Alvin Ahmed: What Happened to Him? How Did He Die?

One night in the middle of 2018, a 25-year-old intern named Alvin Ahmed vanished after finishing his shift at the local pharmacy in Loganville. This sparked a weeks-long investigation, which resulted in the discovery of an unidentified body in a nearby lake. All the twists and turns surrounding the case are covered in detail in the episode titled ‘Vanished’ of A&E’s ‘Tell Me How I Died.’ Since it also features interviews with the loved ones of the victim, the viewers get a detailed account of the entire case and its aftermath.

Alvin Ahmed’s Body Was Found in a Lake a Couple of Days After His Disappearance

The young and bright University of Georgia graduate, Alvin R. Ahmed, had his whole life ahead of him when he disappeared into thin air in the summer of 2018. Born on March 16, 1993, Alvin grew up in a Muslim household under the care and love of his loving parents and brother, Kalvin Ahmed. Unfortunately, in 2013, when the Ahmed family lost their patriarch, the tragedy tore the members apart. However, Alvin showcased tough resilience and determination to rise up stronger after the loss. He went on to graduate earlier and even finished pharmacy school, hungry to gain success and get the life of his family back on track.

In 2018, he earned an internship at a local pharmacy called Publix in Loganville. His friends and co-workers described him as a kind and compassionate human who also had an amazing sense of humor. On the night of July 16, 2018, after getting done with his shift at Publix and purchasing groceries for the house, the drugstore intern disappeared from the parking lot. Concerned about his well-being, his loved ones got the police involved, and a search was launched in and around the area. Upon inspecting his car, which was still parked outside the pharmaceutical store, it appeared that it had been ransacked, with his white lab coat and the grocery items still inside the vehicle.

A couple of days into the search, on July 18, a jogger came across the body of an unidentified male in Lake Carlton on the Gwinnett side of Loganville. With the help of DNA testing, it was determined that it was Alvin Ahmed’s remains. Although there were hints of foul play being involved in his death, the investigators were not sure about the cause or manner of his demise. Thus, they dug deeper into the case and examined the body to find out what had actually transpired with the 25-year-old young man.

Alvin Ahmed Allegedly Devised an Elaborate Plan Regarding His Death

While the detectives had the body of an unidentified male that matched the descriptions of Alvin Ahmed, they had to prove it scientifically to be certain that it was the missing man they had been searching for since July 16, 2018. As the body was analyzed at the medical examiner’s office, the cause of his death remained a mystery for several weeks. Meanwhile, the detectives talked to Alvin’s family and friends to learn about the circumstances of his disappearance. Reportedly, on the day he went missing, he told his co-workers and family members about a group of men cornering him in the parking lot of the pharmacy and enquiring about the worth of his car and watch and how much he earned.

While this suggested foul play, the medical examiner came to the conclusion that the body they found in Lake Carlton was of Alvin Ahmed and the cause of his death was a gunshot wound to his head. Moreover, they felt the wound was consistent with suicide, so it was determined that he had taken his life. On the crime scene, the authorities even found bullet fragments that matched a gun owned by the young man, further solidifying the results of the medical evaluation. The detectives also recovered a note from his iCloud backup of the “Reminders” app, which indicated he had planned to make his suicide look like a homicide. It included the checklist of turning off his phone and watch before discarding them at a nearby restaurant, Atmosphere Bar and Grill, and then taking a walk down to Lake Carlton.

The police came to the conclusion that Alvin allegedly lied about being harassed in the parking lot and deliberately left his car the way it was found by the police to raise suspicion of murder or foul play. Upon going through surveillance footage of July 16 outside Atmosphere Bar and Grill, they spotted a person matching Alvin’s physical description walking alone around 10:06 pm. Then, about half an hour later, he was seen walking towards Lake Carlton all by himself. Given the uncertainty over the manner of his death, his brother, Kalvin Ahmed, stated, “We have closure with the body, but still don’t have closure as to how Alvin got there, and I don’t think we will.” Officially, the investigators believed that Alvin orchestrated his suicide and made it look like a case of disappearance.

