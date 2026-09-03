Ever since his debut in the low-budget slasher movie ‘He Knows You’re Alone’ in 1980, Thomas “Tom” Jeffrey Hanks has been leaving a memorable mark on the film industry with his remarkable acting and iconic roles. Some of you might know him from ‘Catch Me If You Can’ and ‘Saving Private Ryan,’ while the rest of you might remember ‘The Green Mile’ or ‘Captain Phillips’ when you think of him. Either way, for decades now, Tom Hanks has been a household name with multiple blockbuster hits to his name. Given his stature as an actor, you are not alone in constantly wanting to watch his brilliant acting in new productions. Well, lucky for you, here is the list of all the upcoming movies and TV shows of Tom Hanks.

1. The Comebacker (July 30, 2027)

Hanks has been cast in a new Sony Baseball movie titled ‘The Comebacker,’ which will be released on July 30, 2027. Marielle Heller has directed the movie, which is now in post-production. Heller wrote the screenplay based on Dave Eggers’s short story. It follows a pitching coach (Hanks) whose life is upended when his major-league pitcher is struck in the head by a line drive on the mound, changing everything. The cast also includes Callum Turner, Amy Madigan, and Patricia Clarkson.

2. Lincoln in the Bardo (TBA)

Tom Hanks will play Abraham Lincoln, the 16th President of the United States, in Duke Johnson’s stop-motion animation/live-action film adaptation of George Saunders’ 2017 Booker Prize-winning novel of the same name. The story is set in 1862. It follows a grieving Abraham Lincoln visiting his son Willie’s grave, sparking a supernatural moment where ghosts in the “bardo” must help the boy move on before he is trapped forever. Saunders also wrote the screenplay. The cast also includes Emily Taaffe as Mary Todd Lincoln. Willem Dafoe has voiced Reverend Everly Thomas, the ghost of a minister who died believing he would go to heaven, but, to his dismay, found out otherwise. Jonathan Bailey is the voice of Roger Bevins, the ghost of a young gay man who took his own life over a failed love affair and instantly regretted it. Peter Dinklage has voiced Hans Vollman, a ghost obsessed with his dream of being reunited with his much younger wife. We also have Meryl Streep, who has voiced four parts in the film: Abigail Blass, Elizabeth Crawford, an angel sent to lure lost souls out of the bardo, and a Demon trying to trap Willie Lincoln in the cemetery forever. Colman Domingo has voiced Thomas Havens, the ghost of a former slave seeking a history-changing union with Lincoln. Bill Hader has lent his voice to Eddie Baron and one of the Three Rakes, and Tom Waits has voiced Jaspar Randall, the ghost of a former dancehall performer and one of the Demons trying to capture Willie Lincoln. Production is underway, and a release date is awaited.

3. Greyhound 2 (TBA)

Hanks will reprise his role as Captain Ernie Krause in ‘Greyhound 2,’ the sequel to ‘Greyhound.’ Hanks also penned the screenplay, which has Krause and his crew sail from Normandy to the Pacific theater of war, putting their naval expertise to effective use against the Japanese forces. Aaron Schneider is back to helm the Apple TV+ movie. Stephen Graham will be back as Commander Charlie Cole. The cast also includes Elisabeth Shue, Jack Patten, Rob Morgan, Callan McAuliffe, Johnathon Schaech, and Eric Lange. Filming details are awaited.

4. Theo of Golden (TBA)

Hanks will star in a feature adaptation of Allen Levi‘s novel ‘Theo of Golden,’ with Warner Bros. in talks to buy the film rights. Set in the fictional town of Golden, the story follows a man named Theo who arrives and purchases pencil portraits of locals that are displayed in a coffee shop. He returns them to each subject, and these visits reveal stories and relationships, leading Theo to come to terms with the tragedy in his past. Hanks will co-produce as well. More details about the project are awaited.

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