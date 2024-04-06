Amanda and Cardcaptor Will: Why Did The Users Leave 4Chan?

4chan emerged as a vibrant online community that initially attracted internet geeks and enthusiasts, offering a space for anonymous posting and discussion. However, as its popularity grew, it began to attract a diverse range of people with varying interests and backgrounds. This included individuals seeking a platform for open and uncensored dialogue, as well as those drawn to the platform’s edgy and irreverent humor.

Over the years, 4chan evolved into a hub for internet culture, encompassing a wide spectrum of users and topics. Many early users witnessed this evolution firsthand, experiencing the changing dynamics of the platform. In Netflix’s ‘The Antisocial Network: Memes to Mayhem,’ interviews with these early users shed light on the evolution of 4chan and its impact on online culture. Among them, Amanda and Cardcaptor Will offer their insights into the platform’s development and the diverse community it fostered.

Amanda and Cardcaptor Will Saw Problems in the 4Chan Community

For Amanda, the internet was an integral part of her upbringing. She found solace and community online, drawn to the early internet culture that offered a sense of belonging and freedom of expression. The jokes, humor, and ability to be herself without judgment were especially appealing. She fondly recalls a humorous incident when her stepfather confronted her about looking up “sex.com” online after dinner one night, resulting in a lighthearted reprimand and a temporary ban from the internet as punishment.

Cardcaptor Will’s experience with the internet mirrored Amanda’s in many ways. He was bullied in school and turned to online communities as a refuge from the challenges he faced in his daily life. The anonymity and acceptance he found online allowed him to express himself freely and connect with others who shared his interests and experiences. For Will, the internet served as a gateway to escape the harsh realities of his offline world and embrace his true identity without fear of judgment.

Attending the Otakon 2003 convention was a significant moment for both Amanda and Will. Despite not knowing each other at the time, they shared the experience of witnessing an online community come to life in a physical setting. The convention provided a tangible manifestation of the virtual world they had been a part of, where anonymous individuals were treated like celebrities. For Amanda and Will, it felt like stepping into a realm they had only observed from a distance.

Amanda reflected on her perception of jokes and trolling on the platform, initially dismissing complaints of harassment or mistreatment as not serious. However, her perspective shifted when she attended the 2007 Otakon convention and witnessed firsthand the negative environment it had evolved into. Meanwhile, Will had developed a friendship with Christopher Poole, the founder of 4chan, and was actively involved in hosting a panel for the Otakon event.

During the convention, Amanda observed a shift in jokes, which had transitioned from absurd humor to offensive and hurtful behavior. She recounted instances, where groups of individuals were casually performing Hitler salutes as a form of amusement. While participants may have viewed it as harmless fun, Amanda recognized the potential harm it could inflict on others. This realization deeply troubled her, prompting her to distance herself from the community. Similarly, Will also experienced a shift in his perspective following the convention. He ceased participating in cosplay and engaging with the community, feeling that he had outgrown the environment and matured beyond its limitations.

