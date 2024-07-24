Amber and Greg: Are the Love Island Season 5 Winners Still Together?

Peacock’s ‘Love Island USA,’ with its format of housing many desirable singles under one roof to help them build connections, has always been a hit. The much-talked-about sixth season has garnered significant acclaim for its drama and buildup, generating a lot of news and content. Just before the season finale, the winners of the fifth season, Amber Gill and Greg O’Shea, were invited to comment on the happenings and share their insights. The two made an adorable couple during their time on the series, and their appearance together again sparked fan speculation about whether sparks were still flying in their relationship.

Amber and Greg Connected Deeply in a Short Time

Amber Gill was the first contestant to walk into the villa of the fifth season, immediately coupling up with Callum MacLeod. Although he completely took her, Callum was interested in exploring other connections, leading to the end of their relationship. Amber then played it smart and coupled with her friend Anton Danyluk to stay safe. She finally opened up to Michael Griffiths, planning to win the season with him. However, during Casa Amor week, Michael cheated on her, leaving her heartbroken. Amidst this turmoil, Greg O’Shea walked in as a “bombshell” and chose Amber for a date, sparking a new connection.

Things quickly heated up between Amber and Greg. He made her smile again, and she felt she could finally let her guard down with him. Even when Michael tried to win her back, Amber knew Greg was the right choice and stayed with him. Their final date on a luxurious yacht felt like the culmination of a genuine connection that could withstand anything. Greg even introduced Amber to his family, solidifying their bond. The two were ultimately crowned winners of the season and decided to split the $50,000 prize money between them, giving fans hope that their feelings were genuine and that there was a promising future ahead for them.

Amber and Greg’s Relationship Did Not Last

It was later revealed that Greg and Amber had split just five weeks after the season finale. Amber publicly stated that Greg ended their relationship via a text message, which she found pretty heartbreaking and impersonal. On the other hand, Greg defended himself by explaining that he had been going through a difficult time during the filming of the season, having lost his grandmother just weeks after entering the villa. He claimed that he had ended things through FaceTime. Despite his explanation, Greg faced significant backlash from fans and lost 600,000 social media followers over the incident.

Over time, things settled between Greg and Amber. Greg admitted that he had been hasty in ending the relationship and acknowledged that he should have taken more time. He also mentioned that the timing was not right and was not meant to be. Even Ambred addressed the speculations about their equation and said. “I think the careers and the distance was always a factor. It was always something that we knew about, so I don’t know what changed. I kind of wanted to make it work, but it is what it is, really.” While Greg still follows Amber on social media, she does not follow him back. Both have considered their past relationship as water under the bridge and moved on in different directions.

Amber Gill is Thriving as an Author and Influencer

Since winning ‘Love Island USA,’ Amber Gill has achieved considerable success as a public figure. She became a presenter for ITV2’s ‘The Full Treatment’ and participated in ‘Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins’ in 2022. On July 7, 2022, she co-wrote a book titled ‘Until I Met You’ with Nadine Gonzalez. Her next book, ‘One Summer in Miami,’ is set for release in August 2024 and is available for pre-order.

Amber has also made a mark as a successful model and influencer, with notable collaborations with brands like Sol de Janeiro and Wet Wknd contributing to her internet sensation status. Whether at the BAFTA Awards or appearing at Fashion Week, she is often regarded as the “It Girl” and continues to thrive. Amber dated Scottish footballer Jen Beattie for a time, but they split up in September 2023. Currently, Amber is single and has expressed openness to dating women, taking things one day at a time as she continues to discover herself.

Greg O’Shea Has Been Seen at the 2024 Olympics

Just after filming concluded, Greg O’Shea rejoined Ireland’s Rugby Sevens squad and focused on training for the 2020 Olympics, which were held in Tokyo, Japan. His dedication to his sport was paramount, which might have contributed to his limited availability for Amber. As an Olympic athlete and presenter, he is also set to hold the key presenter role for the 2024 Olympics, which will take place in Paris. Greg has been actively involved in establishing Bettr, a health and wellness website.

His personal experiences with mental health issues, particularly in light of the criticism he faced for his breakup with Amber, have made his platform resonate with many. He is also a member of the Rugby Players Ireland Executive Board. In 2023, Greg publicly shared that he was in a relationship with Jeanni Mulder. They have stayed together since then, supporting each other’s careers and participating in activities like bungee jumping. It seems Greg has found a meaningful partner and continues to thrive personally and professionally.

