Allison Edwards Brocato: Where is Mary Catherine Edwards’ Twin Sister Now?

The episode titled ‘Tracking the Killer of Mary Catherine Edwards’ of CBS’ ’48 Hours’ takes us back in time to 1995 when the brutal murder of a 31-year-old school teacher named Mary Catherine Edwards shook the entire community of Beaumont, Texas, to its core. Amongst the most affected and devastated was the victim’s twin sister, Allison Edwards Brocato. Thus, naturally, questions about the current whereabouts of Allison are bound to arise in the minds of the viewers.

Allison Edwards Brocato Learned About the News of Her Sister’s Demise Through Her Father

On July 9, 1963, Lum Caswell Edwards Jr. and Mary Ann Edwards (nee Minton) welcomed a pair of twin daughters into their lives — Mary Catherine and Allison Ann Edwards. Growing up in a supportive household in Park Meadow townhome, Allison developed a tight-knit bond with her twin sister and older brother Lum Caswell Edwards III (born in 1960). The twins attended Forest Park High School in Beaumont, Texas, where they became friends with Dianna Daleo Coe. Through her, Allison and Mary got to know and hear about Dianna’s husband-to-be at the time, Clayton Foreman.

Dianna asked Allison and Mary to be the bridesmaids at her wedding ceremony, during which Allison could not recall having even a single interaction with Clayton, who would go on to murder Mary in her house several years later. A few years later, the Lamar University graduates moved into a townhouse in west Beaumont, Texas. In 1991, Allison got married and moved in with her husband to a new house. Things turned upside down when she failed to get in touch with her twin sister on January 13, 1995. The following day, she received the devastating news of her passing in their former townhouse.

On January 14, 1995, after their father, Lum, went to check on Mary himself, he was greeted with the unclothed body of his daughter floating in the bathtub. When Allison called her house for updates, her father answered and told her that her sister was dead. She talked about that night when she took the stand during the trial of Clayton Foreman, who was convicted and sentenced nearly three decades after the murder. She stated, “I called 911, and then I called my brother and we all cried and cried. It was horrible. They were never the same and I think they died a little bit too when she did… I was cheated, it’s just not fair.”

Allison Edwards Brocato’s Husband is Her Biggest Cheerleader

Allison Ann Edwards Brocato was in her 30s when she lost her twin sister and best friend, Mary Catherine Edwards. Naturally, it not only shook her to the core but also left a deep void within her — a sense of emptiness that could probably never be filled with anyone or anything. Regardless, just like life, Allison had to learn to live with the lingering grief left by her sister’s passing. After all, that’s what Mary would’ve wanted for her dear sister, to embrace life with all its ebbs and flows. As years went by, she focused all her energy on lifting herself up and building a beautiful life. The person who stood beside her like a rock and helped her navigate the hardships is her husband, James Michel Brocato.

Allison tied the knot with the St. Edward’s University graduate in 1991. Her life revolves around her husband of over three decades and their two beautiful kids. To honor Mary’s memory, the couple named their youngest daughter Catherine. Meanwhile, the elder one is named Anna. Though she is not highly active on social media, the mother of two has kept her followers updated with the latest events of her life in 2024. In July, they embarked upon a trip to Cefalu, Sicily, which she referred to as the “trip of a lifetime.” Allison shared some shots on Facebook, including a stunning snap she took during the golden hour that showcases the breathtaking beauty of the places they visited.

The Proud Mother of Two Has Found Healing and Strength in Family

On the professional front, Allison has been serving as a teacher at All Saints Episcopal School in Beaumont, Texas, for many years now. As far as Allison and Jim’s daughters are concerned, they have grown up to become free-spirited individuals. While Anna graduated from the University of the Incarnate Word in 2017, Catherine obtained her bachelor’s degree in Behavioral Psychology from Texas State University. She went on to earn a Master of Social Work degree from The University of Texas at Arlington in 2023. Both sisters share a deep bond and are always there for each other.

Allison and her daughters were quite fond of their grandparents and often spent quality time with them. Sadly, the girls lost their grandfather — Allison’s father — on March 29, 2019, years after the demise of their grandmother. Unfortunately, Allison was forced to deal with personal loss again when her beloved brother, Lum Caswell Edwards III, passed away on January 15, 2021. Though it gets challenging at times, the Beaumont, Texas, native is grateful for all the memories and keeps their spirit alive in her heart. From what we can tell, it appears that despite what life throws at Allison, she chooses to stay strong and move forward, finding strength in the love and care of her family and friends.

