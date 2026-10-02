Where is Allison Feldman’s Family Now?

In February 2015, Allison Feldman’s family immediately knew something was wrong when they could not reach her. It was only hours later that they learned she had been killed inside her home in Scottsdale, Arizona. In the years that followed, her parents, Harley and Elayne Feldman, along with her sister, Kelly Feldman, devoted themselves to seeking justice for Allison. Their activism and involvement in the case brought significant attention to it and also influenced the handling of other murder cases in Arizona. ABC’s ’20/20,’ particularly the episode ‘Home Alone,’ features interviews with some of them as they recount the case and the lasting impact it has had on their lives.

Allison Feldman’s Family Advocated for Change in Laws to Solve Her Case

Harley David Feldman was born in Billings, Minnesota, to Edward and Helen Feldman. He was in the tenth grade when his family moved to Denver, Colorado, where he first met Elayne. The two fell in love and began planning a life together. Harley attended the Illinois Institute of Technology to study chemistry and, after graduating, took a job with Control Data in Minnesota. After marrying Elayne, the couple settled into their life together, but also made time to travel and experience the world. They spent around ten years enjoying life as they wanted before deciding to start a family. Their two daughters, Kelly and Allison, eventually completed their home.

The two sisters were raised mainly in Minnetonka, Minnesota. Their parents encouraged them to become strong, independent women who could choose their own paths in life. When Allison moved to Arizona for college and eventually settled there, Harley and Elayne watched her build the life she wanted. By 2015, they felt she was just beginning to have everything fall into place. Valentine’s Day 2015 was the last time her family saw Allison, and they later recalled that she had looked especially beautiful that day. A few days later, when Allison stopped answering her phone, Elayne became worried. She urged Harley to ask the police to conduct a welfare check. On February 18, 2015, Allison’s boyfriend, Alex Stone, called and told them that she had died.

The lack of an immediate arrest was a major shock to Allison’s family, but Harley remained determined to keep attention on the case. He frequently traveled to Arizona and continued advocating for answers and justice for his daughter. By June 2015, a $10,000 reward had been offered for information that could help solve the case. Harley also began pushing for familial DNA to be used as a method of identifying the person responsible. His efforts eventually contributed to Allison’s case becoming a test case for the procedure. In 2018, Ian Mitcham was arrested in connection with Allison’s death. When Mitcham was found guilty in April 2026, Allison’s family delivered victim impact statements in court. Harley also called for the death penalty, saying that his family was the one serving a life sentence after losing Allison.

Harley Passed Away After the Trail but Elayne Is Keeping Allison’s Legacy Alive

Harley and Elayne Feldman remained deeply involved in advocating for their daughter and seeking answers in her case. It also seems like they moved to Fountain Hills, Arizona, to be closer to law enforcement and maintain their presence in the investigation. Harley, who held an MBA from the University of Minnesota, lobbied for familial DNA to be admitted into Arizona’s court system. Allison’s case became the first to be solved using the procedure, and 24 other cases have reportedly benefited from it since then. Harley also served on the board of Parents of Murdered Children (POMC) in Arizona and the West Suburban Grief Group in the Twin Cities.

Harley and Elayne, along with Allison’s friends, helped establish the Allison Feldman Memorial Study Abroad Scholarships in her memory. Elayne also continued contributing to the effort in her own way. According to reports, during a 2016 trip to Poland and Israel with her father, she spoke with a senator about Allison’s case in the hope of helping move it forward. On April 28, 2026, just days after Allison’s killer was found guilty, Harley passed away unexpectedly. His death has left another painful loss for the family, and those close to them have been taking time to process it.

Kelly Feldman is Making Sure Her Kids Remember Their Aunt Even Today

Kelly Feldman Weinblatt has remained one of the most vocal advocates for her sister, Allison Feldman. She has continued to speak on behalf of her family throughout the legal proceedings. Following Ian Mitcham’s trial, Kelly delivered a victim impact statement through a Teams meeting. She has also been present in court and continued to represent her family during the sentencing phase. Through these difficult years, Kelly has had the support of her husband, Adam Weinblatt. The couple lives in Eden Prairie, Minnesota, where they have built a loving home with their two kids, Ryan and Alyssa. Their family life has had its share of ups and downs, but they have remained close and supportive of one another.

Professionally, Kelly has built an extensive career in marketing, analytics and marketing technology. She earned a BIS. in Marketing, Advertising and French from the University of Minnesota before completing an MBA in Marketing and International Management at the University of St. Thomas. Kelly spent more than 12 years at Best Buy, working in analytical and media-related positions, before joining Lifetouch in 2014. She eventually became Director of Marketing Automation and CRM Strategy, leading multichannel and CRM initiatives across the US and Canada. Since May 2025, she has worked as an AVP and Marketing Technology Product Owner at US Bank, overseeing enterprise email and MarTech initiatives.

Despite her professional life and responsibilities as a wife and mother, Allison’s memory remains an important part of Kelly’s life. February is a particularly difficult month for her family, but Kelly has also worked to ensure that her sister’s legacy is remembered. She was instrumental in establishing the Allison Feldman Memorial Study Abroad Scholarships, created to honor Allison and keep her memory alive. Kelly has found ways to keep her sister close while ensuring that Allison’s story continues to be remembered.

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