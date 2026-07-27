Who is Alysanne Blackwood? Who Plays Her in House of the Dragon?

The world of Westeros keeps expanding with every episode of HBO’s ‘House of the Dragon.’ The third season raises the stakes in the civil war between the Greens and the Blacks, as allies from each side arrive to support and win the war at any cost. Rhaenyra’s side gets a massive push with the arrival of the Winter Wolves led by Roddy the Ruin. However, there is a certain character who takes the spotlight in the sixth episode of the season, despite a screentime limited to a few minutes. It serves as proof that she will have a more extended presence going forward, especially as the war for the Iron Throne pushes everyone to their limits. SPOILERS AHEAD.

Annie Shapero Brings a Fierce Warrior to Life in House of the Dragon

Annie Shapero plays the role of Alysanne Blackwood in the third season of ‘House of the Dragon.’ The character has a quiet introduction as she joins the war for Rhaenyra Targaryen with the arrival of the Winter Wolves. However, it isn’t until the sixth episode that she comes into focus by killing Criston Cole, one of the major characters since Season 1. In the books, Cole is killed in a similar way to that shown in the HBO series. However, the arrows that kill him belong to Robb Rivers and his men. The show changes things up by using Cole’s death as a chance to properly introduce Alysanne and set the stage for her further exploits.

This means that several characters have been dropped, and certain storylines will likely be tweaked in the future to include her more. Given the role she eventually goes on to play in the war, as well as in the events after it, it makes sense that the show would want to put her in the spotlight. With her strong involvement in the war, the character has a certain physicality, and actress Annie Shapero was excited to bring it to the screen. She was excited to play a fearsome and somewhat feral character who is not afraid to be completely herself. While ‘House of the Dragon’ has several complex female characters, there are only a handful of them who get to be an active part of the war like the men.

Alysanne, aka Black Aly, breaks that norm and is just as bloodthirsty and chaotic as any other warrior in Westeros. Shapero and the team worked together to present her multi-dimensionality on the screen. The actress revealed that the makeup team created a specific design for her that not only reflects who she is as a person but also where she comes from. Her appearance reflects her roots, which is why it was important to get it right. At the same time, the war scenes demanded several things of her. Shapero learned to ride a horse and shoot an arrow so she could completely take over Alysanne’s intimidating persona.

While the archery and horseback riding lessons were challenging, they prepared her for the intense battle scenes in which Black Aly plays a significant role. The hard work made her appreciate and love the character even more. A star on the rise, Shapero has also appeared in ‘The Narrow Road to the Deep North,’ ‘Saccharine,’ and ‘Red Skies.’ Her next big project will take her to the world of ‘The Boys.’ She is set to appear in its spin-off prequel, ‘Vought Rising,’ which will further exhibit her versatility and cement her as a promising actor to look out for.

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