College. The cast also includes Danielle Deadwyler, Phil Dunster, John C. McGinley, and Lauren Tsai. Annie Mumolo and Rory Scovel have been made series regulars. Season 2 is expected to air in mid-2027. Filming began in mid-August 2026 and is expected to continue till November of the same year.

Read More: Is The Big Short (2015) Based on a True Story?