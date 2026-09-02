We all remember Aragorn from ‘The Lord of the Rings’ franchise, don’t we? How nicely Viggo Mortensen breathed life into that character! However, ‘Eastern Promises,’ ‘Crimson Tide,’ ‘G.I. Jane,’ Carlito’s Way,’ ‘A Dangerous Method,’ ‘The Road,’ ‘Green Book,’ and ‘A History Of Violence’; these are all great movies in which Mortensen has shone bright. So, if you aren’t accustomed to his work other than ‘The Lord of the Rings,’ these movies offer an effective dive into his filmography.

A 3-time Academy Award nominee and a 3-time BAFTA Award nominee, Viggo Mortensen also owns his own publishing house, Perceval Press. Through this, he publishes not just his own works, such as poetry, but also those of other, lesser-known authors and artists. Here, we bring you his upcoming projects.

1. Porto Rico (TBA)

Mortensen will star alongside Javier Bardem and Edward Norton in Grammy Award-winning rapper René “Residente” Pérez Joglar’s feature directorial debut ‘Porto Rico.’ The epic Caribbean western historical drama will feature Benito “Bad Bunny” Martínez Ocasio in the lead as Puerto Rican revolutionary José Maldonado Román, known as Águila Blanca (White Eagle). The movie will be set on the island in the late 19th century. Maldonado Román fought against colonialism by leading a gang of ex-convicts to vindicate Puerto Rico as it sought its national identity. Joglar and Alexander Dinelaris wrote the screenplay. Filming has begun in Porto Rico.

2. Embers (TBA)

Mortensen, Katherine Langford, and Ralph Fiennes will star in István Szabó’s period drama ‘Embers,’ which is undergoing post-production. The movie shows once inseparable friends, Henrik and Konrad, reconnect decades after Konrad’s mysterious disappearance, and uncovers over the course of one evening the secret that tore them apart-and the woman at the center of it. It is adapted by Christopher Hampton from Sándor Márai’s acclaimed novel. The cast also includes Charlotte Rampling, Louis Hofmann, William MacDonald, and Evelyne Brochu.

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