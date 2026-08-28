Will Ferrell emerged as a breakout star on ‘Saturday Night Live’ in the mid-1990s and quickly established himself as a comedic force to be reckoned with. His journey from ‘SNL’ to Hollywood’s silver screens made him a leading man in comedy films, earning him a well-deserved spot in the revered “Frat Pack,” a group of iconic Hollywood comic actors. Ferrell’s filmography boasts an impressive array of performances, from the endearing Buddy the Elf in ‘Elf’ to the unforgettable Ron Burgundy in ‘Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy.’

The actor further showcases his dramatic chops and versatility through his thought-provoking performances in ‘Stranger than Fiction’ and ‘Everything Must Go.’ He has also proven his mettle as a television producer with his involvement in HBO’s ‘Succession,’ ABC’s ‘Live in Front of a Studio Audience,’ and Netflix’s ‘Dead to Me.’ Due to his incredible filmography, Ferrell’s projects always generate immense excitement among the audience. If you are wondering what upcoming films and television shows the actor is going to be a part of next, we have got you covered!

1. Judgment Day (TBA)

Ferrell will star alongside Zac Efron, Regina Hall, and Jimmy Tatro in Nicholas Stoller’s upcoming Amazon MGM Studios-backed action comedy movie, previously ‘Judgment Day.’ The story, written by Stoller, follows a newly released young convict (Efron) who takes a reality courtroom show hostage, blaming the megalomaniac TV judge (Ferrell) for an unfair ruling that ruined his life. The cast also includes Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Michael Peña, Bobby Cannavale, Jimmy Tatro, Bill Camp, Heidi Gardner, Colton Dunn, Fortune Feimster, Billy Eichner, and Rory Scovel. The movie has reached post-production, and a release date is awaited.

2. Tough Guys (TBA)

Ferrell will star alongside Ryan Gosling in the action comedy movie ‘Tough Guys.’ The story, written by Daniel Gold, follows two henchmen who grow weary of being expendable pawns and decide to forge their own path, leaving behind their dangerous world to create a fresh start and make their own rules. Currently in the pre-production stage, the Amazon MGM Studios-backed movie awaits a release date.

3. Street Justice (TBA)

Ferrell will star and produce Peter Atencio’s upcoming comedy movie ‘Street Justice’ for 20th Century Studios. Based on a story by Dave Callaham, the film has Ferrell playing a Dirty Harry-type vigilante character who goes about taking justice into his own hands. The film is in its pre-production phase and awaits a release date.

4. Untitled eSports Film (TBA)

Ferrell is portraying the role of a professional eSports team member in an untitled comedy film produced by Legendary Pictures. The film tells the story of an aging eSports competitor who is considered an anomaly in the sport, where most players are teenagers. However, he goes against all odds and challenges the young players. The film was first announced in 2016, and ‘Fist Fight’ director Richie Keen came on board to helm the project in 2019. Jordan Dunn and Michael Kvamme have written the story. Since 2019, there have been no updates about the film’s production, although it has reportedly reached its pre-production stage.

5. The Prince of Fashion (TBA)

‘The Prince of Fashion’ is an Amazon Studios-backed comedy film based on Michael Chabon’s GQ article ‘My Son, The Prince of Fashion,’ which follows a father who takes his passionate-about-fashion son to the Men’s Fashion Week in Paris. The Academy Award-nominated director Gus Van Sant (‘Good Will Hunting’ and ‘Milk’) will be directing it, with Ferrell producing and starring. Other cast members haven’t been revealed yet. The film, currently in its pre-production stage and for a long time now, was officially announced in 2018 but there haven’t been any recent reports concerning the production.

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